Top upcoming anime to look forward to in December 2021: Stone Ocean, Demon Slayer, and more

The year is coming to an end but December 2021 begins with a resounding bang in several different genres, with something for everybody. Some of the most popular franchises are set to release either anime seasons or movies this December and fans are hyped for it.

With that in mind, here's a closer look at some shows arriving in December 2021 that you definitely need to watch.

Upcoming anime series and movies in December 2021

1) JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean (series)

There are not many in the anime community that haven't watched JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and fewer still who haven't heard of it. A cult classic with a loyal and dedicated fanbase, Stone Ocean is the sixth season of the JoJo series, set to stream on Netflix on 1 December 2021.

2) Given (OVA)

Even well into the 21st century, many countries, including Japan itself, have a conservative mindset towards h*mos*xuality and male romances. However, this hasn't stopped the genres of "shounen ai" and "shoujo ai" manga from flourishing, and this acceptance is slowly moving on to the screen as well, with series such as Given.

For the musically inclined and the romantic at heart, this nuanced and emotional series about the members of a rock band has already aired a vastly successful first season and a sequel movie. It is now releasing as an OVA (Original Video Animation) on 1 December, 2021.

3) Demon Slayer: Entertainment District arc (series)

The first seven episodes of Demon Slayer Season 2 belong to the Mugen Train recap arc, thus making the Entertainment District arc the technical beginning of the new season. Estimated to span 11 episodes, the much-awaited arc will begin airing on 5 December 2021 on a weekly basis.

4) Jujutsu Kaisen Zero (movie)

To call Jujutsu Kaisen popular is an understatement. MAPPA outdid itself with the series and with both manga and anime followers impatiently waiting for the second season to hopefully be announced in 2022, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 comes as the perfect Christmas present.

What makes it even better is that the content of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is drawn from the prologue of the series. And while it doesn't feature the current protagonist Itadori Yuji, the film is 100% canon and becomes very relevant to the story, especially in later chapters of the manga. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 premieres on 24 December 2021.

5) Sorairo Utility (series)

What makes Sorairo Utility different from other sports animes out there is that few sports anime actually have girls taking the spotlight. The genre of sports anime is predominantly male-centric, rarely focusing on girls except as cheerleaders for the males.

Moreover, golf isn't a sport that receives much exposure. The series couples these unique choices alongside some vibrant, clean animation, making it a refreshing and potentially entertaining watch. Sorairo Utility airs from 31 December 2021 onwards.

2022 promises to be a fantastic year for anime lovers with series like Attack on Titan, Mob Psycho, Haikyuu!!, Tokyo Revengers and My Hero Academia making comebacks, along with a whole list of amazing new winter anime. Some of the anime series mentioned on this list will appear on Japanese TV as well in January 2022.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee