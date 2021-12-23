The 8 best teammates in Haikyuu!! 

Volleyball is a team sport, and the players in Haikyuu!! need to communicate and coordinate effectively to secure wins. In many sports, star athletes may be able to take over a game and turn the tide on their own. However, nothing in volleyball happens without everyone doing their part.

The Haikyuu!! athletes are ranked in the article based on their personalities, behaviors, and skills. These factors will be used to determine the impact the players have on the dynamic of their respective teams.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the author.

8 players from Haikyuu!! that have proven to be exceptional teammates

8) Takanobu Aone

Aone going for a block (Image via Shueisha)

A monstrous presence on the court and key facet of the elite defense of Date Tech High, Takanobu Aone starts off this list at number eight. This Haikyuu!! middle blocker contributed to Date Tech's "Iron Wall".

Famous for their blocking, Date Tech is a serious obstacle for any opponent they face. Aone approaches volleyball with a stoic and even-tempered demeanor. He is always focused in Haikyuu!! and treats his teammates with quiet respect. His athleticism and presence of mind on the court holds together the defensive structure of his team.

7) Tetsurō Kuroo

Kuroo (Image via Shueisha)

The leader of Nekoma High School's volleyball team, Kuroo is known as the "Scheming Captain". He acquired this nickname thanks to his quick wit and provocative nature. In Haikyuu!!, the Nekoma High captain antoginizes his opponents into making flustered mistakes.

To his teammates, Kuroo is a well of poise and inspiration. His defensive skills keep Nekoma in the game even when their offense stalls. Well-timed charismatic remarks help keep Tetsurō's teammates calm in the face of pressure. Due to his strong leadership and impactful blocking, Kuroo takes rank number seven.

6) Tōru Oikawa

Oikawa (Image via Shueisha)

Known and feared by many as "The Great King", it's hard to argue against Oikawa's dominance as a setter. The main antagonist of Karasuno during the Interhigh and Spring High Preliminary Arcs, Haikyuu!! fans are well aware of the inhuman capabilities of Oikawa.

Noah @RionSaint Oikawa has some of the most impressive sets Oikawa has some of the most impressive sets https://t.co/Xgp4TBbaHZ

Not only is he a renowned setter, he is also lethal when serving the ball. The Aoba Johsai captain is hated by many due to his cocky personality. He takes volleyball very seriously and often rubs people the wrong way. However, he communicates effectively with his team when it matters.

As a setter, he is the focal point of Aoba Johsai's offense. His sharp perception, well-rounded playstyle, and immaculate setting earn Oikawa rank number six of the best Haikyuu!! teammates.

5) Tobio Kageyama

Kageyama (Image via Shueisha)

Haikyuu!! fans met Kageyama as a selfish powerhouse. The nickname "King of the Court" is a backhanded compliment. Kageyama was known by his middle school teammates for being an oppressive tyrant. His immense talent was not a justification for his short fuse.

Upon joining Karasuno, Kageyama had to learn to control his temper in order to mesh with the team. He can set the ball with pinpoint accuracy from anywhere on the court. Additionally, Kageyama understands the game of volleyball as well as anyone else. His strategic analysis was key for many Karasuno sets.

As Kageyama toned down the more offensive parts of his personality, he also grew as a player. Coordinating attacks of various tempos and constantly flustering his opponents' defense, Tobio is undoubtedly a volleyball floor general. His growth as a teammate, dedication to constant improvement, and savant-like skills were crucial factors in Karasuno's ascension.

4) Keiji Akaashi

Akaashi (Image via Shueisha)

In addition to carrying the duty of being Fukurōdani Academy's setter, Keiji Aakaashi took it upon himself to be responsible for managing Fukurōdani's moody ace. In Haaikyuu!!, Fukurōdani's ace Bukoto is one of the best spikers in Japan.

Akaashi is a level-headed vice-captain but never shys away from calling people out for their mistakes. He showcased his value to the team through his quality setting and dangerous serves. Yet more than anything, Akaashi's ability to reel in Bokuto and determine if the ace is ready to get back into the offense is what makes the setter so valuable to his team in Haikyuu!!.

mint 🌟 @iwaoists observe how akaashi was the only who didn't sigh and even told bokuto to calm down i think they just know each other so well observe how akaashi was the only who didn't sigh and even told bokuto to calm down i think they just know each other so well https://t.co/NxxETd8nIr

3) Daichi Sawamura

Daichi (Image via Shueisha)

Daichi is the captain of Karsuno and a talented defensive player. An excellent leader, this mature Haikyuu!! athlete has an intimidating side to his personality. Usually even-keeled, Daichi has unleashed his inner demon to straighten out countless disputes between his junior teammates.

As previously stated, volleyball is a team sport. Sore feelings between teammates can destroy a team's chance of victory. Considering Karasuno's unusual number of rookie players, Daichi's maturity was crucial to the development of camradere between the junior athletes. He also serves as Asahi's rock, keeping the ace from getting discouraged during tough matches. On top of his duties as a captain, Daichi perpetually keeps Karasuno alive in heated volleys with his saves on the defensive end. These skills make him one of the best teammates in Haikyuu!!.

2) Kenma Kozume

Kenma (Image via Shueisha)

Kenma is credited by his teammates as the "heart and brain" of Nekoma High School's volleyball team. His quiet personality reflects his calculated nature. Despite being fairly withdrawn socially, Kenma is especially cunning on the court.

His analytical mind in Haikyuu!! makes him an extremely dangerous setter, as he is always thinking about the next attack. Just when his opponent thinks they know what's coming, Kenma will throw in a dump or change his set to find a spiker that the defense can't cover.

His shyness means that he's always listening instead of talking. Thus, Kenma knows his teammates (and opponents) better than anyone else in Haikyuu!!.

1) Yū Nishinoya

Nishinoya (Image via Shueisha)

Claiming the number one spot on the list of best Haikyuu!! teammates is Karasuno's Yū Nishinoya. The fiery little libero, nicknamed "Karasuno's Guardian Deity" is a clutch defensive anchor. His exceptional court awareness allows Nishinoya to routinely get to the right place at the right time.

This selfless athlete is constantly putting his body on the line to keep the play alive for his team. Yū boasts incredible reaction speed and physical dexterity. He utilized those skills to cultivate his Rolling Thunder technique, a move where he rolls after receiving the ball.

Karasuno's value to his team doesn't end with his defensive skills. He is also very adept on offense. He practiced his skills as a setter in preparation for situations where Kageyama can't set the ball, or to use Kageyama as a surprise spiker in an attack.

Additionally, Nishinoya is often the most energized member of Karasuno's team. He eagerly shares his enthusiasm and is always ready to fire up his fellow Crows. Knowing that their superb libero is protecting the back row gives Karasuno's players peace of mind, allowing them to attack without worry.

Summary

Being a good athlete in Haikyuu!! doesn't necessarily equate to being a good teammate, and one doesn't have to be a phenomenal athlete to be a quality teammate. While Haikyuu!! showcases many high caliber volleyball stars, it is often the lesser recognized players who keep their teams together and carry them through hard times.

Edited by Siddharth Satish