Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 190: Hakari gets new allies, Maki enters the Culling Game

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 190 provides readers with one of the biggest returns in the Culling Game saga. Ever since Yuta’s arc, fans have been waiting for Maki and Toge’s return, which became more probable after Panda’s return in the Tokyo No. 2 Colony arc.

Apart from the reappearance of Maki, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 190 also features the return of the Kyoto students. The battle between Hakari and Kashimo comes to an end, and the manga moves on to a new colony. Unfortunately, no news about Miwa or Todo has been given.

Maki returns to the fray in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 190, Sakurajima arc begins

In the last chapter, Hakari utilized the third jackpot to heal himself. Understanding that Kashimo’s electric Cursed Energy made him vulnerable in the water, Hakari dropped his opponent into Tokyo Bay. Kashimo tried to knock Hakari out with chlorine gas, but it did not work. The chapter ended with Kashimo using an unknown move to create an explosion in the water.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 190 is titled Tokyo No. 2 Colony (Part 9).

Hakari’s new allies

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 190 begins with the explanation that Kashimo released all of his Cursed Energy at the same time to create the explosion. However, it fails to subdue Hakari, as the latter appears before Kashimo and knocks him out. Hakari later explains that even though Kashimo targeted his arm with the explosion to ensure that Hakari could not use his Domain Expansion again, Hakari protected his with the Infinite Cursed Energy at the cost of his left arm.

Hakari asks Kashimo why he did not use his Cursed Technique and is informed that it can only be used once; Kashimo has been saving it for Sukuna. Hakari demands Kashimo’s 100 points and convinces him to help them in exchange for getting to fight Sukuna later on. The two then come across Panda, who has somehow healed himself by transferring his core into a smaller version of his old body.

Hakari coerces Panda into agreeing to let Kashimo fight Sukuna later on. He then returns to where he fought Charles before, who is revealed to be alive. It appears that Hakari has recruited him to be an ally as well.

Maki’s return

They are interrupted by Momo Nishimiya, who informs them that their goal is to establish four new rules:

1) Transfer of points between players to accumulate points and avoid Curse technique removal.

2) Allow active players to switch places with a non-player, who would then become a player, in exchange for 100 points.

3) Allow communication between colonies.

4) Allow entry to and exit from colonies.

Nishimiya states that they can delay implementing rule no.3 for a while due to help from Ui Ui and Maki’s participation. Hakari asks why Maki can go in and out of colonies at will, to which Nishimiya replies that she has become a monster.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 190 then cuts to Sakurajima Colony on November 14, two days after the incident at Tokyo No. 2 Colony. Maki is seen making her way through a slew of Curses. She is using Mai, the sword her sister left behind. She is joined soon by Noritoshi Kamo, who reveals that due to someone else inheriting the Kamo clan, he has been cast aside.

Noritoshi tells Maki to find Ui Ui and jump to another colony to assist the sorcerers there. However, both students are soon alerted of the presence of a bug-like Curse, which appears in the air above their colony.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 190 does not clarify whether Hakari will still be able to use his Domain despite having lost his arm or how Panda managed to heal himself is also left unclear. However, Kashimo agreeing to side with Hakari to fight Sukuna is in accordance with his goal from 400 years ago, when he signed the deal with Kenjaku.

Considering that Akutami has not clarified how many points Charles holds, it is uncertain why Hakari let him live. It does imply, however, that Hakari is far closer to Yuji in temperament than to Megumi or Yuta. He is also shrewder and has no qualms about coercing Yuji into fighting Kashimo. It is unlikely that he does not care about Yuji’s survival, but he seems willing to put him in harm’s way if that would serve a bigger purpose.

Maki's appearance in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 190 is a game-changer. She has no Cursed Energy and is nearly on par with Toji at the moment. The rules of the Culling Game do not apply to her, and as such, she can violate as many of them as she likes.

Due to not having any Cursed Energy, she can go in and out of colonies at will, and due to not having a Cursed Technique, she cannot be turned into a player. This may also mean that Maki cannot accumulate any points, which would likely force her to let someone else land the final blow to gain that point.

Based on Nishimiya’s claims in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 190 and Mei Mei’s earlier declaration in the Shibuya arc, Ui Ui likely has some sort of teleportation or spatial technique. He can transport Maki from one colony to the next, and then, she can enter and exit the colony at will, gathering information and assisting the sorcerer there. It appears that Nishimiya is conducting a large part of the operation. Plus, Miwa is suspiciously absent and will hopefully return in the next arc.

