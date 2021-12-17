Makoto Shinkai’s new movie gets 2022 release date, key visual and more

After the success of Weathering With You in 2019, lovers of anime movies are over the moon with the announcement of Makoto Shinkai’s latest project, Suzume no Tojimari. Shinkai’s movies have received critical acclaim both in Japan and globally, and needless to say, fans already have huge expectations of this new 2022 project.

The press conference will premiere on the Toho Movie Channel on YouTube on Wednesday, December 15 at 11:00 p.m. (Japan time).

All the details regarding Makoto Shinkai’s upcoming 2022 movie, “Suzume no Tojimari”

Title and plot

Makoto Shinkai has revealed the Japanese name for his new project to be “Suzume no Tojimari”, literally translating into “Suzume’s Door Locking,” “Suzume’s door is locked,” or “Suzume’s Closed Door.” The word "Suzume" itself commonly translates to "sparrow," but can also be used to refer to a talkative or a knowledgeable person. Shinkai also revealed a blurb for the movie through his official Twitter.

“A door of disaster that opens all over the archipelago. It is a road movie in which the main character, Suzume, closes the door and travels, a modern adventure story, and an action movie in which she fights with a certain existence. It should be a fun movie.”

Shinkai revealed the first official poster of the 2022 movie at a press-conference at Imperial Hotel, Tokyo on December 15, 2021. He also elaborated on the plot as well as the symbolism of the movie. The story follows seventeen year old Suzume, who lives in a quiet town in Kyushu meeting a young man who is looking for a door.

After they find the first door among modern ruins on a mountain, more doors start popping up, bringing disasters through them. Suzume’s journey begins as she travels around, closing these doors. According to Shinkai, the movie focuses on Suzume’s growth and liberation, with the closing of doors symbolizing the tying up of loose threads.

Interestingly, the protagonist Suzume’s name sounds very similar to the japanese word “susume” which can mean “to proceed” or “to move forward,” which seems to be in keeping with Shinaki’s theme for this movie.

This upcoming movie has all the traditional Shinkai elements, with a more dynamic spin to it, with the incorporation of a road-trip, and the “action” aspect which is expected to culminate in a final showdown between Suzume and the aforementioned entity.

Key visual of Suzume no Tojimari

Along with the the details about the plot and the expected date, creator Makoto Shinkai also released the key visual for Suzume no Tojimari. The image matches the description of the first door that Suzume discovers, being situated in the midst of ruins on a mountain.

Water is a constant imagery of many of Shikai’s works, including Garden of Words, Children Who Chase Lost Voices, and of course, Weathering With You. Shinkai’s movies often share universes, as we see both Taki and Mitsuha from Your Name make appearances in Weathering With You.

Judging by the abundance of water in the visual, it is very possible that we might find a similar reference to the partially submerged Tokyo we see in the end of Weathering With You in Suzume no Tojimari.

Expected release date

Shinkai has been teasing production of the new movie on Twitter for quite some time now. While no exact date has yet been revealed, Suzume no Tojimari has been confirmed for a 2022 release, set to premiere in Japan during Fall 2022.

More information on the movie will hopefully emerge soon. It is not yet confirmed if the Japanese rock band RADWIMPS will once more be creating the soundtrack for this new movie, but it is most certainly a possibility.

More about creator Makoto Shinkai’s movies

Makoto Shinkai became a household name among anime movie lovers in 2016 after the release of his movie Kimi no Na Wa, also known among western fans as Your Name. After out-selling Hayao Miyazaki’s iconic 2001 Ghibli movie Sen to Chihiro no Kamikakushi or Spirited Away at box-offices, Shinkai’s movies began to get more exposure.

Bolstered by the popularity of Your Name, Shinkai went on to release Tenki no Ko or Weathering with You in 2019. Weathering With You became another box-office success, and received critical acclaim for the plot and execution of the movie, accompanied by Shinkai’s trademark hyper realistic animation.

