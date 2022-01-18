×
Create
Notifications

Demon Slayer: Entertainment District arc, Episode 7 goes viral on Twitter

Nezuko thriving during battle (Image via Ufotable)
Nezuko thriving during battle (Image via Ufotable)
Noah
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 18, 2022 03:27 AM IST
Feature

The seventh episode of Demon Slayer's second season aired on January 16. It featured an incredible showdown between Nezuko and Daki, and fans could hardly believe what they just watched!

Demon Slayer s2 ep 7. SOMEONE TELL ME WTF I JUST WATCHED!!! WHO IS THAT FREAK??!! https://t.co/xlUDx0ecvN

Fans on Twitter react to 'Demon Slayer'

Season 2 Episode 7

Demon Slayer's 'Transformation' episode ignited anime Twitter. Shocked and excited fans flooded the social media platform with posts about what happened.

Omg!! This Episode was so Fire 😭🔥 #DemonSlayer https://t.co/7v5ydwTi7p

This latest Demon Slayer episode treated fans to the top-tier fight scene animation that viewers have grown accustomed to. Reactions to Nezuko's battle with Daki spread like wildfire across Twitter.

LMAO , NEZUKO DESTROYING AN UPPER MOON 6🤣🔥🔥🔥Anime :DEMON SLAYER S2 EPISODE 7 #Anitwt #DemonSlayer #DemonSlayerSeason2#KimetsuNoYaiba #鬼滅の刃 #nezuko https://t.co/CRtl8BrSW4

Nezuko put her Demon Blood Art on display and her massive physical prowess. As the fight between the two women came to a climax, Gyutaro appeared magnificently. The Upper Moon 6 siblings were just incredible.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Red Light District Arc EP 7nezuko showing her power, kie kamado's lullaby, and finally the appearance of gyuutaro, everything was perfect in this episode. an amazing episode that leaves us wanting for more. keep it up KNY. #鬼滅の刃 https://t.co/Mo8Q4qtjKa

Uzui unleashed incredible swordsmanship and displayed situational control to keep Gyutaro at bay.

DEMON SLAYER S2 EP 7 SPOILERS———UZUI’S SKILLS ARE AMAZING IM SO SO AMAZED #kimetsunoyaiba https://t.co/w8CN4OmGRd

Demon Slayer fans on Twitter couldn't get enough of the fight between Uzui and Gyutaro:

@maimai04753 The animation when he used his blood demon arts was insane https://t.co/nJBJecjS3t

Aside from all of the epic combat scenes, Demon Slayer fans were moved by the two opposing sibling duos. Human or demon, it didn't matter, as both sisters gave it their all in combat when their brothers weren't busy looking after them.

Demon Slayer Ep 7 siblings things 💖 The resemblance ✨ https://t.co/0IFEHNNhVt

While there was so much to unpack in this episode, the focus kept coming back to Nezuko. We have seen Tanjiro's little sister in action before, but never quite like this.

Her full power was on display as she activated her Blood Demon Art. The battle between Nezuko and Daki was a nonstop trade of vicious blows. Viewers knew that things were going down when Nezuko bit clean through her mouth restraint.

With a fight this intense, there was no way to tell who had the upper hand at any moment.

@KnyPictures https://t.co/3B6cAsVXJH

A performance like this raises the question of how high Nezkuo's ceiling is. At this point, do we even want her to return to her human state? It's just too much fun to watch her fight!

Nezuko's smiling and laughing 👀Ep 7 Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc#DemonSlayer #KimetsunoYaiba #鬼滅の刃 #DemonSlayerKimetsuNoYaiba https://t.co/mLl94hYrIB

Although Nezuko did her best to steal the show, fans loved every aspect of the episode. The appearance of Daki's older brother, Gyutaro, shocked many.

Demon slayer season 2 District arc episode 7 Done!Nezuko was OP in this episode tho no cap, but Unexpected that Diki had a brother, I really thought Uzui killed her lol. this episode was totally fire cause Nezuko transformation and not only that she clap Diki 🔥 https://t.co/7vA4nBYltv

Seeing as Nezuko destroyed her mouth restraint, Tanjiro had to use his sword to restrain her. She fell asleep quickly as her big brother comforted her.

Fans reacted to a rare look inside Nezuko's mind. Her behavior so far has told us much about her state of mind, but it was a real treat to get this reveal.

DEMON SLAYER S2 EP 7 SPOILERS———nezuko is a baby in the inside and i- <3 #kimetsunoyaiba https://t.co/C7hW17EIqj

Fans can tune into this exciting episode on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc Episode 7 "Transformation" is streaming now on @Crunchyroll and @Funimation! https://t.co/JVdP6IunLr

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी