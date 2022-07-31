Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 192 reveals the origin of Naoya’s Cursed form, a Cursed Womb appears

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 192 reveals the reason behind the return of Naoya Zen’in to the readers. while that is not the focus of the chapter, it does contribute towards establishing the causality rule of the series. On the other hand, as spoilers suggested, Naoya evolves into his final form as a Cursed Spirit.
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 192 also brings out the downside of Maki’s Heavenly Restriction and the Importance of Cursed Energy in the Jujutsu world. Noritoshi’s status becomes unclear by the end of the chapter, and Maki once again goes up against Naoya.
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 192: Naoya evolves into his final form via a Cursed Womb
In the last chapter, it was revealed that Kenjaku took over the Jujutsu headquarters and disposed of every higher-up who disagreed with him. He then appeared in the Kamo household and cast Noritoshi out, taking over as the 25th head of the clan. Back in the Sakurajima Colony, the worm-like Curse attacked Maki and threw him into a nearby wall with astonishing speed. The Cursed Spirit was revealed to be Naoya, who had returned with the singular intent to kill Maki.
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 192 is titled “Sakurajima Colony (Part 2).”
The origin of Naoya’s Cursed Form
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 192 begins with a flashback from the Kyoto Goodwill event, where principal Gakuganji reminds Noritoshi that to prevent a sorcerer from becoming a Curse after death, one must kill them using Jujutsu or Cursed Energy at the very least.
The chapter cuts to the Sakurajima Colony, where Maki regrets that she was careless and did not, rather could not, use Cursed Energy to kill Naoya, which resulted in the latter’s return as a Cursed Energy.
Naoya immediately corrects her by informing her that it was Maki’s mother who killed him. This prompts a reaction from Maki, which Naoya instantly zeroes in on and begins to taunt her. Just then, Noritoshi shoots an arrow towards Naoya, diverting his attention and allowing Maki to escape, although she does not seem very glad to have her battle interrupted.
Noritoshi remarks that, unlike Maki, he can pinpoint Naoya’s location using Cursed Energy. He shoots three arrows, which Naoya gleefully dodges. However, Maki grabs Naoya and bodily hauls him into the path of the arrows, immobilizing him for a split second. She then takes advantage of that moment and slices him in half using her sword, Mai.
Naoya’s final form
Naoya realizes that even Cursed Spirits feel pain, not that it matters to him. He starts to float, which alarms both Noritoshi and Maki. True to their fear, Naoya formulates a Cursed Womb around his wounded body, beginning the transformation to his final form.
Both Noritoshi and Maki shudder to think how strong Naoya’s final form would be considering how strong his incomplete form was.
Noritoshi uses "Blood Manipulation: Piercing Blood" to pierce through the Cursed Womb and render it useless. Unfortunately, Naoya has already completed his transformation into his final form. Before Maki could caution Noritoshi, Naoya appears before him and blasted him away.
Final thoughts
Considering the flashback, it becomes clear in hindsight that Naoya was supposed to become a Cursed Spirit given that he was killed without the employment of Cursed Energy. From that angle, even if Maki had personally executed Naoya, it would have yielded the same result since she cannot use Cursed Energy either.
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 192 is the first time readers see Noritoshi use Piercing Blood. It's not surprising given that he is a prodigy of the Kamo clan. But this technique links Noritoshi closely with the Death Painting Womb, Choso.
A Cursed Womb has always been presented as a transformative unit. Although primarily associated with Sukuna’s fingers, Cursed Wombs help Cursed Spirits reach their final form.
Both Noritoshi and Maki are right to worry about Naoya’s powers post-transformation, given that he nearly overpowered both of them earlier in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 192. Hopefully, fighting Naoya will help Maki reach her full potential in this new form.