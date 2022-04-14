Jujutsu Kaisen 181 raw scans reveal Sukuna’s original form, introduce new characters and the return of an unlikely ally

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 180 brought Okkotsu Yuta and Ishigori Ryu’s faceoff to an end, with the former securing his victory. The chapter ended with Ishigori thanking Yuta for satisfying his hunger for a fulfilling fight.

If theories about the Tokyo No. 1 Colony and the Sendai Colony events moving simultaneously prove to be correct, Yuta might choose not to kill them due to a kogane announcing that points can be transferred between players from now on.

Now, with the raw scans of chapter 181 out, a number of these expectations have come to fruition.

Note: Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 181 spoilers ahead.

Everything that Jujutsu Kaisen 181 raw scans reveal about the upcoming chapter

The cover of the the 20th Weekly Shonen Jump issue features Yuuji, Megumi and Yuta on the cover, further solidifying the theory that mangaka Akutami is setting them up to be the protagonist, deuteragonist and tritagonist respectively.

The introductory page of chapter 181 also features colored full-length illustrations of Ishigori and Takako in their modern avatars, revealing that contrary to most readers’ expectations, Uro’s hair is not blond but rather a striking bubble-gum pink. The title for the chapter is revealed to be Tokyo No. 2 Colony Part 1.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 181 Title: Tokyo no.2 Colony Part 1.

One of the most exciting spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 181 however, does not concern any of the major characters of this arc but revolves around Ishigori describing Sukuna as “calamity itself.” The raw scans reveal Ryomen Sukuna’s original appearance as a cursed spirit after his death.

SUKUNA in his Original form (From his previous life) is also shown in the chap

Also, SUKUNA in his Original form (From his previous life) is also shown in the chap

The theory about the events of Sendai running parallel to Tokyo No. 1 colony is proven correct as a kogane does indeed appear to inform everyone about the new rule as to which they are able to give their points to another player.

Yuuta asks Ishigori to transfer his points to him and ishigori says if it weren't for the points, yuuta would've killed them, "you have to thank my friends for that".



Yuuta asks Ishigori to transfer his points to him and ishigori says if it weren't for the points, yuuta would've killed them, "you have to thank my friends for that".

Yuuta receives points from Uro and Ishigori and possesses 200 points.

The leaks also shed light upon Takako Uro’s bitter fury at the Fujiwara clan. Ishigori casually talks to Yuta after realizing that Takako is still alive. The translations of the leaked comments suggest that Takako was betrayed by a lover from the Fujiwara clan.

Both Ishigori and Takako gave up their points to Yuta and realized that, if not for the new rule, he would have killed them both. Yuta says it’s all thanks to his friends. Having gotten all the points from Takako and Ishigori, his grand total rose to 200.

YUTA is aware of addition of "Transfer of points" rule

An unexpected development has also been teased in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 181, with the leaked panels showing Miwa appearing in Sendai. The scene then changes, shifting to the Tokyo No. 2 colony, showing two new characters.

The two discuss aspects of a mangaka’s life, with one of them being introduced as Charles, a French mangaka born and brought up in Japan.

a panel with miwa appears at the end of Sendai Colony, then the scene changes and two new characters are shown, they mention aspects of the mangaka life.

It seems that Charles submitted a draft for a manga to the other person, an editor, but the latter commented negatively, prompting the former to break his finger and tell him to watch a live-action movie or a photograph if he wants something realistic.

Charles asks Hakari for a reason to fight, to make him hate Hakari to the point of wanting to kill him "I won't read any of your manga, your gloomy mood is contagious"

After monologuing for a while, it becomes obvious that he is a Culling Game player. The next leaked spoiler shows him on a Ferris Wheel with Hakari, chatting about their reasons for fighting in the Culling Game.

Hakari insults and provokes him by stating that he would never read any of Charles’ manga since he considers the latter’s gloomy temperament to be contagious.

At the end of the chapter, Hakari calls Charles a disgusting otaku and the chapter ends with Charles pissed off with tears falling from his eyes.



At the end of the chapter, Hakari calls Charles a disgusting otaku and the chapter ends with Charles pissed off with tears falling from his eyes.

Preview: his motivation is set off!!!

The leaked final panel of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 181 shows Hakari calling Charles a disgusting otaku, pushing the latter to the brink of tears. The preview message for chapter 182 is revealed to be Charles feeling motivated to fight, anticipating a fight between Hakari and him.

Observations and speculation

Still so confused. Even with both transfer their full point count, he would only end up at 181p, 191 if they died afterwards. Maybe the rest is from civilians who died as collateral during the fight?

The raw scans for chapter 181 suggest that there is a small timeskip between the Sendai Colony story arc and the upcoming Tokyo No. 2 Colony, as even if Yuta gets all of Ishigori and Takako’s points, he would still only have 181.

Yuta securing 200 points also means that he will be able to implement at least two more rules, one being establishing a means of contact between players and the other being the ability to travel between colonies.

Miwa’s appearance comes as a surprise as well, but what is more unexpected is the slightly sinister way she appears, with her eyes in shadow. This is the first time she has been seen since the Shibuya Incident arc in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

It sets up the possibility of her either having powered up or a grim fate to have befallen the other students of the Kyoto school. A highly unlikely possibility is Akutami setting Miwa up to become an antagonist in the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

But next week is gonna be better because of Hakari fight and his cursed technique reveal.



#JJKSpoilers

This week jjk chapter is lit🔥But next week is gonna be better because of Hakari fight and his cursed technique reveal.

Finally, whether Hakari’s fight against Charles in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 182 will end up being a major confrontation or just the opening act before his scuffle against Kashimo Hajime remains to be seen.

