Will Tanjiro ever Surpass Yoriichi in Demon Slayer?

In Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba there are several Demon Slayer whose strength, agility, speed, determination, and surprising quirks are unique on their own, but in the end, there’s just one thing that makes up to the spotlight, the question of who’s the strongest among all? And probably in every action-packed anime, this question becomes a loophole, and the tough part is comparing characters who are powerful but have not crossed each other’s path, and that’s where the speculation begins.

Warning: This article contains spoilers and reflects the writer's opinions.

Surpassing the limits of the master or the person who has been titled “the strongest among all who ever lived” for Tanjiro could get strenuous. Yoriichi Tsukiguni, the person who's the epitome of swordsmanship and battle intellect, the one who invented Breathing Techniques in the first place, and also the one whose memories give the undefeatable Muzan Kibutsuji nightmares, transcending such a personality would be the greatest accomplishment for a Demon Slayer.

Will Tanjiro be able to Surpass Yoriichi in Demon Slayer?

To sum it up, Tanjiro exceeded everyone's expectations by far, as nobody would have thought that a kid who had a hard time swallowing the fact that demons exist could become a strong compelling opponent with a Breathing Technique that is the paramount of all the known Techniques.

He's also the only user of the long-lost Sun Breathing, which has been passed down from generation to generation in the Kamado family as a ritual dance performed every New Year.

Eventually Tanjiro was able to master all the twelve forms of Sun Breathing Technique and also came up with his own creation of the Thirteenth Form, which surprisingly doesn't have a name to it, and is the amalgamation of all the twelve forms performed simultaneously in a sequence with the sole purpose to defeat Muzan Kibutsuji.

Although in the Sunrise Countdown, the Final Battle Arc, after Muzan injects Tanjiro with all of his blood, it ultimately makes him the new Demon King whose powers became superior to Muzan’s. So to compare Tanjiro’s Demon form in which he’s immune to sunlight, and also has the prowess of Sun Breathing, it would give him an upper hand, but still he would lose to Yoriichi.

But if we are talking about the human form, then it’s a big fat NO, because Tanjiro has just mastered the Sun Breathing whereas Yoriichi is the inventor of it, also he’s way more powerful and holds an unfathomable battle intellect, larger than any Demon Slayer in history, so in conclusion, no one is remotely close to Yoriichi in Demon Slayer.

