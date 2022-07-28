Jujutsu Kaisen's Maki Zenin is the Culling Game's cheat code

As of late, Jujutsu Kaisen’s Culling Game arcs have been some of the most highly-rated and heavily discussed story sections in the manga. The stipulations, varying participants and their powers, and overall stakes have made for an incredibly engaging storytelling throughout Gege Akutami’s smash-hit series.

However, with the recent introduction of Jujutsu Kaisen's fan-favorite, Maki Zenin, to the Culling Game, fans have been revisiting discussions of the Culling Game’s rules and stipulations. Due to Maki’s unique situation as a sorcerer, fans have begun to realize that she’s one of the strongest and most versatile forces within the Culling Game.

Follow along as this article fully explains why Maki Zenin is the cheat code for Jujutsu Kaisen’s Culling Game.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 192. Sportskeeda does not claim ownership of any media used here unless otherwise stated.

Kenjaku’s overconfident Culling Game stipulations may prove to be their downfall in Jujutsu Kaisen

How Maki’s status and the Culling Game rules clash

As aforementioned, Jujutsu Kaisen’s Culling Game arcs have been some of the most heavily discussed manga series. Thanks to the fantastic fights, new and engaging characters, as well as the enigmatic mastermind behind the game, fans have been loving the past few arcs from the series.

However, the latest Culling Game arc, the Sakurajima Colony arc, sees Maki Zenin finally making her contributions to the efforts against Kenjaku’s game. While she has been able to enter the colony freely and fight within it, there are a few unique aspects about her presence which do not apply to other sorcerers.

Firstly, the rules of the Culling Game state that anyone who fails to comply has their Cursed Technique or Cursed Energy removed. Conversely, players must have Cursed Energy or a Cursed Technique in the first place to receive their Kogane, which will officially mark their entry into the game.

Maki, however, lacks both Cursed Energy and, as a result, a Cursed Technique. This lack of Cursed Energy comes from the circumstances of her birth, with her being one-half of a set of twins. Her twin sister, the late Mai Zenin, was the one who inherited the Cursed Energy, which was passed down to them by their parents.

Therefore, while able to enter any colony she chooses, she can never truly become a player in the Culling Game due to not having any Cursed Energy. However, this also means that she can freely exit colonies as she desires without suffering repercussions as actual players would.

Subsequently, this also means she can’t affect the game in any way, shape, or form since she’s not recognized as a player. This also suggests that there’s no way for her to add a rule to the game herself, and, while not specified, it likely means that any points she receives simply vanish and go to no one as a result.

While this may seem like a disadvantage or make Maki’s addition to Jujutsu Kaisen’s Culling Game seem irrelevant, it actually makes her something of a cheat code. Without any Cursed Energy, her life is not at stake in any way, shape, or form as she enters or exits colonies of the Culling Game.

Likewise, she can act as a ghost in the game to help whichever group needs her help the most. While currently in Sakurajima Colony, theoretically, there is nothing stopping her from heading to Tokyo, Sendai, or any other colony where her friends might need help.

Despite not being able to affect the game in terms of rules or points, this ability still allows her to impact her allies’ success and survival. In fact, she disrupts the entirety of the game simply by existing and being within a colony, which is a circumstance the enigmatically evil Kenjaku likely did not prepare for.

As a result, Maki likely has the highest potential to disrupt the Culling Game out of any Jujutsu Kaisen character right now. This is especially true when considering how clear and deliberately restrictive the initial rules of the game are.

