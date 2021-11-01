Naruto: Top 5 feel-good moments

Naruto is a series that excels in bringing people emotionally high and low with several feel-good and feel-bad moments.

While both exist in the series, the feel-good moments we get are more prevalent and somehow feel more impactful than the feel-bad ones. Here are the top five feel-good moments in Naruto.

Naruto: Top five feel-good moments

5) Minato lands the Rasengan on Obito

Minato Namikaze (the Fourth Hokage) lands a Rasengan on Tobi during their fight (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While this is more of a hype/action moment than a feel-good moment, there’s a lot of feel-good implications that come out of this hit landing.

Up to this point, Tobi/Madara (yet to be revealed as Obito Uchiha) has been set up as a mysterious force with a potent and unique jutsu ability. We’ve seen him inexplicably disappear, as well, as Itachi’s eyes deliberately target him even after becoming Sasuke’s eyes.

To watch Lord Fourth beat Tobi was indeed a beacon of light for the Naruto world and Naruto fans everywhere. A later reveal regarding Lord Fourth makes this moment even better in hindsight.

4) Naruto meets Kushina

Kushina hugs Naruto as their time together comes to an end (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While the Fourth Shinobi World War arc has its letdowns, this is easily one of the best moments in the entire arc.

While trying to take control of Kurama’s Tailed Beast chakra, Naruto begins to struggle and almost loses control of Kurama’s chakra entirely. Before this happens, the scenery changes to a gold background, and we see Naruto and a red-haired woman standing together.

The woman reveals herself as Kushina Uzumaki, Naruto’s mother. They have an incredibly touching moment together, with Kushina helping her son take control of Kurama’s chakra. Naruto also spits back Kushina’s dying instructions word-for-word, leading to an incredibly touching moment melting even the iciest heart.

3) Hinata slaps Naruto back into his senses

Hinata slaps Naruto after being visibly shaken by Neji's death and Obito's words (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Speaking of the Fourth Shinobi World War arc, this is another painful yet great moment the arc gives fans. The War claims many Shinobi lives, but none as impactful to Naruto or fans as Neji Hyuga’s sacrificial death to save Hinata. As Neji dies in Naruto’s arms, Obito rants about the evil of the Shinobi world.

Regardless, Naruto is visibly shaken and considering what Obito has to say about this world. With perfect timing, Hinata slaps Naruto and says to remember Neji’s dying words before imploring him to stand with her.

Having been brought back from the edge of darkness, Naruto obliges and rallies himself for the final battle against Obito and Madara.

2) Naruto meets Minato

Minato Namikaze, Naruto's father and the Fourth Hokage, as seen during the Pain's Assault arc when they first meet. (Image via Studio Pierrot)

During the Pain’s Assault arc, Naruto loses total control of himself and the Nine Tails after seeing Pain stab Hinata. Allowing the Nine Tails cloak to grow to eight tails, even Pain has trouble controlling the beast he now faces.

Meanwhile, as Naruto is about to remove the final layer of the Nine Tails seal, a robed figure with blonde hair appears and stops Naruto. Upon throwing Naruto back, Kurama gets a good look at the figure and is visibly angered and shocked.

Enter Minato Namikaze, more commonly known as the Fourth Hokage and debuting here as Naruto’s father. Minato tightens the seal, telling Naruto he can only do this once before talking to his son about Tobi and his goals.

Truly a feel-good moment, Naruto not only meets his father here but finds out being Hokage is in his blood. This is easily one of the most rewarding feel-good moments in the series.

1) Obito’s dying words to Naruto

Teenage Obito with White Zetsu wrapped around him, as seen after killing Hidden Mist ninja in a rage after watching Rin die. Truly where the spirit of Obito Uchiha of the Hidden Leaf died (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The number one feel-good moment, however, must go to Obito’s dying words to Naruto. Until now, the entire Fourth Shinobi World War arc was essentially Obito trying to bring Naruto over to his side. So while Obito helping Team 7, in the end, is shocking, Obito’s dying words to Naruto are even more surprising.

Obito sacrifices himself to save Kakashi, and as he dies, Naruto tries healing Obito to no avail. However, Obito is content with his death and life and spends his dying moments addressing Naruto instead of making amends.

Obito tells Naruto that he must become Hokage, as he could do what Obito never could: keep moving forward. Naruto has experienced pain and loss time and time again yet still retains a smile on his face even now.

Final thoughts

Watching these two go from arch enemies to compatriots in their shared dream of becoming Hokage is fantastic writing. It also emphasizes Naruto’s role in the story being a light in the darkness, a way out when all seems lost.

While filled with feel-good moments, these are easily the cream of the crop for Naruto at large. Indeed, Kishimoto did a great job packing his story with unique and painful moments for the audience to experience.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar