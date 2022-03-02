10 anime characters who stole the show with an unexpected move

Anime fans far and wide appreciate the epic moves used by characters in a series. Most characters, especially protagonists, have a signature move that the audience loves to see.

Although we revel in awe of our favorite characters and their attacks, there's something about an unexpected development that takes our excitement to an even higher level. Perhaps the shock of an anime character using a surprising move is what captivates us.

Anime fans are always awaiting moves that they haven't previously seen. When a new technique is revealed, its impact on the story is unlike anything else.

Ten times an anime character shocked us

1) Sanji - 'One Piece'

At the peak of the Water Seven/Enies Lobby Arc, the Straw Hats find themselves battling the elite World Government undercover agents known as Cipher Pol 9. Luffy and his crew must blaze a trail through the military stronghold to save Nico Robin.

Sanji then encounters Jabura, a Rokushiki master. In order to clear this obstacle and keep moving, the Straw Hats cook unleashes his famous Diable Jambe move for the first time.

2) Hiei - 'Yu Yu Hakusho'

Hiei summoning the Black Dragon (Image via Pierrot)

The final round of the Dark Tournament was heavily anticipated by fans of the Yu Yu Hakusho anime. Although everyone was waiting to see Yusuke face off against Younger Toguro, it was Hiei who would steal the show.

Until this point, the Black Dragon was a move that Yusuke's demon teammate had yet to hone. In a surprising turn of events, Bui was able to redirect his opponent's demonic flame technique back at him.

It appeared for a moment that Hiei had been vaporized by his own flames. However, he reappeared and stated that at the highest level of the technique, the user absorbs the power of the Black Dragon to elevate their abilities to the maximum degree.

Wielding a never-before-seen level of physical capability, Hiei easily dispatched of the formidable Bui in an astounding fashion.

3) Megumi Fushigoro - 'Jujutsu Kaisen'

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime Shikigami user has stolen the show almost too many times to count. Fans of the series are consistently treated to displays of Megumi's rapid growth. However, nobody foresaw the character's sudden ability to activate the highest level of Jujutsu sorcery.

Megumi found himself dealing with the surprising appearance of an S-tier cursed spirit. With his back against the wall and options limited, the 1st-year Jujutsu student knew he might die.

Inspired by the likelihood of impending death, Megumi tried his hand at activating his domain. This was only the fourth domain showcased in the anime, shocking viewers that the still-developing sorcerer could unleash this move.

4) Leorio - 'Hunter x Hunter'

Hunter x Hunter protagonist Gon Freecss is hospitalized after the end of the Chimera Ant arc. The young Hunter is recovering from trading a chunk of his life force for power to defeat one of the strongest ants.

Gon's father, Ging, is a world-famous member of the Hunter organization and has always been distant from his son. Gon's friend, Leorio, puts Ging on the spot at a Hunter meeting.

He tears into Gon's father for not visiting his child. The unconcerned reaction from the seasoned Hunter was par for the course, but nobody foresaw the incredible move that Leorio unleashed in response to Ging's coldness.

5) Nezuko - 'Demon Slayer'

Nezuko thriving in battle (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer: Entertainment District arc, Episode 7 blew the minds of anime fans far and wide. The Upper 6 demon, Daki, had wreaked havoc on the Demon Slayers.

Nezuko, sensing the danger her older brother was in, appeared before the Upper 6 demon brandishing her Blood Demon Art. We had seen Tanjiro's little sister in action before, but never quite like this.

The battle between Nezuko and Daki was a nonstop trade of vicious blows. Viewers knew things were getting serious when Nezuko bit clean through her mouth restraint.

6) Gojo Satoru - 'Jujutsu Kaisen'

Darkside 🇯🇲 @DarkKageXL Gojo is the perfect example of how to write an overpowered protagonist. This man is the literal personification of infinity and beyond. Gojo is the perfect example of how to write an overpowered protagonist. This man is the literal personification of infinity and beyond. https://t.co/bsRo1sFoVf

For those who watched Season One of the anime before reading the manga, Gojo was an enigmatic sorcerer who claimed to be the strongest. The series had focused mostly on the first-year students up until the cursed spirit, Jogo, ambushed Satoru.

The two put on an epic battle, but it quickly became apparent who had the upper hand. Showcasing his impressive physical prowess and cursed technique, Infinity, was more than enough for Gojo. He dropped the jaws of anime fans upon unveiling the first use of his Domain in Jujutsu Kaisen.

7) Suiryu - 'One-Punch Man'

Saitama enters a martial arts tournament with the hope of learning how to better his already overpowered fighting style. It was there that we were introduced to Suiryu, a formidable fighter who has grown apathetic in his dominance.

He takes on Class-A hero, Lightning Max. Fans may have been expecting an exciting performance from the Pro Hero, but Suiryu put his incredible moves on display to efficiently dispatch his opponent.

8) Eijiro Kirishima - 'My Hero Academia'

The team of heroes infiltrating the Yakuza hideout was aware of the challenge they faced. Fat Gum and Kirishima got separated from the rest of the group and launched into a brawl against Rappa.

Ready to lay down his life, Fat Gum prepares to unleash his ultimate move. However, Rappa gears up to release a wave of punches to stop the hero.

Kirishima steels his resolve and leaps in front of his mentor, hardening his skin to a previously unseen level. He absorbed all of the damage intended for Fat Gum, allowing the hero to fire off his attack undistracted.

9) Teen Gohan - 'Dragon Ball Z'

Things looked bleak for the Z Fighters at the Cell Games. Son Goku admitted that he was no match for Cell, and the Cell Jr. spawns were giving Gohan's allies a beatdown.

Watching Android 16's death sent the young Saiyan into an emotional spiral. His chi grew explosively as Gohan became the first to achieve Super Saiyan 2. This transformation shocked anime fans and garnered Goku's first son newfound respect.

10) Might Guy - 'Naruto'

Might Guy exploded into his anime battle against Madara in the Great Ninja War. Knowing that the fate of the world was at stake, the Konoha Taijutsu master resigned himself to death to weaken the legendary Uchiha villain.

Guy opened the eighth inner gate, unleashing a fiery red aura and landing devastating attacks on Madara.

Note: This article reflects the views of the author.

SK Anime is now on Twitter & Facebook with updates on your favorite shows & manga, all in one place!

Edited by Ravi Iyer