10 things about Naruto that don't make any sense

Naruto is one of the most popular anime of all time, and one of my personal favorites as well. However, as beloved as the story is, there are quite a few issues with the logic used throughout. This article will break down 10 things that don't make any sense in Naruto.

10 issues in Naruto that defy logic

1) The awakening of Kakashi's Mangeyko Sharingan

It's no secret that Kakashi possesses a sharingan in his left eye. But the first time we saw Kakashi use the mangeyko sharingan was against Deidara. In order to use his kamui attack, Kakashi would have had to awaken the mangeyko. This stage of the sharingan can only be achieved through witnessing great trauma, particularly the death of someone close.

Kakashi did witness much trauma, but the timeline doesn't make any sense. Kakashi witnessed Obito's supposed death as well as Rin's death in his youth, but his mangeyko didn't awaken until roughly a decade later.

2) Kakashi's susano'o

The only way for a shinobi to manifest a Susano'o is for them to possess two awakened mangeyko sharingan. Kakashi only has one sharingan - which he loses. After Obito dies, his spirit inhabits Kakashi's body, allowing him to use both of Obito's sharingan and manifest susano'o.

Naruto fans are aware that sharing chakra is not uncommon in the anime. However, the sharingan is a physical object. In order for non-Uchiha shinobi to gain the powers of the sharingan (like Danzo), they must physically remove the awakened eyeball and implant it in their body.

Therefore, it makes no sense for Kakashi to obtain two mangeyko sharingan, temporarily or not, simply through Obito's sharing of chakra.

3) Danzo's rise to power

After the third Hokage's death, the search for a viable successor began. The elders of Konohagakure allowed for plenty of time to decide on a successor, despite the calamity that had just befallen Naruto's hometown. During this transition, Danzo made no attempts to snatch the seat of Hokage.

After Pain destroys Konohagakure, the fifth Hogake is alive but in medical recovery. For some irrational reason, the Konoha elders deemed that this point in time was more crucial than the period immediately following the death of the third Hogake. They decided that a new Hogake should be named immediately, despite the fact that Lady Tsunade was still alive and her advisors could handle her duties until she had recovered.

4) Hidan's immortality

Perhaps the most audacious plot hole in Naruto is Hidan's immortality. This Akatsuki member is able to survive any mortal wound, including a beheading. He is the only living Naruto character with such an ability. The most offensive part of this absurd ability is the explanation - Hidan developed his jutsu through religious experimentation.

This backstory completely avoids all logic, as does Hidan's character altogether. Even if there was a valid reason for his immortality, it makes no sense that he is able to speak when his head is detached from his body.

5) Inconsistency in the portrayal of the afterlife

When Kakashi is killed by Pain, his spirit enters a pitch-black plane. There he finds his father, and the two discuss their experiences before Kakashi is revived. This incident clearly indicates that there is some form of afterlife immediately following death in the world of Naruto.

During the Fourth Great Ninja War, Zabuza and Haku are resurrected by Kabuto to fight against their will. Upon their return to the world of the living, Zabuza and Haku seem to have no sense of how much time has passed since their deaths. No explanation is offered about why the souls of the latter did not have an experience similar to that of Kakashi.

6) Hashirama cells

Anyone who has watched Naruto knows about the issue with Hashirama cells.

The first Hogake died long before the technology was developed to preserve human cells. Regardless of that fact, his cells are used in various situations to justify powers or abilities. Not only did Orochimaru somehow get his hands on the cells, but so did Madara. Even Lady Tsunade uses the Hashirama cells to graft a new hand for Naruto at the end of the anime. It's all just a little too convenient.

7) The fourth Hokage repairs the seal containing Kurama from beyond the grave

We have seen chakra used in very creative ways in Naruto. But even when allowing Masashi Kishimoto some creative license, it seems strange that Minato could repair the seal on Naruto's stomach from the afterlife.

The fourth Hokage appears before Naruto through a manifestation of chakra that he infused in the nine-tails seal before his death. He explains to Naruto that he did this so that he could meet his son in the future. While this is yet another inconsistency regarding the afterlife in Naruto, the main issue here is that Minato was able to repair the seal.

Even if he was able to communicate with Naruto through the sharing of chakra, it doesn't make sense that he could impact Naruto's physical body from inside his spirit.

8) Jiraiya's death

While in sage mode, with two other sages attached to his body, Jiraiya falls victim to Pain's surprise attack. Sage power grants the user enhanced observational abilities, amongst other things. Yet Jiraiya dropped his guard in the middle of an enemy stronghold and failed to sense his attacker.

9) Tsunade cheats death

Lady Tsunade's body was severed by an attack from Madara. Surely many of her vital organs were crushed or torn apart in the process. Yet she is preserved by the healing power of her slugs long enough for Orochimaru to swoop in. Apparently, reconnecting a body that has been cut in half is as easy as quickly positioning the two halves and transferring some chakra.

10) Cursed Tongue Eradication Seal

Possibly the most instantly contradictory plot hole in Naruto. Sai explains to Naruto and Sakura that Danzo cast a sealing jutsu on Sai's tongue to prevent him from sharing any information about Danzo or The Foundation. But Danzo is the one who casts the jutsu, so Sai inherently breaks the logic of the jutsu by revealing its existence.

