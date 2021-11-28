JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean opening reveal has Twitter hyped beyond belief

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean anime was first announced earlier in April 2021 and by August, the official Netflix trailer had dropped. With the anime premiering on December 1, fans were already excited and the reveal of the opening theme has sent Twitter fans into overdrive.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean opening theme

Animated by dynamic movement and vibrant colours in the trademark Jojo's style, the new opening theme is a masterpiece. Seamlessly transitioning from frame to frame, the opening incorporates the setting and plot points revealed in the official trailer into it as well.

Alongside profile shots of major characters this season, the opening also showcases a symbolic depiction of Jolyne unlocking and acquiring The Stand, which is expected to kickstart the story in season 6.

Vish ☆ @Vishkujo ichigo, the singer of Stone Ocean's opening, has been a fan of JoJo for over a decade. She tweeted about wanting to sing Part 6's opening back in 2016. With Fairouz Ai and Kira Buckland (possibly) voicing Jolyne, and now this, it seems this season is all about fulfilling dreams. ichigo, the singer of Stone Ocean's opening, has been a fan of JoJo for over a decade. She tweeted about wanting to sing Part 6's opening back in 2016. With Fairouz Ai and Kira Buckland (possibly) voicing Jolyne, and now this, it seems this season is all about fulfilling dreams. https://t.co/gng4qGAfgD

The theme song, titled "Stone Ocean", has been sung by ichigo from Kishida Kyoudan & The Akeboshi Rockets. The lyrics for the song have been composed by Shoko Fujibayashi and composed by Takahiro Kawata.

STICKER ⋆ ⁽ᴶᴶᴮᴬ₋ᴺᴱᵂˢ⁾ @StickerTricker JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure:

Part 6 - “Stone Ocean”



☆ Opening Song ~ "STONE OCEAN"

- By Ichigo, from Kishida Kyoudan & The Akeboshi Rockets



• ANIMATED BY: KAMIKAZE DOUGA

• COMPOSER: Takahiro Kawata

• LYRICIST: Shoko Fujibayashi

• ARRANGEMENT: Masaki Iehara JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Part 6 - “Stone Ocean” ☆ Opening Song ~ "STONE OCEAN" - By Ichigo, from Kishida Kyoudan & The Akeboshi Rockets • ANIMATED BY: KAMIKAZE DOUGA • COMPOSER: Takahiro Kawata • LYRICIST: Shoko Fujibayashi • ARRANGEMENT: Masaki Iehara https://t.co/zt3PZ8yjW3

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean will begin airing its first 12 episodes on Netflix from December 1, 2021 onwards. The TV broadcast of the show will begin in Japan from January 7, 2022.

Twitter reacts to Stone Ocean opening reveal

JoJo's fandom is overjoyed with the release of the first opening for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean and the excitement has Stone Ocean trending on Twitter. Certain moments in the theme have especially caught fans' eyes, leading to comparisons between Jolyne Cujoh, the protagonist of this season to her father and a protagonist from previous seasons of the series, Jotaro Kujo.

The incredible animation of the character designs have also caught their eyes as fans continue to hype over the visuals and music in this opening theme.

Gavin~☆ 🌈🏳️‍🌈 @ThatWolfWizard



One of the first frames from the Phantom Blood opening vs one of the final frames of the Stone Ocean opening. #StoneOcean It's crazy how far we've come.One of the first frames from the Phantom Blood opening vs one of the final frames of the Stone Ocean opening. #jojo It's crazy how far we've come. One of the first frames from the Phantom Blood opening vs one of the final frames of the Stone Ocean opening. #jojo #StoneOcean https://t.co/GHrzHfOhuq

Fanarts referencing the Stone Ocean opening have already started appearing on Twitter, and this just comes as further evidence of the mounting excitement among fans.

aRTey @aRTey4213

#StoneOcean some thought after the event haha some thought after the event haha#StoneOcean https://t.co/N8G1S45Zgh

Stone Ocean is the sixth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventures. The season focuses on Jolyne Cujoh, the first female JoJo, and estranged daughter of Jotaro Kujo. She is the protagonist of the Stardust Crusader arc of the series, who later reappears in Diamond is Unbreakable and Stone Ocean.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Jotaro passes on The Stand to Jolyne and helps her break out of maximum security prison to clear her name and stop Enrico Pucci, the prime antagonist of this season.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan