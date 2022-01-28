3 Hashiras who can beat Akaza in Demon Slayer (and 3 who never will)

The battle between Flame Hashira: Kyojuro Rengoku and Upper Rank Three: Akaza will forever be engraved in the hearts of the Demon Slayer fandom. The former not only put up a good fight but also showed his Will of Fire by breaking his limits and showering havoc upon his formidable opponent.

It was unfortunate to see the fall of the young Flame Hashira, who fought till the end with the sole determination of fulfilling his duty.

Akaza is a powerful demon with incredible regenerative abilities, close combat, and an idiosyncratic Blood Demon Art, but could he stand a chance against other Hashiras? Every Hashira in the Demon Slayer is a skilled combatant with mastery of Breathing Techniques.

Moreover, what could have happened if, in the place of Kyojuro, some other Hashira had fought against Akaza?

Three Hashiras capable of besting Akaza in Demon Slayer

3) Shinobu Kocho

The Insect Pillar, Shinobu Kocho, has a peculiar personality, as she’s a soft-spoken individual who smiles while threatening others. A glimpse of her sadistic side was seen in the Mount Natagumo arc, where she kills a Spider Demon (daughter) after giving her false hopes of letting her go.

Shinobu is strong and a proficient combatant also remarkably swift with her movements. As every Nichirin Sword is made to decapitate the heads of the enemies, Shinobu’s sword is altered like a rapier with which she injects lethal Wisteria Poison, which is deadly to demons.

If Shinobu goes 1v1 against Akaza, she can turn the tides in her favor by restricting his regenerative abilities with her poison or could even kill him with her fast-paced combat skills.

2) Muichiro Tokito

The Mist Pillar, Muichiro Tokito, is the youngest out of all the Hashiras and is a prodigy who became a Hashira in two months. The teen often spaces out with his thoughts and lacks attention and focus.

Despite his age, Muichiro is immensely skilled in swordsmanship, and his strength can overpower even the older Hashiras of the Demon Slayer Corps.

He single-handedly defeated Upper Rank Five, Gyokko. Even the true form of Gyokko wasn’t enough to go up against Muichiro. While Mist Breathing has six forms, he created a Seventh Form: Obscuring Clouds during the fight with an Upper Rank Demon.

Muichiro can defeat Akaza easily with his petite body that leverages his speed. Moreover, his ability of Transparent World can aid him in landing a fatal blow on Akaza’s weak spot.

1) Gyomei Himejima

The Stone Pillar, Gyomei Himejima, is the strongest Hashira in the Demon Slayer Corps. Stone Breathing is considered one of the most challenging Breathing Techniques that can’t be mastered easily. Its user must possess monstrous strength with the ability to stay in a state of complete tranquility.

Gyomei’s Nichirin weapon is quite peculiar, as instead of a sword, he has a Flailed Spiked Mace connected with an Axe. However, he could kill a Demon by landing rapid blows until daybreak.

Gyomei can defeat Akaza without even awakening his Demon Slayer mark. Akaza is too inferior in front of Gyomei.

Three Hashiras who can never go against Akaza in Demon Slayer

3) Obanai Iguro

The Serpent Pillar, Obanai Iguro, is a stern Hashira who has no sympathy for those who don’t abide by the rules of the Demon Slayer Corps. He often belittles new Demon Slayer recruits by mocking their capability regarding their strength.

Obanai is somewhat blind with his right eye and was able to become a Hashira with one functioning eye. He has an intelligent pet snake, Kaburamaru, around his neck who predicts enemy movements and then relays the details to Obanai before the opponent lands an attack.

Despite his battle intelligence and the ability to see through enemies with the Transparent World, Obanai doesn’t stand against Akaza. He is slower, and his strength is subpar to the demon.

2) Tengen Uzui

The Sound Pillar, Tengen Uzui, has a charismatic personality, often boasting about his self-acclaimed flamboyance god persona. He comes from a Shinobi background and is an exceptional Ninja. Through echolocation, he has the unique ability to discern the location of the people around him to a certain radius.

He also developed a technique of Musical Score which he synchronizes with his Sound Breathing to analyze enemy movements and attacks. However, Tengen had a hard time going against the Upper Rank Six, Gyutaro, who decapitated his left arm. So going against Akaza, an Upper-Rank Three and more potent than Gyutaro, won’t be a wise choice for Uzui.

1) Giyu Tomioka

The Water Pillar, Giyu Tomioka, is a calm and resilient Hashira, who often acts unbothered with the tension around, keeping a straight face with no emotions. He is sympathetic towards the Kamado siblings, as he offered to kill himself if Nezuko hurts humans . He is a proficient swordsman with exceptional endurance and speed.

Water Breathing has Ten Forms, and Giyu created his personal Eleventh Form: Dead Calm. He was able to match his speed with Akaza and was able to corner him with the help of Tanjiro. But if he had gone against him alone, Akaza would dominate him easily.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

