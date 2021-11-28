×
Create
Notifications

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean opening reveal has Twitter hyped beyond belief

Jolene Cujoh in Stone Ocean opening theme (Image via YouTube)
Jolene Cujoh in Stone Ocean opening theme (Image via YouTube)
ARUNDHOTI PALIT
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Nov 28, 2021 10:11 PM IST
News

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean anime was first announced earlier in April 2021 and by August, the official Netflix trailer had dropped. With the anime premiering on December 1, fans were already excited and the reveal of the opening theme has sent Twitter fans into overdrive.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean opening theme

【Opening Theme】JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean✨More: jojo-portal.com https://t.co/bY6hQ3qJhZ

Animated by dynamic movement and vibrant colours in the trademark Jojo's style, the new opening theme is a masterpiece. Seamlessly transitioning from frame to frame, the opening incorporates the setting and plot points revealed in the official trailer into it as well.

Alongside profile shots of major characters this season, the opening also showcases a symbolic depiction of Jolyne unlocking and acquiring The Stand, which is expected to kickstart the story in season 6.

ichigo, the singer of Stone Ocean's opening, has been a fan of JoJo for over a decade. She tweeted about wanting to sing Part 6's opening back in 2016. With Fairouz Ai and Kira Buckland (possibly) voicing Jolyne, and now this, it seems this season is all about fulfilling dreams. https://t.co/gng4qGAfgD

The theme song, titled "Stone Ocean", has been sung by ichigo from Kishida Kyoudan & The Akeboshi Rockets. The lyrics for the song have been composed by Shoko Fujibayashi and composed by Takahiro Kawata.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Part 6 - “Stone Ocean” ☆ Opening Song ~ "STONE OCEAN" - By Ichigo, from Kishida Kyoudan & The Akeboshi Rockets • ANIMATED BY: KAMIKAZE DOUGA • COMPOSER: Takahiro Kawata • LYRICIST: Shoko Fujibayashi • ARRANGEMENT: Masaki Iehara https://t.co/zt3PZ8yjW3

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean will begin airing its first 12 episodes on Netflix from December 1, 2021 onwards. The TV broadcast of the show will begin in Japan from January 7, 2022.

Twitter reacts to Stone Ocean opening reveal

https://t.co/nElPzfuUZu

JoJo's fandom is overjoyed with the release of the first opening for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean and the excitement has Stone Ocean trending on Twitter. Certain moments in the theme have especially caught fans' eyes, leading to comparisons between Jolyne Cujoh, the protagonist of this season to her father and a protagonist from previous seasons of the series, Jotaro Kujo.

The incredible animation of the character designs have also caught their eyes as fans continue to hype over the visuals and music in this opening theme.

@SupahHakaitsu Lets goooooo https://t.co/OrmonAoPEz
LIKE FATHER LIKE DAUGHTER#StoneOcean #jojo_anime https://t.co/sCVI77JtTs
The very first JoJo PV > Stone Ocean OP https://t.co/5R2pOD21m3
It's crazy how far we've come. One of the first frames from the Phantom Blood opening vs one of the final frames of the Stone Ocean opening. #jojo #StoneOcean https://t.co/GHrzHfOhuq
I CANT GET OVER THIS #StoneOcean https://t.co/aQ4MaKbMo5

Fanarts referencing the Stone Ocean opening have already started appearing on Twitter, and this just comes as further evidence of the mounting excitement among fans.

jolyne with ai fairouz's hairpins from today's event 🦋 #jjba #StoneOcean https://t.co/3NxLN6WP0c
some thought after the event haha#StoneOcean https://t.co/N8G1S45Zgh
i feel like this is a good time to repost my jolyne fanart oouuhh ooooo #StoneOcean https://t.co/Lysp7gmfrM
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 6: Stone Ocean Anime New Key Visual. https://t.co/kw1yOZeLQ0

Stone Ocean is the sixth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventures. The season focuses on Jolyne Cujoh, the first female JoJo, and estranged daughter of Jotaro Kujo. She is the protagonist of the Stardust Crusader arc of the series, who later reappears in Diamond is Unbreakable and Stone Ocean.

ALSO READArticle Continues below

Jotaro passes on The Stand to Jolyne and helps her break out of maximum security prison to clear her name and stop Enrico Pucci, the prime antagonist of this season.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी