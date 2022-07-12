Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191: Release date, what to expect, where to read, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191 is expected to focus on the Sakurajima Colony where Maki Zen’in and Noritoshi Kamo were last seen. The reappearance of both characters was met with an overwhelmingly positive response. Maki, who is one of the most popular and strongest characters in the series, made fans especially ecstatic.

Despite Maki being equated with Toji frequently nowadays, readers are yet to witness her combat adroitness against an opponent of a similar caliber. This arc is likely to be dedicated to building up Maki’s position as a parallel to Toji, in response to Yuji and Megumi’s Getou-Gojo parallel.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191 may begin the Sakurajima arc with a new antagonist

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 190: Panda searches for Hakari after the insane battle! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3yKXoxz Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 190: Panda searches for Hakari after the insane battle! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3yKXoxz https://t.co/aO1rq1oaBp

Official sources state that the English translation of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191 will be released on Monday, July 18, instead of the regular Sunday, at the following international times:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 AM

British Summer Time: 4 PM

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 00:30 AM, July 19

After its publication, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191 will be available for free reading on Manga Plus, Viz, and the official Shonen Jump App.

Recap of Chapter 190

Ryōmen D. Sukuna ~ Shadz ~ New Acc @ShadzMangaOnly 🏽 Def a defeat but doesn't feel like one due to how cool they both are rn. Gege is the Goat when it comes to portrayal.

#JJK190 #ShadzJK #JujutsuKaisen190 Kashimo an absolute unit, even in defeat. Bro took Hakari's spiked CE head on while depleted & he's grinning right after.🏽 Def a defeat but doesn't feel like one due to how cool they both are rn. Gege is the Goat when it comes to portrayal. Kashimo an absolute unit, even in defeat. Bro took Hakari's spiked CE head on while depleted & he's grinning right after. 😅 👏🏽 Def a defeat but doesn't feel like one due to how cool they both are rn. Gege is the Goat when it comes to portrayal.#JJK190 #ShadzJK #JujutsuKaisen190 https://t.co/Cjq6RpQo9B

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 190, titled “Tokyo No.2 Colony (Part 9),” it was revealed that Kashimo created the explosion of steam by releasing all of his Cursed Energy at the same time. However, the attack was unable to take down Hakari, who protected his whole body at the cost of his arm. Hakari subdued Kashimo and learned that the reincarnated sorcerer can only use his Cursed Technique once, and that he had been saving it for Sukuna.

Hakari promised Kashimo a chance to fight Sukuna in exchange for his help during the Culling game. They met up with Panda, who had healed himself by transferring his core to a smaller body and seemed displeased at the notion of letting Kashimo fight Yuji. Hakari then met up with Charles and recruited him into his ragtag team as well.

They were interrupted by Momo Nishimiya, who outlined the four rules they were trying to implement: transfer of points, the substitution of players, establishing communication between colonies, and exit and entry to colonies. Due to Ui’s help, who presumably could teleport himself and others, and Maki, who could go in and out of colonies due to having no Cursed Energy, Nishimiya decided to postpone implementing the third rule and focus on the second and the fourth.

Hikaru @Hikaru_Gojo #jjk190 #jjkleaks #jjkspoilers

At first, the Maki-Kamo duo seems so random..but when I think about it, these two shared the same dream to be the head of their own clan, so they could provide a better place for their beloved ones —a dream that's now shattered. At first, the Maki-Kamo duo seems so random..but when I think about it, these two shared the same dream to be the head of their own clan, so they could provide a better place for their beloved ones —a dream that's now shattered. #jjk190 #jjkleaks #jjkspoilersAt first, the Maki-Kamo duo seems so random..but when I think about it, these two shared the same dream to be the head of their own clan, so they could provide a better place for their beloved ones —a dream that's now shattered. https://t.co/xQjMrrJGAn

The chapter then shifted to Sakurajima Colony, where Maki was seen ruthlessly cutting down Curses. She was joined by Noritoshi Kamo, who was revealed to have been cast out after someone else became the head of the Kamo clan. Kamo asked Maki to leave for a different colony where her help would be needed more, but the two students were alerted of the appearance of a bug-like Curse in their vicinity.

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191?

RevySupremacy @RevyRules #JJKSpoilers Not sure if anyone is talking about this but it’s highly possible that this cursed worm spirit is likely naoya coming back as a vengeful spirit since he’s attitude seemed similar to his #JujutsuKaisen190 Not sure if anyone is talking about this but it’s highly possible that this cursed worm spirit is likely naoya coming back as a vengeful spirit since he’s attitude seemed similar to his #JujutsuKaisen190 #JJKSpoilers https://t.co/s8166gdeaZ

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191 is likely to begin the Sakurajima arc, which ought to be focused on Maki wielding her newfound powers. Kamo is expected to play second fiddle to her. The Sakurajima arc begins two days after the end of the Tokyo No.2 Colony arc, which is enough time for multiple developments in the other colonies.

Maki is essentially a cheat code for the Culling Game. After the Zen’in Massacre, her true powers are yet to be revealed. While, theoretically, she should be at Toji’s level, fans are yet to see how she is faring in practice. The fight against the bug-like Curse in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191 will be good exposure for her. It’s noteworthy that Maki no longer uses her glasses, likely having developed Toji’s uncanny sense of knowing where the Curse is without any sensory perception.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191 should also explore Kamo’s character in more detail. While he previously likened himself to Megumi, it is clear that his fate is far closer to Maki’s. It is unclear what Kamo can do with his Blood Manipulation beside a powerhouse like Maki, but he possesses a battle-sense as keen as that of Megumi and Todo.

It is unlikely that Gege will have anyone intervene in this fight at such an early stage, but readers must not forget the sinister panel of Miwa at the end of the Sendai arc. Amongst the Kyoto students, only her whereabouts are unknown, considering that Todo is out of commission and Arata Nitta is likely tending to the wounded alongside Ieri. Mechamaru’s loss can be a trigger for Miwa, which may explain the particular art style. Hopefully, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191 will give us more answers regarding her current status.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far