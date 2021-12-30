10 Anime characters who went from bad to good

Quality anime character arcs can take the audience on an exciting ride. Sometimes the most remarkable anime characters are introduced as villains. This article will list 10 anime characters that started as bad and worked their way to the side of good.

Note: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author's views.

Here are 10 Anime characters who changed from bad to good:

1) Vegeta (Dragon Ball Z)

Vegeta (Image via Toei Animation)

The prince of the Saiyans came to Earth to defeat Goku and take control of the planet. On Namek, he formed an uneasy alliance with the Z fighters to take down Frieza. Although he still has a complicated relationship with Goku, Vegeta assimilated with life on Earth.

He still fights alongside Goku in the current Dragon Ball anime stories.

2) Gaara (Naruto)

Gaara (Image via Viz Media)

Gaara is the misunderstood outcast of Sunagakure, the Village Hidden by Sand. Gaara was introduced in the anime as a demon child hosting a bloodthirsty monster.

During the Chunin Exams, Gaara kills at will for fun. However, he had a change of heart after multiple encounters with Naruto. The young Konohagakure Shinobi relates to Gaara and wants to help him. Their friendship sends Gaara down a better path and eventually leads to his esteemed position as the Kazekage.

3) Hisoka (Hunter x Hunter)

Hisoka (Image via Viz Media)

Hisoka was introduced as a villain in the Hunter x Hunter anime. He first appeared at the Hunter Exam, notorious amongst the applicants for his dark and wicked behavior. Throughout the series, Hisoka is depicted as engaging in violence for fun.

His malevolent tendencies get settled somewhat as he gets to know the kindhearted Gon. The fact that Hisoka consistently saves Gon's life, even when there was no reason, shows that he had a change of heart at some point.

4) Nico Robin (One Piece)

Nico Robin (Image via Twitter)

One of the underlings of tyrant Mr. Crocodile, "Demon Child" Nico Robin winds up on Luffy's crew. Although it takes a lot of time and convincing; Eventually, Robin is warmly accepted by the Straw Hat Pirates. She becomes an integral part of their maritime family and risks her life for her shipmates.

Ash #ThankYouMiura @NicoShana09 All I’m asking is a Nico Robin big fight in Wano. I don’t want to see her fighting yet another fodder and just smiling in the background. Highlight her cunning personality and utilize her df to defeat actual powerful figures Oda...I’m begging u All I’m asking is a Nico Robin big fight in Wano. I don’t want to see her fighting yet another fodder and just smiling in the background. Highlight her cunning personality and utilize her df to defeat actual powerful figures Oda...I’m begging u https://t.co/USB1uyYTeo

Her valor doesn't go unnoticed, and the Straw Pirates even take on the World Government to save Nico Robin from the merciless Cipher Pol 9.

5) Nagato (Naruto)

Nagato (Image via Viz Media)

This puppeteer antagonist, better known as Pain, destroyed Naruto's home village and caused immense casualties. After an epic anime fight, Naruto confronts Pain's true body (Nagato), and the two argue about ideology. As students of the same master, Naruto and Nagato eventually reach common ground.

Nagato chooses to put his faith in Naruto and entrust him with the future of the Shinobi world. With the last of his lifeforce, Nagato uses his rinnegan to revive the Konoha Shinobi he harmed.

6) Scar (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Scar (Image via Funimation)

If he hadn't killed many arguably innocent people, Scar could be viewed more as an anime anti-hero. Due to his tragic past, Scar's entire character is rooted in hatred and violence.

Despite his violent streak, Scar redeemed himself through the aid he provided Ed and Alphonse, with the latter pair eventually prevailing against the forces of evil.

7) Hiei (Yu Yu Hakusho)

Hiei summoning the Black Dragon (Image via Twitter)

Bearer of the Evil Eye, Hiei is a demon as vicious as he is cunning. Yu Yu Hakusho anime protagonist Yusuke encountered Hiei early on in his career as the Spirit Detective. Yusuke was eventually the victor of a grueling battle between the two and took Hiei into custody.

Leif Frymire @quillpigfarm The episodes of Yu Yu Hakusho where Hiei releases the dragon of the darkness flame feature some of the best art direction I’ve ever seen. The episodes of Yu Yu Hakusho where Hiei releases the dragon of the darkness flame feature some of the best art direction I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/SLjZZUZaEX

Hiei was required to work with Yusuke as a condition of his parole and was not happy about it. However, Hiei finds himself tangled up in Yusuke's missions time and time again and becomes a valuable ally for the Spirit Detective.

8) Sesshomaru (InuYasha)

Sesshomaru (Image via Twitter)

First introduced as a ruthless demon who is hostile towards humans, Sesshomaru ends up finding compassion in his heart. When Rin, a human girl, is killed by wolves, Sesshomaru realizes that he has grown to love and care for her. Despite his initial disgust at her offer of kindness, Sesshomaru brings Rin back to life.

Later on, Sesshomaru even helps Inuyasha and his friends defeat Naraku in the anime.

9) Todo (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Aoi Todo (Image via Jujutsu Kaisen Wiki)

Although Aoi Todo was introduced as a jujutsu sorcerer, that doesn't mean he was automatically a good guy. Todo was originally a part of the Kyoto school's plan to kill Jujutsu Kaisen anime protagonist, Yuji Itadori. However, the two bond over their taste in women and gain mutual respect while fighting.

Todo changes from assassin to mentor, giving Itadori a lesson about cursed energy on the fly before the two take on a cursed spirit as allies.

10) Oikawa (Haikyuu!!)

Oikawa (Image via IMDB)

Tôru Oikawa, rival of Karasuno's setter, Kageyama. For much of the anime, Oikawa is a thorn in the side of Karasuno's players. Personal feuds, stylistic clashes, and competitive spirit build the viewer's perception of Oikawa as an antagonist.

Oikawa's team, Aoba Johsai, take on Karasuno High many times in the anime. Despite their rivalry, Oikawa eventually shows some compassion to Kageyama off the court and gives him advice. Additionally, Oikawa watches Karasuno's matches from the stands even after Aoba Johsai is knocked out of contention.

Behind closed doors, he even asserts that Karasuno will win the final round of the Miyagi Prefecture Representative Playoffs.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha