Twitter erupts as Haikyuu!! announces new projects at Jump Festa 2022 Day 1

Haikyuu!! fans have been counting down the days until Jump Festa 2022, hoping to get an announcement for season 5 of the anime's return. Season 4 ended in December 2020, leaving everyone buzzing with excitement for the most anticipated volleyball match of the entire series, Karasuno versus Nekoma.
But the series apparently had other plans, leaving fans with mixed feelings. Inevitably, Twitter became the hotbed of all these reactions, regarding the announcements made during the Haikyuu!! Jump studio RED stage.
Major announcements made during Haikyuu!! online studio
Haikyuu!! celebrated its 10-year anniversary this year, with the manga having first started being serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2011. To celebrate the series’ decade-long journey, the Haikyuu!! Jump Studio RED stage announced ten special projects. This includes new art and a radio-show written by Haruichi Furudate himself, a special exhibition in 2022.
A collaboration with V-League to host a special exhibition match in August 2022 between the Schweiden Adlers and the MSBY Black Jackals has been announced as the fourth project. With only four projects announced so far, there are six more to go, which will be announced over time on the official Haikyuu!! Twitter page.
How Twitter reacted to these new developments
There have been three main kinds of reactions among Haikyuu!! fans on Twitter.
The first of them are the ones who were outraged by the fact that their hopes and expectations of finally getting confirmation of season 5 were shattered, with no mention of the next season of the anime being brought up during either the ‘Karasuno High School Broadcasting Club’ special radio show, hosted by Ayumu Murase and Kaito Ishikawa, or during the Jump Studio RED event.
The second group of people, though fewer, are the theorists, who have been looking for clues and easter eggs, trying to guess at the other projects that are yet to be revealed, and hoping that some information on season 5 will be revealed.
The third kind of Haikyuu!! fans are the ones who are happy with what they have, focusing on all the new reveals that Jump Festa 2022 has provided, gushing about the new illustrations and making inspired fan-arts.
Final thoughts
There is no doubt about the fact that the anime will be renewed for another season, if not two, considering its immense popularity and dedicated fanbase. However, whether it will get confirmation or a release date within 2022, is still debatable. Whether these 10th anniversary projects will culminate in an announcement for a new season or a movie, only time will tell.