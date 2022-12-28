How did Geto get his stitches in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen anime-only fans have been wondering how Geto got his stitches since his first appearance in the anime. Geto also featured in the prequel movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which hinted at his death at the hands of his friend Gojo Satoru.

At the end of the movie, Geto gets mortally wounded in his fight against Yuta and Rika. He tries to flee after being defeated but is apprehended by Gojo, and they have a final conversation before Gojo kills him off-screen.

Thus, fans have been left wondering how Geto survived the ordeal and reappeared in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, which is set after the events of the movie took place. His personality is different in the anime, and he has stitches across his forehead, leaving fans to wonder what the mystery is behind this new appearance.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

The mystery behind Geto's stitches in Jujutsu Kaisen

The Geto we see in Jujutsu Kaisen anime is dead, with his body being implanted by the brain of an ancient sorcerer named Kenjaku. He has a stitched scar running across his forehead after the implant. The scar doesn't heal because it acts as a Binding Vow. Additionally, Kenjaku can remove the top part of Geto's head and reveal his brain as he did to Gojo during the Shibuya Incident Arc.

Suguru Geto as seen in the manga (Image via Gege Akutami)

In the movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Gojo kills his old friend Geto, following his attack on Jujutsu High. Even in defeat, Geto refused to give up on his beliefs, giving Gojo no other choice but to kill him for the safety of his students and the people of Tokyo.

After killing Geto, Gojo chose not to take his body to Shoko Ieiri in Jujutsu Tech. As the body wasn't disposed of properly, Kenjaku was able to acquire Geto's body. He used a cursed technique to implant his brain inside the body, allowing him to take control. Thus, Geto became a mere vessel, making Kenjaku the actual antagonist of the series.

In the Shibuya Incident Arc, Gojo came face-to-face with Geto once again and called him an imposter, questioning his true identity. This was when Kenjaku came forward and decided to reveal his true form. He opened the stitches on Geto's forehead and revealed himself to Gojo.

Geto being controlled by Kenjaku (Image via Gege Akutami)

Kenjaku explained to Gojo that it was a cursed technique through which he could switch bodies by switching brains. This allowed him to acquire the innate abilities of the body he possesses, explaining why he could use Geto's curse manipulation. However, for a second, the original Geto managed to regain control over his arm and strangled Kenjaku, amusing him.

It was then revealed that Kenjaku had been taking over bodies for centuries, including the ancestral Noritoshi Kamo, allowing him to create the Cursed Womb: Death Paintings. The mixed blood of both a cursed spirit and a human is required in order to create these nine special-grade curse objects.

Curse Womb Paintings (Image via Gege Akutami)

Later in the manga, we come to know about Kenjakui's involvement with Ryoumen Sukuna and his meticulous plan to give the King of Curses a perfect vessel, bringing us to Itadori's parents.

In manga chapter 143, we see Itadori's mother, Kaori, with stitches on her forehead in the same pattern as Geto. This confirms that Kenjaku possessed Kaori's body at some point before Itadori's birth in order to make a perfect vessel for Sukuna. This explains why Itadori possesses such superhuman strength.

Itadori's mother Kaori with stitches as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Gege Akutami)

Kenjakui has lived a thousand years transferring his brain from one body to another, creating havoc along the way. He created Cursed Womb: Death Paintings while possessing Noritoshi Kamo and created Sukuna's perfect vessel while possessing Kaori.

He even managed to seal Gojo Satoru while in Geto's body. This makes him one of the biggest threats the Jujutsu Society has faced in a thousand years.

