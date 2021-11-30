JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean - Premier date, where to watch, plot, opening, and more

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures is one of the most popular shonen manga series of this generation. It effortlessly blends high-octane action, comedy, and pop culture references that cater to fans across the globe.

Fans took to social media to express their excitement after the announcement of Stone Ocean receiving an anime adaptation. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures Part 6 is merely days away from being released, and fans have gone wild as the Stone Ocean opening has been uploaded on YouTube.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures: Stone Ocean release date and where to watch

Official sources have confirmed that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures: Stone Ocean will be released on December 1, 2021. Fans can watch the opening as well as the official trailer for the upcoming part 6.

Stone Ocean is only available on Netflix as they have exclusive streaming rights. Netflix will release the first 12 episodes on the day of release. The show will also be broadcast on Japanese television from January 7, 2022, and will be available on MBS, Tokyo MX, and BS11.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures: Stone Ocean plot

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures: Stone Ocean is set in Florida and Jolyne Cujoh is seen sitting in a jail cell. Unfortunately, the protagonist was framed for a murder she didn’t even commit, and was in turn manipulated into serving a sentence longer than she needed to. Owing to the Joestar blood, her latent abilities awaken, which manifest into a stand called Stone Free.

Eventually, Jolyne realizes that prison is merely the tip of the iceberg, and there’s a lot more at play. Someone is hatching a plot against Jolyne and her family, and if she doesn’t act in time, there could be some dire consequences.

The mastermind is creeping within the same walls and has a line of deadly stand users protecting him from Jolyne. Jolyne is on the move and is ready to take back the life that she deserves.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures: Stone Ocean cast

Daisuke Ono is back to voice one of the most popular characters from the entire JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures series, Kuujou Jotaro. He has also voiced popular characters like Erwin Smith from Attack on Titan and Riki Nendo from Saiki K, to name a few.

Jolyne Cujoh is voiced by Ai Fairouz, who became popular for lending her voice to Hibiki Sakura from How Heavy Are The Dumbbells You Lift. Enrico Pucci is voiced by Tomokazu Seki. He is popular for playing the role of Itaru Hasida from Steins Gate and Shinya Kogami from Psycho-Pass.

Edited by R. Elahi