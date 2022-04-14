Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 181: Release date and time, lead cover page, what to expect, and more

After taking a break last week, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 181 will return this week with a better explanation regarding Yuta Okkotsu’s Cursed Technique. Though the conflict in Sendai seems to have ended, chapter 180 only complicated the intricacies of Yuta’s Cursed Technique and Curse Energy.

This week, Jujutsu Kaisen featured on the cover of Weekly Shonen Jump issue 20 with a lead color page. Considering that the Sendai Colony arc seems nearly complete, readers are waiting to see what Akutami focuses on next.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 181: Lead color page, speculations, and release date

According to a notice released on Manga Plus, the official translation of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 181 will release online on Sunday, April 17, at the following international times:

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 181 can be read for free on Manga Plus, Viz, and the official Shonen Jump App after its release. The physical copy will be available in the Weekly Shonen Jump issue 20.

Recap of chapter 180

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 180, titled “Sendai Colony (Part 7),” the narration states that Yuta can release a focused high-output Curse Energy blast while Rika stays fully manifested. However, the output is still less than Ishigori’s. This causes Yuta to attack while Ishigori recharges his reserve.

However, Ishigori’s desire for a satisfactory fight after 400 years encourages Yuta to find his lost capacity for enjoying a fight. He waits for Ishigori to finish recharging for the first blast, which he tackled head on. Once Rika’s five minutes are almost up, Yuta uses her as a diversion while approaching Ishigori for a closer battle.

With his Cursed Technique all charged up, Yuta uses Uro’s technique to reflect a Granite Blast and attack Ishigori, who realizes that his opponent must have fulfilled the conditions linked to his Cursed Technique.

The reflected Granite Blast returns to Ishigori, leaving him burned and defeated. Their matchup culminates with him thanking Yuta for a satisfactory fight at the end of his long journey.

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 181?

The timeline of the Sendai Colony arc is yet unclear, given that the Transfer of Points rule has not been announced yet. It also raises the question of whether a rule employed in one colony is effective in another.

Either way, there is a possibility that the rule has been announced long before, and Ishigori will transfer his points to Yuta as a gesture of good sportsmanship.

Ishigori believes that the condition for Yuta to use Uro’s technique is Rika having bitten off Uro’s arm. This could indicate that the conditions are:

Yuta, or Rika, ingesting the blood of the user (this assumption is negated by Yuta’s use of Inumaki’s technique). Yuta defeating the user of the technique (This assumption supports him being able to copy Dhruv’s technique, but is again disproved by him using Inumaki’s technique). Yuta being in possession of a body part or instrument that is vital to the user of the Cursed Technique, such as Inumaki’s megaphone, Uro’s arm, and presumably Dhruv’s hair.

Whichever the case, hopefully Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 181 will give the readers a detailed answer. If she is alive, Uro is likely to concede defeat. With the Sendai Colony Arc coming to a close, the focus may shift back to Yuji, who was last seen searching for Megumi, who was last seen unconscious and at the mercy of Hana Kurusu.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 181 may also feature a shift of focus to Hakari and Panda, and their battle with Kashimo. Maki’s status is also unknown, and it remains to be seen how she will affect the Culling Game.

