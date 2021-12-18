Twitter erupts as Haikyuu!! announces new projects at Jump Festa 2022 Day 1

Haikyuu!! fans have been counting down the days until Jump Festa 2022, hoping to get an announcement for season 5 of the anime's return. Season 4 ended in December 2020, leaving everyone buzzing with excitement for the most anticipated volleyball match of the entire series, Karasuno versus Nekoma.

HAIKYU!! @Haikyu_EN 【NEWS】

Haikyu!! will celebrate its 10th Anniversary in 2022! To celebrate, there are 10 "major projects" in the works!



Four projects have been revealed at Jump Festa 2022, below are the details for each project! There are 6 more projects to be announced, look forward to it!

But the series apparently had other plans, leaving fans with mixed feelings. Inevitably, Twitter became the hotbed of all these reactions, regarding the announcements made during the Haikyuu!! Jump studio RED stage.

Major announcements made during Haikyuu!! online studio

Haikyuu!! celebrated its 10-year anniversary this year, with the manga having first started being serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2011. To celebrate the series’ decade-long journey, the Haikyuu!! Jump Studio RED stage announced ten special projects. This includes new art and a radio-show written by Haruichi Furudate himself, a special exhibition in 2022.

A collaboration with V-League to host a special exhibition match in August 2022 between the Schweiden Adlers and the MSBY Black Jackals has been announced as the fourth project. With only four projects announced so far, there are six more to go, which will be announced over time on the official Haikyuu!! Twitter page.

HAIKYU!! @Haikyu_EN



The players for the match will be selected from the 10 Division 1 teams featured in the V LEAGUE. HAIKYU!! @Haikyu_EN

A new Haikyu!! × V LEAGUE Collaboration Event has been announced for August 16th!

The NEW Haikyu!! × V LEAGUE Event will feature a special exhibition match between the Schweiden Adlers and MSBY Black Jackals, held at Kamei Arena Sendai!

The players for the match will be selected from the 10 Division 1 teams featured in the V LEAGUE.

How Twitter reacted to these new developments

There have been three main kinds of reactions among Haikyuu!! fans on Twitter.

The first of them are the ones who were outraged by the fact that their hopes and expectations of finally getting confirmation of season 5 were shattered, with no mention of the next season of the anime being brought up during either the ‘Karasuno High School Broadcasting Club’ special radio show, hosted by Ayumu Murase and Kaito Ishikawa, or during the Jump Studio RED event.

The second group of people, though fewer, are the theorists, who have been looking for clues and easter eggs, trying to guess at the other projects that are yet to be revealed, and hoping that some information on season 5 will be revealed.

Kokay 🇵🇭 🐝🚲✍️ @im_kokay Ok what if we get a full 25 episode season 5 and then ONE mega movie of the time skip for HAIKYU!!!???? #Haikyuu Ok what if we get a full 25 episode season 5 and then ONE mega movie of the time skip for HAIKYU!!!???? #Haikyuu https://t.co/0rvFy3jG34

🇧🇩 @Afrozzz_M

....please the last one be season 5 Okay so we've 6 projects left for #Haikyuu ....please the last one be season 5 Okay so we've 6 projects left for #Haikyuu ....please the last one be season 5 https://t.co/Qu6ReGUyHV

Alice_Darling_ @Alice_Darling_x

For now, I'm just so grateful that Furudate-sensei drew more new Haikyuu illustrations😭😍

#Haikyuu Seems like there isn't a season 5 yet... But there are still more projects to be announced so... Let's hope🙏🙏For now, I'm just so grateful that Furudate-sensei drew more new Haikyuu illustrations😭😍 Seems like there isn't a season 5 yet... But there are still more projects to be announced so... Let's hope🙏🙏For now, I'm just so grateful that Furudate-sensei drew more new Haikyuu illustrations😭😍#Haikyuu

The third kind of Haikyuu!! fans are the ones who are happy with what they have, focusing on all the new reveals that Jump Festa 2022 has provided, gushing about the new illustrations and making inspired fan-arts.

𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒊 @ohtanjiro



#haikyuu #JumpFesta2022 Kageyama and Hinata are so cute in this illustration Kageyama and Hinata are so cute in this illustration #haikyuu #JumpFesta2022 https://t.co/tExzHn0Jac

Semmuel5656 @semmuel5656



2 new key visual coming from Haruichi Furudate himself



#haikyuu #JumpFesta2022 #Haikyuu10thAnniversaryproject twitter.com/Haikyu_EN/stat… HAIKYU!! @Haikyu_EN Project #1: 10th Anniversary Key Visual by Haruichi Furudate



Furudate-sensei will illustrate the characters of Haikyu!! (2022 Ver.) one after another! The first 2 characters are Kenma and Kuroo.



Haikyuu 10th Anniversary Project #1

2 new key visual coming from Haruichi Furudate himself

#haikyuu #JumpFesta2022 #Haikyuu10thAnniversaryproject

Final thoughts

There is no doubt about the fact that the anime will be renewed for another season, if not two, considering its immense popularity and dedicated fanbase. However, whether it will get confirmation or a release date within 2022, is still debatable. Whether these 10th anniversary projects will culminate in an announcement for a new season or a movie, only time will tell.

