10 strongest genjutsu users in Naruto, ranked 

Naruto is so popular in part thanks to the interesting and innovative abilities used by characters in the series. One of the three pillars of jutsu is genjutsu, the art of manipulating a target's chakra flow, controlling the five senses, and tricking the body into believing it has experienced physical pain.

Genjutsu can be a powerful and effective technique, capable of rendering the target immobile and vulnerable.

This article will list the 10 Naruto characters who boast the most impressive command over genjutsu.

The 10 most skilled genjutsu users in Naruto

1) Kaguya

narusasu loops @snsloops naruto being distressed after kaguya threw sasuke into another dimension - naruto shippuden ep 463 naruto being distressed after kaguya threw sasuke into another dimension - naruto shippuden ep 463 https://t.co/q3jDIV540k

The strongest character in Naruto and the progenitor of chakra, Kaguya wielded all of the ninja arts, including genjutsu. She was able to cast Infinite Tsukuyomi, a powerful genjutsu that trapped almost everyone in a realm of dreams.

The only way to nullify her jutsu was by using the power of the Rinnegan, such as Sasuke Uchiha.

2) Madara

Dan’s Naruto Facts @danbito_ #DailyNarutoTrivia 568 - Madara is capable of switching back to his Sharingan forms from his Rinnegan in order to make use of its genjutsu abilities #DailyNarutoTrivia 568 - Madara is capable of switching back to his Sharingan forms from his Rinnegan in order to make use of its genjutsu abilities https://t.co/wdGPPV45a1

At one point, Madara led the Uchiha clan. His legendary strength made him one of the most powerful figures of all time in Naruto. Imbued with the Mangeyko Sharingan, Madara was well known for his skill with genjutsu. He was able to cast Izanagi, Infinite Tsukuyomi, and many other attacks.

3) Sasuke

Sasuke's Rinnegan and Mangeyko Sharingan (Image via Pierrot)

As a result of the Sage of Six Paths giving him chakra, Sasuke gained the Rinnegan. With this new ocular jutsu, he was able to trap all of the tailed beasts within his Genjutsu.

The Uchiha prodigy was already capable of casting powerful illusionary jutsu, even before meeting the Sage of Six Paths. With his Mangeyko Sharingan and Rinnegan, Sasuke is easily amongst the top-ranked Genjutsu users in Naruto.

4) Itachi

Itachi (Image via Pierrot)

Genjutsu was Itachi's forte. His Mangekyo Sharingan enabled him to cast a powerful technique called Tsukuyomi that allowed him to trap his enemies in an illusion world space and time was freely manipulated. He would torture opponents for what felt like years, exhausting their minds and their chakra.

5) Gengetsu Hozuki

The Second Mizukage was revived to fight against the Allied Shinobi Forces. Using his summoning beast, Giant Clam, he alone held off a slew of ninjas, including Naruto, Gaara and the Tsuchikage. His clam ability enables Hozuki to cast a massive Genjutsu that creates a mirage, masking their true location.

6) Obito

pach 🔺 @pachhie We're about to witness the mugen tsukuyomi! Obito is going to have us under a genjutsu. http://t.co/fm89zWG1qO We're about to witness the mugen tsukuyomi! Obito is going to have us under a genjutsu. http://t.co/fm89zWG1qO

Thanks to his Uchiha bloodline, Obito was destined to excel in Genjutsu. With his Sharingan awakened and under Madara's tutelage, Obito reached top tier proficiency with the ninja art. Yagura, despite being a perfect Jinchuriki, wasn't able to break free of his jutsu.

7) Danzo

Danzo (Image via Pierrot)

One of the most nefarious Naruto characters, Danzo stole many Sharingan from the deceased members of the Uchiha clan. He implanted their eyes in his body, gaining access to their powers.

Using these eyes, he could cast the Izanagi, which allowed him to alter reality. Additionally, Danzo used the Kotoamatsukami, Shisui's ocular genjutsu.

8) Shisui

Shusui (Image via Pierrot)

Shisui's Mangekyo Sharingan enabled him to use Kotoamatsukami, a Genjutsu that allows the user to control the mind of their target. This powerful technique was undetectable by the target, meaning that they were unaware that they were being manipulated.

9) Fukasaku and Shima

Fukusaku and Shima (Image via Pierrot)

Fukasaku and Shima are a sage toad couple from Mount Myoboku. The pair helped Jiraiya cast a powerful auditory Genjutsu against Pain, immobilizing the bodies in range. They also used Genjutsu to assist Naruto when he later fought the same enemy.

10) Kurenai

Channies Bing @BingChannies legends say that after catching itachi in her genjutsu, kurenai planned to drown kisame legends say that after catching itachi in her genjutsu, kurenai planned to drown kisame https://t.co/r7HhBTHUvL

Kurenai is Konoha's best Genjutsu user and considered a Genjutsu prodigy. She is on par with even Itachi, although he was able to break free of her illusion and reverse the effect quickly.

Kurenai is able to see through illusionary jutsu instantly. She has the unique ability to lure enemies to a place beyond Genjutsu, allowing her to simultaneously affect multiple opponents at once.

Note: Many Naruto fans would argue that Hashirama Senju should be on this list. It is said that he was a powerful genjutsu user, but considering that there was minimal depiction of the first Hokage using genjutsu, he was omitted from the list.

