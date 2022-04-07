10 most unique attacks in anime

Combat anime entertains viewers with engaging and high-stakes fight sequences. The best writers in the genre go above and beyond when it comes to character creation and development.

Elite anime and manga creators bring us thrilling encounters between opponents who use unique moves and interesting styles. The sky is the limit when it comes to creativity.

New and old series alike feature thought-provoking abilities that push the boundaries of anime fight scenes.

10 anime attack moves that are unlike any other

10) Chains - Kurapika (Hunter x Hunter)

This scarlet-eyed Hunter wields an attack pattern that is nearly unparalleled in complexity.

Kurapika is one of the very few people who can use all six Nen categories in Hunter x Hunter. His proficiency as a Conjurer is greatly shown when he manifests his five chains.

Kurapika has placed Limitations on the abilities of each chain, restricting their use to a specific set of circumstances. The cost of placing a Limitation on a nen attack pays off when the circumstances of that Limitation are met.

Kurapika is seeking vengeance for his clan members and is intent on taking down the Phantom Troupe. The same rules that limit Kurapika's five-fingered weapon also allow him to chain together incredibly lethal combination attacks when standing in front of a member of the formidable Phantom Troupe.

This kind of multi-faceted, target-specific weapon combination attack is definitely one of the most complicated anime moves on this list.

9) Demonic Plants - Kurama (Yu Yu Hakusho)

Kurama's Ojigi Plant (Image via Pierrot)

This demon in Yu Yu Hakusho has the ultimate green thumb. Although his favorite weapon is his rose whip, Kurama attacks strong opponents with terrifying plants.

Throughout the anime, Kurama weaponizes a multitude of plants. In one deadly attack, he covertly inserted a seed into his opponent's bloodstream. The fight was over once he gave the bloodthirsty plant the command to blossom.

8) Eating - Pig God (One-Punch Man)

Pig God (Image via Madhouse)

Don't challenge this S-Class hero to an eating contest.

Pig God in One-Punch Man has an inhuman digestive system that allows him to swallow anything - even powerful monsters.

An incalculable number of lives have been saved thanks to this glorious glutton.

7) Cursed Speech - Inumaki (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Nobody can question anything spoken by this second-year anime sorcerer at Jujutsu High.

Inumaki's Cursed Technique imbues his speech with Cursed Energy. Any target that he speaks to is immediately influenced by his words. Shouting the word "explode" at an enemy and forcing them to combust is an insane anime ability.

Inumaki can also use his speech to help allies, such as commanding them to run away. However, the drawback to this technique is that he can't hold a normal conversation.

6) Phantom Menace - Togata (My Hero Academia)

Togata's Quirk - Permeation (Image via Bones)

Class 3-B student Mirio Togata has a Quirk that allows him to pass through any tangible matter. If he returns to his solid state while phasing through matter, his body will be repelled out into unoccupied space.

Togata has harnessed this power and created some killer anime moves. His Phantom Menace attack takes full advantage of his Quirk's effect.

To use this attack, Togata phases into a nearby surface and repels himself outward before phasing into a new surface. When done consecutively, he speeds through the environment, constantly changing direction and attacking his opponent(s) on the fly.

5) Genjutsu (Naruto)

Tsukuyomi (Image via Pierrot)

Genjutsu is one of the main jutsu categories in Naruto. The effects of genjutsu attacks are not real. They are sensory illusions cast into the minds of those who fall victim to them.

Although these attacks are intangible, they can have a huge physical impact on the target. Falling into a genjutsu can immobilize, confuse, exhaust, and even scare a victim.

Uchiha Itachi's famous move, Tsukuyomi, alters his target's perception of time while trapping them inside a torturous illusion.

4) Human Fortress - Capone "Gang" Bege (One Piece)

Very few pirates who attack Big Mom live to tell the tale. Gang Bege attempted to assassinate the ferocious Yonko and escape her rule in One Piece. His combined attack with the Straw Hat Pirates failed, and the tables were quickly turned. Germa 66 and the Big Mom Pirates bore down on Captain Bege, his wife, and his crew.

In that desperate moment in the anime, Gang Bege resorted to one of the most unique moves. His Devil Fruit, the Castle-Castle Fruit, allowed the pirate to transform into a space-distorting fortress.

Gang Bege and Straw Hats vs Big Mom (Image via Shueisha)

Providing instant shelter for an entire pirate crew is not the only feature of this Paramecia-type Devil Fruit.

Gang Bege can launch attacks at any moment by commanding the marksmen inside his body to open fire and the cavalry to storm the battlefield.

In the anime, his body opens like a castle in various places, allowing projectiles and people to pass through the space-distorting field surrounding Bege's body.

3) Domain Expansion (Jujutsu Kaisen)

This move in Jujutsu Kaisen is an advanced barrier technique utilized by Sorcerers, Curse Users, and Cursed Spirits. It manifests the user's Innate Domain and traps their target inside using a barrier wall. Inside the domain, the caster's cursed techniques are empowered and are guaranteed to hit.

Some domains are attacks in and of themselves. For example, anyone inside of Gojo's domain is flooded with an overwhelming volume of information.

Similarly, a person trapped inside the domain of the Cursed Spirit, Jogo, would be quickly incinerated by extreme heat and volcanic terrain.

2) Compass Needle - Akaza (Demon Slayer)

Akaza's Compass Needle (Image via Ufotable)

This technique allows Akaza to sense a person's "Fighting Spirit," enabling him to acutely detect and track his opponents.

Furthermore, employing the Compass Needle sharpens Akaza's awareness of his enemy's weak spots. The demon always keeps this move active when fighting.

Thanks to the buffs provided by his Blood Demon Art, this anime villain can make the most of his demonic martial arts. Compass Needle is the foundation upon which Akaza builds all of his treacherous attacks.

1) ROOM - Trafalgar Law (One Piece)

The Captain of the Hearts Pirates cuts through enemies with surgical precision. Thanks to his Op-Op Fruit, Trafalgar Law can freely manipulate the fabric of space as if he were operating on it.

By manifesting a spherical forcefield centered around himself, Law gains control over everything inside that territory. This means he can completely rearrange the makeup of any target within his range. Inside his ROOM, Trafalgar can choose to cleanly sever the flesh and bones of his victims without damaging them.

Even if no damage is dealt, it would be quite debilitating to have all your limbs separated.

