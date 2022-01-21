3 Demon Slayer characters who can beat Muzan (& 3 who never will)

Being a ruthless, self-centered, inhuman egomaniac, Muzan Kibutsuji, the antagonist of Demon Slayer is also brimmed with abnormally overwhelming strength. Every demon is his creation since Muzan’s blood is the sole ingredient for mutating and transcending a Demon’s abilities.

Moreover, Muzan has control over his creations as he can see what they see, feel what they feel, and also can read their thoughts. To keep his underlings loyal to him, he uses manipulation and fear, which is why every demon is afraid of him.

Being so immensely powerful and holding the position of the demon overlord, it can be quite debatable who could defeat Muzan and who could not. With that in mind, we look at three such characters.

3 Demon Slayer characters who can beat Muzan

3) Gyomei Himejima

Gyomei Himejima holds the title of the strongest pillar in Demon Slayer. Despite having enormous strength, he is gentle and sensitive. Being a Stone Breathing pillar in Demon Slayer, it could be easily concluded that he is one of the strongest Hashira, as Stone Breathing is tough to master and requires a powerful user. Summed up, Gyomei’s prowess as a Stone Breathing Style user and his insane strength makes him the toughest.

2) Tanjiro Kamado

The protagonist Tanjiro Kamado wasn’t born with all the quirks of a Demon Slayer, but he sure worked hard to acquire it with the sole purpose of defeating Muzan and turning Nezuko into a human again. Tanjiro comes from the lineage of the Kamado Family, who practiced the Sun Breathing Technique as a ritual dance at the end of every New Year.

Sun Breathing is the foundation of all breathing techniques, and Tanjiro is the only known user, which eventually makes him the strongest of all. Eventually, as the story progresses, Tanjiro takes the title of the strongest Demon Slayer from Gyomei Himejima by being the user of Sun Breathing.

1) Yoriichi Tsugikuni

Yoriichi Tsugikuni was the first Demon Slayer and also the one who invented Breathing Techniques in the first place. Yoriichi was born with the Demon Slayer mark and prowess in swordsmanship. His powers were beyond comparison as he defeated Muzan once and had him on the verge of death until he managed to escape.

Even in his eighties, he was still in his prime as he slit the throat of his twin brother Michikatsu Tsugikuni, who is turned into a demon and goes by the name Kokushibo.

3 Demon Slayer characters who will never be able to defeat Muzan

3) Zenitsu Agatsuma

Zenitsu, the most panic-stricken character of the series, often leaves electrifying results and that, too, without a recollection of the battle. Despite knowing only the first form in Thunder Breathing, he has become formidable by enhancing it to Sixfold, Eightfold and Godspeed.

He even created a seventh Form: Flaming Thunder God to defeat Kaigaku, Upper-Rank Six Demon. Zenitsu, with his insane strength and lightning speed, can eliminate every Upper-Rank Demon in 1v1 except Upper Moon 1, and Muzan because in terms of strength they are more formidable than him.

2) Tengen Uzui

Pillar of Sound, Tengen Uzui has an eccentric and flamboyant personality. He often claims that he is cool in every way to Inosuke, Zenitsu, and Tanjiro. Tengen comes from the lineage of Shinobi and has prowess in tactical intellect. He also has enhanced hearing by which he can locate everything within a certain radius. Even after losing his left hand to Gyutaro Upper-Rank Six Demon, he still was able to keep up with the fight.

3) Sanemi Shinazugawa

Sanemi is the short-tempered and hot-blooded pillar of the wind. Having his family killed by Demons, he now enjoys killing them by drowning them in their own blood. The only person that Sanemi respects and speaks respectfully to is Kagaya Ubuyashiki. Sanemi was able to launch his Seventh Form: Gale, Sudden Gusts onto Muzan, but he couldn’t keep up with him because of the difference in strength.

