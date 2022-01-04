10 most popular My Hero Academia Quirks

My Hero Academia is a popular anime featuring Quirks. Caused by a kind of genetic abnormality among humans, Quirks have become a major part of society in the anime.

The effects of being born with a Quirk are wide ranging. Some people develop physical augmentations to their bodies while others are embued with unique abilities. However, not all Quirks are powerful, and most citizens possess a Quirk that only marginally impacts their day-to-day life.

The heroes and villains of this anime employ tremendous techniques made possible by the Quirks they've inherited. These powers are what make the world of My Hero Academia so interesting. This article will list the Quirks of the most popular characters in My Hero Academia.

These are the Quirks of the 10 most popular characters in My Hero Academia

10) Hitoshi Shinso: Brainwashing

Hitoshi Shinso (Image via Funimation)

Shinso's Quirk must be activated through satisfying specific conditions. My Hero Academia fans saw more of his skills in action when Class 1-A and Class 1-B faced off in training exercises.

Shinso's target must verbally reply to something he says. Once this requirement has been met, Shinso can issue commands that the target must obey. He must speak out loud for his Quirk to impact the target.

9) Rody Soul: Soul

Rody Soul (Image via Funimation)

Rody's Quirk is a small bird-like animal named Pino that he emits from within his soul. Pino's actions are directly linked to Rody's most true emotions. In this way, Pino carries out the desires of this My Hero Academia character's soul.

8) Present Mic: Voice

Present Mic's Quirk allows him to amplify his voice to supersonic levels. He can make his voice so loud that it makes his enemies' ears bleed, even from far away. This Quirk is a powerful offensive weapon, as well as a useful tool for sharing crucial information with allies who are spread out across vast distances.

7) Eraser Head: Erasure

Et c'est un nouveau gif de MHA pour bien dormir



Eraser Head ou le meilleur prof de tous les temps

The My Hero Academia U.A. Class 1-A teacher possesses a powerful Quirk that allows him to nullify another person's Quirk by looking at them. This Quirk can impact a target even if Eraser's line of vision is out of range (as long as he doesn't blink). This ability is extremely effective in turning the tide of a battle if used to target the opposition's most powerful Quirk user.

6) Tenya Ida: Engine

Ida activating engine (Image via Twitter)

Ida's Quirk manifested car-like engines in each of his calves. These engines allow him to run extremely fast and kick with incredible speed and power. The engines have multiple gears, increasing in velocity. Ida's unbelievable quickness helped earn him the sixth highest popularity of My Hero Academia characters.

5) Hawks: Fierce Wings

Hawks (Image via Funimation)

Hawks has large bright red, feathery wings on his back. He can telekinetically manipulate each individual feather, hardening them to form blade-like objects and/or projectiles that can be controlled in speed and trajectory. He can also use the wings as a whole to soar through the sky.

4) Eijiro Kirishima: Hardening

Ejiro's Quirk Information :



Kirishima's Quirk allows him to harden and sharpen his body, giving him increased strength and durability. His hardening only lasts as long as his stamina can take.

Eijiro's quirk allows him to harden and sharpen any part of his body so that it becomes almost rock-like. His hardened body can only withstand so much damage before dissipating. This causes Eijiro to lose stamina if he has to struggle to maintain his quirk.

This Quirk effectively makes Eijiro stronger, greatly enhancing his defensive capabilities as well as adding an extra level of power to his close range attacks. This My Hero Academia student has proven to be a solid fighter.

3) Shoto Todoroki: Half-Cold Half-Hot

❄️ 𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐎𝐃𝐎𝐑𝐎𝐊𝐈 🔥

❄️ 𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐎𝐃𝐎𝐑𝐎𝐊𝐈 🔥

┘



𝐈𝐬𝐧'𝐭 𝐢𝐭 𝐚 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐨'𝐬 𝐣𝐨𝐛 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐩𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐞?

Todoroki's Quirk enables him to generate ice from his right side and flames from his left. The drawback of this incredibly strong ability is that Todoroki will suffer from body temperature problems if he overuses one element without activating the other.

Overuse of the ice element can cause frostbite, while overuse of the fire element can cause heatstroke.

2) Izuku Midoriya: One For All

Midoriya may be my favorite anime character of all time, he literally has every quality I love in a character. He is a strategist but is still a badass in terms of combat. He is one of the human characters I've seen, I feel his emotions when he fights. Also his screams are epic!

Originally obtained from All Might, Midoriya's Quirk allows him to store an incredibly large amount of raw power, enhancing all his physical abilities to a superhuman level. The My Hero Academia protagonist can use his quirk to drastically improve his strength, speed, stamina, agility, and durability.

1) Katsuki Bakugo: Explosion

"Needless to say...I'll be a hero that even surpasses you!"



💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥 “Needless to say...I'll be a hero that even surpasses you!”💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥 https://t.co/QREm3FtOgr

The most popular My Hero Academia character, Bakugo, can secrete nitroglycerin-like sweat from his palms that can be ignited on command, allowing him to create powerful explosions. Bakugo's explosions become stronger the more he sweats.

