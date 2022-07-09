Does Gojo Satoru die in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga?

Gege Akutami's magnum opus, Jujutsu Kaisen, is all set for its new release, but Gojo Satoru is still off the scene. Fans have devised a slew of theories and speculations about Gojo's fate, the most alarming being that he might be dead. This topic has given birth to confusion among groups of people in the fandom.

Although there hasn’t been a solid confirmation from Akutami yet, some ideas can be formed about Gojo’s fate and if it is sealed forever.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Have we seen the last of Gojo Satoru in Jujutsu Kaisen or is there a possibility of his return?

Gojo Satoru was last seen in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 91, when he was sealed off indefinitely in the Prison Realm by Kenjaku, or Pseudo-Geto. This has sparked fan speculation about their favourite sensei. Fans are wondering if Gojo will ever be released or if it is the end of the line for him.

isaneru // Al-Haitham brainrot @herminiisa #JujutsuKaisen #GojoSatoru Feral Gojo in volume 10 minutes before he got sealed hits differently. Akutami must've drawn him extra fine cause he knew he wouldn't be drawing his ass for the next 3 years Feral Gojo in volume 10 minutes before he got sealed hits differently. Akutami must've drawn him extra fine cause he knew he wouldn't be drawing his ass for the next 3 years 😂😂😂😂 #JujutsuKaisen #GojoSatoru https://t.co/kFRzSiId2R

From a purely technical perspective, we can safely say that as of the latest chapter released, Gojo Satoru is not dead but merely put away in a cursed object, which renders anything captured in it inescapable.

That being said, the character’s safety can’t be guaranteed either, as the mangaka Gege Akutami has killed off fan-favorites of the series before, including Nanami Kento and Junpei Yoshino.

Why was Gojo Satoru sealed in the Prison Realm?

The series Jujutsu Kaisen, which started off fun and lighthearted, has now taken an unexpected turn. We knew there was a dark side to the fun and games, but the recent incidents in the manga that resulted in the infamous Shibuya Arc have definitely taken the edginess up a notch.

The reason for Gojo’s disposal can be traced back to the main antagonist of the series, Kenjaku. He has always been wary of sorcerers who inherit the Six Eyes. Previously, Kenjaku attempted to remedy the problem by simply getting rid of the inheritors when they were harmless babies, but the catch was that the ability was almost immediately transferred to someone else.

Kenjaku found a way around this by deciding to seal off the power rather than kill the owner, preventing it from interfering with his plans. This provides followers some certainty that Gojo's dying might work against Kenjaku, which is why having Gojo sealed but safe will work in his favour.

On top of this, Gojo is now not only a prisoner but also a fugitive. In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 137, it is revealed that the Jujutsu Headquarters are holding Gojo Satoru as an accomplice in the Shibuya Incident, and he is consequently exiled from the Jujutsu world. Any attempt to rescue him will be labelled as a criminal act.

Will he ever be unsealed?

Now the question that remains is, is there even a way to get Gojo out? We do know the answer to be yes, as gathered from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga itself. Master Tengen has shed some light on getting Gojo out by breaking him out from the back of the prison realm. However, it goes without saying that it’s easier said than done.

Itadori, Yuta and Megumi are already on it to save Gojo, but the possibility of success is looking bleak. Two cursed objects are needed to pry the back open, which are the Black Rope and the Inverted Spear of Heaven. Ironically enough, it’s because of Gojo himself that these are insanely difficult to acquire as he was the one to get rid of them previously.

Angel might be able to help as well, but her allegiance at the moment is questionable. So, no concrete speculation can be made as of yet about Gojo’s possibility of escaping, but rest assured that he is far from dead.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Yuji, Megumi and Yuta will be successful in releasing Gojo? Yes No 1 votes so far