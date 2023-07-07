Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 crosses over with Demon Slayer in a way nobody imagined

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has already begun and the excitement is palpable, with a lot of anime-only viewers eager to see where the story is heading. In that regard, the fandom is always very keen on finding out details that anime studios usually implement during their adaptations, so is not surprising that the Jujutsu Kaisen fans were eager to do so the same.

In that regard, it has to be said that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 connected the franchise with another titan of the industry, Demon Slayer, in a way that most fans didn't think was possible. However, it could serve as a metaphor for some themes in both of their respective stories.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for both Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer.

Spider lilies and their meaning in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 compared to Demon Slayer

In what was the first episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, there was a moment where the screen focused on a bunch of spider lilies, a very common type of flower in Japan. Considering that this was during a crime scene, it held a unique meaning because these flowers often represent the death of a loved one or sad memories.

Of course, those that have already read the manga know the meaning behind these flowers: they are supposed to represent the memories of Satoru Gojo's past and the fallout he had with his only friend, Suguru Geto, with the flowers representing the past they shared and the latter's death by the end of their story. It is one of the major themes of this season.

In that regard, these flowers are also quite common in the world of Demon Slayer. This is mainly because these are the flowers that are often used for medical reasons in the story, but it also represents the element of memories and death, which is a common trope in this series as the past of human and demon characters are shown moments before they die.

The appeal and success of both series

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is set to continue the anime's trail as one of the most popular anime series in recent years and the same can be said about Demon Slayer.

The series written by Gege Akutami and Koyoharu Gotouge have become two modern icons of the industry, with their manga series selling more than 80 million copies each, which goes to show their success over the years.

While Jujutsu Kaisen is known for subverting a lot of classic tropes of the shonen genre, Demon Slayer is mostly known for sticking with those tropes and doing so in a way that has been very enjoyable for a lot of fans.

It can be said that they are two sides of the same coin when it comes to mainstream shonen anime.

Regardless, both Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 and Demon Slayer season 3 are showing that there are different ways to reach the top, so there is still a lot to look forward to with these franchises.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is already out and the excitement couldn't be higher. A lot of fans have been waiting for a long time for the season to begin and there are a lot of reasons for that as it is going to cover Gojo's past, the motivations of several characters, and explore a lot more of the world that author Gege Akutami has created.

