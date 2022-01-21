Demon Slayer: Can Zenitsu learn other forms of Thunder Breathing?

Zenitsu Agatsuma is the most loving and humorous character of Demon Slayer besides Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Inosuke. Where a Demon Slayer’s sole purpose is to slay vicious demons lurking in the dark feeding on human blood and flesh, Zenitsu is totally the opposite - by lacking courage and getting easily scared by the thought of encountering a demon.

Warning: This article contains spoilers!

Despite being trained by the former Thunder Pillar, Jigoro Kuwajima, who pushed him to his limits to be the strongest among the fellow Demon Slayers and to save human lives, he often counts himself as a coward, who’s good for nothing. Though he’s on a journey to get over his fears and wants to be a better version of himself.

However, as every Demon Slayer affiliated with a Breathing Style develops certain forms which give them an advantage in combat, Zenitsu could only learn the first form of Thunder Breathing: Thunderclap and Flash.

Can Zenitsu perform the other forms of Thunder Breathing in Demon Slayer?

ray ia ;👹 @LUVNORMN 🏼 🏼 🏼 ok but the fact that the breath of thunder only has 6 forms but zenitsu made his OWN form which is the seventh form now is AMAZING ok but the fact that the breath of thunder only has 6 forms but zenitsu made his OWN form which is the seventh form now is AMAZING 👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼 https://t.co/tA34xNQzQ2

As there are Six Forms in Thunder Breathing, it is quite a letdown that Zenitsu was only able to master the first form. Even with knowing just the cornerstone of the other forms in Thunder Breathing, he is quite capable of enhancing and amplifying it to Sixfold, Eightfold, and Godspeed, which he came up with in an unconscious state.

So in a nutshell, Zenitsu wasn’t able to master the other five forms, but later in the Infinity Castle Arc, during the battle with Kaigaku, Upper-Rank Six Demon, he created a Seventh Form: Flaming Thunder God. This technique is performed in a low stance while dashing towards the enemy with a single slash - taking the form of a lightning dragon. This form is similar to Thunderclap and Flash but with insanely blinding speed and power behind it.

Peanut @itsmelanss Zenitsu Seventh form be like Zenitsu Seventh form be like https://t.co/J8eTcJ6rnd

Apart from the other Demon Slayers, Zenitsu’s combat tactics are quite peculiar, as he can fight while he’s unconscious. Moreover, his other skills like Enhanced Hearing, Lightning Reflexes, Immense Stamina, and Endurance give him an advantage in combat. Zenitsu also has Extrasensory Perception, which helps him figure out the distinction between Humans and demons.

