Do Daki and Gyutaro exist in the same body in Demon Slayer?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’s episode Transformation turned out to be another riveting ride. The spine-chilling battle between Nezuko and Daki captivated viewers’ attention. The former's descent into her berserk state was thrilling to say the least. In fact, Nezuko's awakened form made the ground beneath the Upper Demon Six tremble.

The following episode introduces Gyutaro, the elder brother of Daki, who surprisingly holds the same position as her. Gyutaro’s emergence out of his sister's body left viewers perplexed about them sharing the position of Upper-Rank Six Demons.

Why are Daki and Gyutaro both Upper-Rank Six in Demon Slayer?

Both siblings shared a tragic past growing up in poverty and misery. Daki, who formerly went by the name of Shira Ume, was receiving training to be an oiran while Gyutaro worked as a debt collector for brothels.

One fated day, she poked the eye of a samurai for badmouthing her brother, which resulted in her being burned alive.

Gyutaro’s attempt of saving his sister went in vain as nobody came to help. Doma, an Upper-Rank Six Demon (now Upper-Rank Two), happened to be there. Taking pity on them, he offered help to the siblings by turning them into demons.

Doma challenged them to become strong and be acknowledged by Muzan Kibutsuji. He instilled in them a desire to carve their own place in the Twelve Kizuki’s.

Daki Shabana~ @Dailydakiify Gyutaro and Daki 🙁 got me crying Gyutaro and Daki 🙁 got me crying https://t.co/qHHsy9obkm

So the reason why they both share the same position as Upper-Rank Six might be because of their bond. In fact, later in the episode, Gyutaro reveals that they are two-in-one as he emerged out of Daki's body.

siuukage @siuukagee Next episode gonna be goated, Tengen gonna go all out on Gyutaro and Daki 🥶 Next episode gonna be goated, Tengen gonna go all out on Gyutaro and Daki 🥶‼️ https://t.co/PVmpTo6j90

Without missing a beat, an explosive Gyutaro went toe-to-toe with the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui. The latter being deemed as one of the fastest demon slayers shows that Gyutaro is more powerful than Daki.

Tengen was able to behead Daki but struggled to land a hit on Gyutaro. Moreover, there were people around so he couldn't engage in combat with human lives at stake. However, amidst rising tensions, Tengen used his excellent shinobi skills to evacuate the spot.

Storm @AnimexGojo With this episode of demon slayer Uzui Tengen is officially my second best hashira With this episode of demon slayer Uzui Tengen is officially my second best hashira https://t.co/qdr5pKaCiY

Tanjiro, at last, successfully puts Nezuko down to sleep. The latter recuperates by shrinking herself to the size of a child. Later on, Inosuke and Zenitsu reached the makeshift battlefield as well.

Also Read Article Continues below

At the end of the overture, the title for Demon Slayer was announced to be Gathering, which directly points to a conclusion that all fellow demon slayers will be going on a rampage against Daki and Gyutaro.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul