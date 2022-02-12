10 strongest genjutsu users in Naruto, ranked 

Naruto is so popular in part thanks to the interesting and innovative abilities used by characters in the series. One of the three pillars of jutsu is genjutsu, the art of manipulating a target's chakra flow, controlling the five senses, and tricking the body into believing it has experienced physical pain.
Genjutsu can be a powerful and effective technique, capable of rendering the target immobile and vulnerable.
This article will list the 10 Naruto characters who boast the most impressive command over genjutsu.
The 10 most skilled genjutsu users in Naruto
1) Kaguya
The strongest character in Naruto and the progenitor of chakra, Kaguya wielded all of the ninja arts, including genjutsu. She was able to cast Infinite Tsukuyomi, a powerful genjutsu that trapped almost everyone in a realm of dreams.
The only way to nullify her jutsu was by using the power of the Rinnegan, such as Sasuke Uchiha.
2) Madara
At one point, Madara led the Uchiha clan. His legendary strength made him one of the most powerful figures of all time in Naruto. Imbued with the Mangeyko Sharingan, Madara was well known for his skill with genjutsu. He was able to cast Izanagi, Infinite Tsukuyomi, and many other attacks.
3) Sasuke
As a result of the Sage of Six Paths giving him chakra, Sasuke gained the Rinnegan. With this new ocular jutsu, he was able to trap all of the tailed beasts within his Genjutsu.
The Uchiha prodigy was already capable of casting powerful illusionary jutsu, even before meeting the Sage of Six Paths. With his Mangeyko Sharingan and Rinnegan, Sasuke is easily amongst the top-ranked Genjutsu users in Naruto.
4) Itachi
Genjutsu was Itachi's forte. His Mangekyo Sharingan enabled him to cast a powerful technique called Tsukuyomi that allowed him to trap his enemies in an illusion world space and time was freely manipulated. He would torture opponents for what felt like years, exhausting their minds and their chakra.
5) Gengetsu Hozuki
The Second Mizukage was revived to fight against the Allied Shinobi Forces. Using his summoning beast, Giant Clam, he alone held off a slew of ninjas, including Naruto, Gaara and the Tsuchikage. His clam ability enables Hozuki to cast a massive Genjutsu that creates a mirage, masking their true location.
6) Obito
Thanks to his Uchiha bloodline, Obito was destined to excel in Genjutsu. With his Sharingan awakened and under Madara's tutelage, Obito reached top tier proficiency with the ninja art. Yagura, despite being a perfect Jinchuriki, wasn't able to break free of his jutsu.
7) Danzo
One of the most nefarious Naruto characters, Danzo stole many Sharingan from the deceased members of the Uchiha clan. He implanted their eyes in his body, gaining access to their powers.
Using these eyes, he could cast the Izanagi, which allowed him to alter reality. Additionally, Danzo used the Kotoamatsukami, Shisui's ocular genjutsu.
8) Shisui
Shisui's Mangekyo Sharingan enabled him to use Kotoamatsukami, a Genjutsu that allows the user to control the mind of their target. This powerful technique was undetectable by the target, meaning that they were unaware that they were being manipulated.
9) Fukasaku and Shima
Fukasaku and Shima are a sage toad couple from Mount Myoboku. The pair helped Jiraiya cast a powerful auditory Genjutsu against Pain, immobilizing the bodies in range. They also used Genjutsu to assist Naruto when he later fought the same enemy.
10) Kurenai
Kurenai is Konoha's best Genjutsu user and considered a Genjutsu prodigy. She is on par with even Itachi, although he was able to break free of her illusion and reverse the effect quickly.
Kurenai is able to see through illusionary jutsu instantly. She has the unique ability to lure enemies to a place beyond Genjutsu, allowing her to simultaneously affect multiple opponents at once.
Note: Many Naruto fans would argue that Hashirama Senju should be on this list. It is said that he was a powerful genjutsu user, but considering that there was minimal depiction of the first Hokage using genjutsu, he was omitted from the list.