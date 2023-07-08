Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 1: Every Difference between anime and manga

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 recently came out and was a massive success. The anime adaptation of Gege Akutami's hit manga series has proven to be consistently successful in recent years, and this season promises to keep pushing the franchise even further.

On that front, it is no surprise that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1, being an adaptation from another medium, has some differences compared to the source material. So, here are, in no particular order, the main differences between the episode and the parts of the manga it adapted.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1.

Ways Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 differs from the manga

Opening scenes

One of the major differences between Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 and the manga is the opening scene. It shows the character of Suguru Geto struggling to keep his mental state in check while absorbing a lot of curses. This scene takes place a year after the events that led him to leave the Jujutsu High Academy, which was added to create suspense for anime-only viewers.

Then the story shifts to the characters of Utahime and Mei Mei. Both characters are investigating a case in a mansion to see if there is a cursed spirit there. When compared to the manga, which was only a brief page, the anime explores a lot of this scene and adds new lines for the two characters to say.

It is also worth pointing out that there is a scene where Satoru Gojo and Geto are discussing their different points of view regarding the Jujutsu world while playing basketball on a court. The scene, which happens in a classroom in the manga, was probably added to give more moments of humor between these two characters.

Other differences between Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 and the manga

The manga shows Yega talking with the boys about their upcoming mission as soon as they meet, while the anime shows them talking and walking together. This was probably done to improve the story's flow at this particular moment, which often happens in many adaptations, although the part in the manga where Gojo and Geto make fun of Yega was skipped in the anime.

Perhaps one of the biggest differences is when Gojo says the line, "We're the strongest." While this is an iconic line from the manga, it has to be said that the anime decided to go a different route. Gojo says this to Geto's face in the manga, while in the anime, they decided to do it through a phone call, although it is worth pointing out that it doesn't have the same impact.

Another major difference is when Riko falls down from the building. In the manga, both Gojo and Geto are standing together watching, but in the anime, there is only Gojo outside while Geto is still inside the building.

The success of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 was a very strong opener for this second delivery of the anime. While there was a lot of expectation regarding this second season, there was some concern that it wasn't going to live up to the hype, although the first opening minutes of the episode already proved that not to be the case.

Naturally, the animation by MAPPA Studios proved to be one of the biggest selling points of the episode. Even though it offers a different style from the first season, it has its own charm, flows incredibly well, and has many dynamics that make it a very compelling watch. Considering the moments that upcoming episodes will adapt, there's a chance that things may only get better.

Characters such as Satoru Gojo or Suguru Geto made a very strong first impression, giving the audience a clearer understanding of their friendship and where they are standing as students at that point of the story, which is going to be one of the main points of this season.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 has given the people what they wanted. While most of the differences between the anime and the manga are minor, it has to be said that the adaptation is pushing the source material even higher, which is always a very good sign of things to come in what is already one of the most popular franchises in the world.

