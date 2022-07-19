Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191: Kenjaku's hostile takeover, Naoya Zen'in returns

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191 was officially released early Monday morning via Viz Media’s MANGAPlus service and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ subscription service app. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191 is an incredibly interesting issue, revealing new information about the immediate fallout from Shibuya as well as the return of a familiar face, albeit in a new form.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191 sets up the Sakurajima Colony arc incredibly well, promising yet another interesting and engaging addition to the Culling Games saga of the series. Fans are also particularly excited about Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191 as it sees Maki showing off her newfound strength, which fans have been wanting to see for quite some time.

Follow along as this article breaks down Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191 in its entirety.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191. Sportskeeda does not claim ownership of any media used here unless otherwise stated.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191 sees Naoya Zen’in return as Cursed Spirit: Kenjaku’s manipulation of the jujutsu world revealed

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191: Shibuya’s fallout

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191 opens at the Kamo clan household, where Noshitori has returned following the events of the Shibuya incident. He calls out to anyone home before eventually finding an old man he calls Shino, saying that they must contact the Gojo and Zen’in clans as well as Yoshinobu Gakuganji quickly.

However, Shino asks how Noritoshi got in, commenting that ever since “Kurorichi… became captain of the guards, the barrier may as well be a sieve.” Noritoshi retorts that Heishichi is the current captain, saying he has no time for an old timer’s jokes and asking if Shino has forgotten the next head of the family, meaning him.

Shino retorts that he may be old, but a child can’t deceive him, before commenting on how the Noritoshi in front of him also looks like “Master Noritoshi.” The present-day Noritoshi tries to argue before swiftly realizing the issue at hand and rushing off to address and confirm it.

He finds none other than Kenjaku, inhabiting the body of Suguru Geto, in the Kamo clan household, who explains that Shino is “adrift in the world of 150 years ago.” He tells Noritoshi not to worry before teasing him about being late but calling it understandable due to the chaos he caused from Shibuya.

Kenjaku then explains Noritoshi’s train of thought, that if the person responsible for the higher-ups’ orders was from the Kamo clan, then maybe the group had already become puppets. He continues that since he looks like Suguru Geto, who was ordered to be executed, it’s possible that only some of the conservative higher-ups were responsible for the corruption.

He concluded that Noritoshi wanted to speak with Gakuganji since he’s trustworthy and has influence, so he wanted to plead with him to retract the notice from headquarters. He then recounts the second decree, which calls Gojo an accomplice in the Shibuya Incident, as well as the claim that any intent to remove his seal is a criminal act.

He finishes by explaining that they could get in a lot of trouble depending on how “removing his seal” is interpreted, leading Kenjaku to congratulate Noritoshi. He praises him for seeing the big picture and acting accordingly despite being a student before quickly emphasizing that he has headquarters in his hands already.

Noritoshi then asks if Kenjaku has already eliminated those who suggested Geto’s execution, which he confirms. He further elaborates that those who recommended Okkotsu as Itadori’s executioner were also dealt with, crushing every hope Noshitori had as the young sorcerer recognized and internally admitted.

Kenjaku then reveals that he now controls the conservative party, as well as the Kamo clan, which is representative of the conservatives. He continues by calling himself the 25th and current head of the clan before telling Noritoshi that he has no place here and the two will never meet again.

The young Kamo clan sorcerer takes this as a threat, causing Kenjaku to elaborate that he doesn’t plan on killing him. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191 ends its opening scene with Kenjaku saying that Noshitori can’t change anything even if he is alive, requesting that he just leave so they don’t mess the place up with a fight.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191: The Sakurajima Colony battles begin

Returning to the present, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191 then shows Noritoshi and Maki watching a Cursed Spirit fall from the sky. The former asks for confirmation that it is indeed a Cursed Spirit, with Maki responding that if the creature before them is human, then so is Panda.

She emphasizes that she understands his confusion, recognizing the creature as a Cursed Spirit but admitting something feels off about it. The Cursed Spirit is then seen groaning in the air, looking about before shouting “Ma!” three times and hurtling itself towards the earth.

The Cursed Spirit rushes the two at blinding speed, causing shockwave-like damage to the entire surrounding area. Noritoshi is revealed to have been spared by the Spirit, looking on in awe at the damage it did while admitting he never even saw it because it was way too fast.

Meanwhile, Maki has been pinned against a rock wall by the Spirit somewhere in the forest, being taken outside the residential area by the beast. She tries to fight back but finds herself unable to hit the Cursed Spirit with how fast it is. However, she says there’s something more going on here, even if the Spirit is indeed fast.

She eventually began adapting to the Spirit’s speed, being able to dodge it a few times at close range before once again finding herself pinned. The Spirit says “Ma! Ma!” once more as something begins wriggling out of one of its cavities, which is revealed to be the face of none other than Naoya Zen’in.

It seems that Naoya has turned into a Cursed Spirit following his death, becoming strong enough to even go toe-to-toe with Maki. He says hi to the shocked sorcerer once more before ending Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191 with his line of “I came to this side too!” Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191 announces no break, meaning the manga should return next week with a new issue.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191: Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191 is a text and exposition-heavy chapter but is necessarily so given what it wanted to clearly establish before the Sakurajima Colony arc begins in earnest. What little action the chapter does give fans is incredibly engaging, giving Maki a true test for her new powers against the newly-formed Cursed Spirit, Naoya Zen’in.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191 also establishes how Kenjaku was able to avoid direct persecution from the jujutsu higher-ups following Shibuya. This expository scene was incredibly well done, staying true to the enigma’s intimidating and plotting demeanor while still giving him a chance to explain previous events to readers.

Overall, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191 is an acceptable start to the latest Culling Game-based arc, that being the Sakurajima Colony arc. While fans will have to wait and see if the excitement and quality of the previous arcs continue, the story section’s premiere issue certainly sets off on the right foot.

