Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 189: Hakari's luck on full blast, Kashimo cornered, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 189 continues the exciting brawl between Kinji Hakari and Hajime Kashimo, with the two continuously using their strongest attacks on one another. However, the previous issue ended with a rather abrupt and unforeseen development, seeing Kashimo landing a fatal hit on Hakari.

Thankfully and expectantly, chapter 189 sees Hakari recover and continue his fight against Kashimo, thanks to Idle Death Gamble’s Jackpot system. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 189, however, does see the two get themselves into hot water once more during their destructive battle.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest issue of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 189.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 189 sees Hakari recover, but also make potentially fatal mistake in fight with Kashimo

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 189: Triple or nothing

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 189 begins immediately where the previous issue left off, seeing Hakari’s Jackpot end and a mortal wound inflicted by Kashimo simultaneously. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 189’s first panel sees Hakari begin staggering from the wound in his stomach, as Kashimo comments on how sad this development is.

The latter then begins internally considering the implications of Hakari recasting Idle Death Gamble, saying he will only get faster spins and not increased probability. This means the chances of a jackpot are still only 1 in 239, which Kashimo seems confident enough in Hakari not hitting to tell him that all he can do is collapse.

However, it is revealed that Hakari is actually in a hidden probability mode, increasing his odds of Jackpot under the guise of only being faster spins. He hits Jackpot as a result, resulting in Kashimo commenting on how he “truly has incredible luck,” as his wound is instantly healed from the Jackpot’s side effects.

He says he is impressed, saying he has never faced death this much before in a single day. He then begins by saying how he has “manga brain” thanks to fighting Charles, before asking Kashimo if he likes manga. He says he does not, prompting Hakari to ask “how’s this for electric” before opening his Domain Expansion.

However, he rapidly closes it once more, revealing that he shifted the barrier’s coordinates to relocate over the sea. Clearly having fun, Kashimo calls it a dirty move, before commenting on how this was actually a good idea.

Like with his Domain Expansion, Hakari seems to make a manga reference to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure here, specifically the fourth part. Diamond is Unbreakable protagonist Josuke Higashikata defeats an electricity-based Stand in a similar way, launching him into the water where he discharges all his power and becomes useless.

Likewise, since Kashimo’s Cursed Energy is like electricity, it will immediately begin discharging once he drops into the sea, like electricity. He can either release his Cursed Energy until it is gone, or shut it off until he returns to land. However, Cursed Spirits arise out of the water with perfect timing, letting him stand on them to avoid being dunked.

Hakari, however, once more comments on how he has manga brain, before defeating each of the Cursed Spirits one-by-one until Kashimo has none to stand on. After several pages of fighting, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 189 finally sees Hakari successfully knock Kashimo into the water.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 189: Sink or swim

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 189 then begins showing Kashimo discharging his Cursed Energy into the water, appearing as an electrical current. This is due to him needing to use Cursed Energy to withstand Hakari’s kicks, which led to him discharging his energy in the water as a result.

Hakari, meanwhile, is hanging on a Cursed Spirit from above, watching as dead fish float to the surface and planning to knock Kashimo back down if he comes back up. However, gas suddenly begins rising from the water, which seems to affect his consciousness and motor skills, causing him to fall into the ocean.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 189 then explains that Kashimo used his electric-style Cursed Energy to perform electrolysis in seawater, creating chlorine gas as a result. Chlorine gas is incredibly deadly, and is the first deadly poison humanity has developed as a chemical weapon.

Kashimo then explains that killing a Reversed Cursed Technique user requires crushing the brain in one blow, or by using toxins.

He continues, saying that neutralizing toxins requires a higher level of Reverse Cursed Technique, as well as locating and removing the substance within the body. Kashimo confidently claims that Hakari cannot detoxify fast enough, watching him float down as the round ends and he becomes killable again, saying it has been fun one last time.

However, he suddenly opens his eyes, blowing air out of his nose (similar to his response on Kashimo’s last attempt to kill him through Reverse Cursed Technique) and is still clearly alive. A shocked Kashimo is unable to react in time, as Hakari begins launching attacks at him while he surmises that he was able to subconsciously target and remove the toxin.

Hakari, meanwhile, notices the temperature of the sea to be rising dramatically, correctly guessing it is due to Kashimo’s Cursed Energy. He also recognizes that he cannot recast Idle Death Gamble until the round ends, but that the electric shocks and scalding water may kill him before he has a chance to recast.

With five seconds left in the round, he debates going up to the surface, but instead decides to stay underwater and attack Kashimo instead. The final pages of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 189 see the two rally themselves as the latter begins unleashing a visibly and exceptionally strong electric charge underwater.

Hakari’s shocked face confirms this, as Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 189’s final panel shows the massive explosion this attack seems to have caused. The series is now on a one-week break, and is set to officially return on July 10, 2022.

In summation

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 189 is an exciting issue that sees both Kashimo and Hakari corner each other at multiple points. While this may seem repetitive or unnecessary to some, it helps to show that these two truly are some of the strongest in the series right now. Hakari’s praises have been constantly sung in the past, and Kashimo’s matching him merits similar celebration.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 189 also seems to be progressing the fight towards its final stages, with Kashimo presumably running low on Cursed Energy and Hakari’s round set to end. While it's possible for him to hit another Jackpot in the next issue, the fight will most likely conclude with each sorcerer using their base techniques against one another.

