10 strongest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, ranked

Jujutsu Kaisen has gained immense popularity among the other Shonen anime expeditiously due to its captivating storyline and fascinating characters. The world of Jujutsu Kaisen is divided into three kinds, the ordinary people, Cursed Spirits, and Jujutsu Sorcerers. Cursed Spirits vary in terms of power from Special Grades to Vengeful Spirits who wreak havoc upon human lives.

However, the Jujutsu Sorcerers are the only group of people capable of going against these evil spirits. In Jujutsu Kaisen, be it a Cursed Spirit or a Jujutsu Sorcerer, all of them are known for possessing some of the overwhelming feats that straight up proclaim subjugating them is not an easy job.

Most powerful characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, Ranked

10) Kento Nanami

Being a grade 1 Jujutsu Sorcerer, Kento Nanami is one of the strongest individuals in Jujutsu Kaisen who demonstrated his combat abilities whilst fighting Mahito, a Special Grade Cursed Spirit. Nanami is capable of dominating his opponents with his bare fists to an extent until or unless he has to rely on his blunt sword.

Nanami possesses an extremely massive and powerful level of cursed energy, which he uses to execute two of his signature Binding Vows: Overtime and Revealing One's Hand. Nanami mostly uses his Blunt Sword to strike his target’s weak point and divide it into two separate parts with utmost precision.

9) Maki Zenin

Maki comes from the prestigious Zenin family, which is one of the Big Three Sorcerer Families in Jujutsu Kaisen. Despite being born a non-sorcerer, Maki proved that she can be a powerful Jujutsu Sorcerer. Even her grade 4 ranking is not enough to reflect the true potential she holds within.

Maki is said to be the most exceptional cursed tool user in Tokyo Jujutsu High, as no one could match the versatility with cursed weapons like her. Despite her meager appearance, Maki possesses overwhelming strength as she was capable of knocking Aoi Todo, the human tank of Jujutsu High, by striking him with a baseball to the face.

8) Mahito

Mahito is one of the primary antagonists in Jujutsu Kaisen. He is a Special Grade Cursed Spirit whose power has increased to a formidable level after consuming three of Sukuna’s fingers. With his tremendous physical strength, his single blow was capable of making Yuji bleed from his head, using just half of his powers.

Moreover, he can fight his opponents without running out of his Cursed Energy due to the Sukuna’s fingers that provide him with an overflowing reserve of Cursed Energy. Mahito can use his Domain Expansion Self-Embodiment of Perfection to become menacing in combat.

7) Fumihiko Takaba

Fumihiko Takaba is the goofiest character in the series who doesn’t have the ability to sense the situation around him as he would relentlessly try to crack someone up, even in serious situations. However, the people around him are not very fond of his jokes, and that’s the reason he became a failing comedian.

Takaba is a very proficient combatant who is capable of going against multiple powerful opponents at once with relative ease. During his fight with Hazenoki, Takaba sent the former flying through the building with just a single hit, a testimony of his immense strength. His most powerful feat is his cursed ability called “Comedian,” which could rival the likes of Satoru Gojo.

6) Toji Fushiguro

Renowned by his epithet, Sorcerer Killer, Toji Fushiguro is one of the primary antagonists in Gojo’s Past arc. He is the father of Megumi Fushiguro and a former member of the Zenin family.

Initially, he lacked the innate cursed ability to be a Jujutsu Sorcerer, but with his Heavenly Restriction, he compensated for his drawback with his immense physical prowess. As he possesses no cursed energy, he is undetectable from other Jujutsu Sorcerers and can even sneak past Gojo’s Six Eyes.

5) Hanami

Hanami is a Special Grade Cursed Spirit born from the fear of land-based natural disasters with the goal of eliminating humanity for destroying nature. He possesses immense strength and durability that even Maki’s cursed tools were not capable of making a dent in his body.

Due to his peculiar affiliation with nature-based cursed energy, Hanami could rapidly heal any damage done to his body. He can also manifest a limb if he loses one. Hanami’s Domain Amplification is capable of nullifying any Cursed Technique it comes into contact with.

4) Suguru Geto

Suguru was a student at Jujutsu High alongside Satoru Gojo and Shoko Leiri. He carried a deep hatred towards non-sorcerers and took them as an inferior race to Sorcerers. He even massacred hundreds of people for no specific reason. Despite being one of the four Special Grade Sorcerers, he is acclaimed to be the worst due to his monstrosity.

Suguru has a mastery over his cursed abilities, he is capable of manipulating thousands of curses at the same time with high reserves of cursed energy. Suguru can control cursed spirits and can also absorb them. Suguru can collect as many cursed spirits as he can to release them in one powerful attack.

3) Yuta Okkotsu

Yuta initially didn’t possess any innate talent for Jujutsu but being haunted by his childhood friend Rika’s vengeful spirit made him a Special Grade Cursed Human. Due to the immeasurable Cursed Energy that he retains from Rika’s curse, he became one of the four acclaimed Special Grade Sorcerers. Yuta’s Cursed Energy even surpassed Gojo’s.

Despite his body being a weaker vessel for the tremendous overflowing Cursed Energy, over the course of time, he learned how to compensate for his weakness by enhancing his strength, agility, endurance, etc. With the help of Rika’s spirit, Yuta can copy others' cursed techniques by just having a glimpse.

2) Ryomen Sukuna

Thousands of years ago, Sukuna was defeated by the Sorcerers. Since the curse was too strong for his body to be totally destroyed, the Sorcerers resorted to preserving his 20 fingers to prevent his reincarnation. However, Yuji Itadori swallowed one of his fingers and incarnated Sukuna within him.

He can create and manipulate flames at will. In his Domain Expansion: Malevolent Shrine, he can utilize Cleave and Dismantle to sever anything in the Domain's radius. Sukuna is the most powerful cursed spirit in Jujutsu Kaisen and is also renowned for being the undisputed King of Curses.

1) Satoru Gojo

Gojo is not only the strongest Jujutsu Sorcerer but also the most powerful individual in the entirety of Jujutsu Kaisen. His immense Cursed Energy, combined with his exceptional combat prowess and overwhelming strength, is enough to inflict fear upon even the most evilly Cursed Spirit with ease.

Moreover, Gojo is regarded as the pride of his lineage due to him being the first person in 400 years to inherit both Six Eyes and Limitless. Gojo also has a plethora of deadliest abilities under his sleeves, like Hollow Technique: Purple, Cursed Technique Reversal: Red, and his Domain Expansion: Ultimate Void.

