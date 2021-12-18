×
Twitter erupts as Haikyuu!! announces new projects at Jump Festa 2022 Day 1

Kageyama and Hinata art by Haruichi Furudate (Image via u/daleygaga, Reddit)
ARUNDHOTI PALIT
ANALYST
Modified Dec 18, 2021 11:37 PM IST
Feature

Haikyuu!! fans have been counting down the days until Jump Festa 2022, hoping to get an announcement for season 5 of the anime's return. Season 4 ended in December 2020, leaving everyone buzzing with excitement for the most anticipated volleyball match of the entire series, Karasuno versus Nekoma.

【NEWS】Haikyu!! will celebrate its 10th Anniversary in 2022! To celebrate, there are 10 "major projects" in the works!Four projects have been revealed at Jump Festa 2022, below are the details for each project! There are 6 more projects to be announced, look forward to it! https://t.co/JyHqCy4zj6

But the series apparently had other plans, leaving fans with mixed feelings. Inevitably, Twitter became the hotbed of all these reactions, regarding the announcements made during the Haikyuu!! Jump studio RED stage.

#ジャンプフェスタ2022】この後13:00〜『#ハイキュー!!』烏野高校放送部！ジャンプフェスタ2022スペシャルバージョンを配信！MC：村瀬歩さん（日向翔陽役）、石川界人さん（影山飛雄役）ゲスト：野島健児さん（北信介役）配信URL▼youtu.be/tsVyHZs-KAU#hq_anime https://t.co/H0ReGuhKYV

Major announcements made during Haikyuu!! online studio

Haikyuu!! celebrated its 10-year anniversary this year, with the manga having first started being serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2011. To celebrate the series’ decade-long journey, the Haikyuu!! Jump Studio RED stage announced ten special projects. This includes new art and a radio-show written by Haruichi Furudate himself, a special exhibition in 2022.

【ハイキュー!!展 FINAL　開催決定！】全国巡回のフィナーレを飾る「連載完結記念　ハイキュー!!展 FINAL」の開催が決定！！会期：2022年2月16日(水)～3月11日(金)会場：池袋・サンシャインシティ詳しくは、公式サイトをチェックhaikyu-ten.com/final/#ハイキュー #ハイキューhttps://t.co/zP79xPpOmZ

A collaboration with V-League to host a special exhibition match in August 2022 between the Schweiden Adlers and the MSBY Black Jackals has been announced as the fourth project. With only four projects announced so far, there are six more to go, which will be announced over time on the official Haikyuu!! Twitter page.

(8.16 LIVE Distribution) The NEW Haikyu!! × V LEAGUE Event will feature a special exhibition match between the Schweiden Adlers and MSBY Black Jackals, held at Kamei Arena Sendai!The players for the match will be selected from the 10 Division 1 teams featured in the V LEAGUE. twitter.com/Haikyu_EN/stat… https://t.co/kzClL9Wthe

How Twitter reacted to these new developments

There have been three main kinds of reactions among Haikyuu!! fans on Twitter.

Haikyuu! is also turning 10. So many anniversaries. 😂 Gotta brainstorm those drawing ideas!And the way Hinata's VA cheered "Kodzuken!" Too cute 💜💜💜#JumpFesta2022 #ジャンプフェスタ https://t.co/KfQ8oC1VOP

The first of them are the ones who were outraged by the fact that their hopes and expectations of finally getting confirmation of season 5 were shattered, with no mention of the next season of the anime being brought up during either the ‘Karasuno High School Broadcasting Club’ special radio show, hosted by Ayumu Murase and Kaito Ishikawa, or during the Jump Studio RED event.

#haikyuu fans. We were robbed #JumpFesta2022 no season 5 announcement. Well not this year at least
I wonder when #Haikyuu season 5 is coming out!!!!! Still waiting & waiting!!!!! *Please don't make us wait too long* 🏐 https://t.co/dRTf53hBRy
They didn’t announce season 5 for Haikyuu #Haikyuu #JumpFesta2022 https://t.co/tq4sf88xXo
so #JumpFesta2022 happened and this is all we got for haikyuu https://t.co/P2YlVTihOP

The second group of people, though fewer, are the theorists, who have been looking for clues and easter eggs, trying to guess at the other projects that are yet to be revealed, and hoping that some information on season 5 will be revealed.

Ok what if we get a full 25 episode season 5 and then ONE mega movie of the time skip for HAIKYU!!!???? #Haikyuu https://t.co/0rvFy3jG34
Okay so we've 6 projects left for #Haikyuu ....please the last one be season 5 https://t.co/Qu6ReGUyHV
Seems like there isn't a season 5 yet... But there are still more projects to be announced so... Let's hope🙏🙏For now, I'm just so grateful that Furudate-sensei drew more new Haikyuu illustrations😭😍#Haikyuu

The third kind of Haikyuu!! fans are the ones who are happy with what they have, focusing on all the new reveals that Jump Festa 2022 has provided, gushing about the new illustrations and making inspired fan-arts.

|Jump Festa| Novas ilustrações de "Haikyuu" feitas por Haruichi Furudate foram disponibilizadas no evento! #Haikyuu #JumpFesta2022 https://t.co/EILiKEa8hm
Kageyama and Hinata are so cute in this illustration #haikyuu #JumpFesta2022 https://t.co/tExzHn0Jac
Haikyuu 10th Anniversary Project #12 new key visual coming from Haruichi Furudate himself#haikyuu #JumpFesta2022 #Haikyuu10thAnniversaryproject twitter.com/Haikyu_EN/stat… https://t.co/nDE2ZxEVBc
For us, Tobio definitely got better at smiling 😆🧡🖤#Haikyuu #ハイキュー #ジャンプフェスタ https://t.co/rgxmyBuqUo
Finally finished my #Haikyuu panel redraw of #SakusaKiyoomi. Thank you for coming to my art streams! I had a lot of fun with the details on his arms hehe..#VTuber #ENVtuber #ハイキュー https://t.co/JnvNkxL7wR

Final thoughts

#ジャンプフェスタ2022】リアルとオンラインのハイブリッドで遂に開幕！TOHO animationではブースに各校主将が登場！配信番組、新規描き下ろしグッズもご用意してお待ちしています！詳細はこちら→ haikyu.jp/news/index0242…#hq_anime https://t.co/U2mMj9Fm7X

There is no doubt about the fact that the anime will be renewed for another season, if not two, considering its immense popularity and dedicated fanbase. However, whether it will get confirmation or a release date within 2022, is still debatable. Whether these 10th anniversary projects will culminate in an announcement for a new season or a movie, only time will tell.

