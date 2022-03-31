Why does Gojo wear a blindfold in Jujutsu Kaisen? Satoru's unusual trait explained

Jujutsu Kaisen the anime immediately became a cult classic ever since the first episode of its Season 1 aired in October 2022, and fans honestly can’t seem to have enough of the characters that Gege Akutami was able to flesh out with his brush.

Now with Season 2 expected to air sometime in 2023, audiences are taking a closer look at some of the mysteries that still remained from the first set of episodes. What has been making fans the most curious to this date is why Satoru Gojo, one of the lead protagonists of the series, wears a blindfold and how does he, if he at all, sees through it in any way.

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime does not explain much about why Satoru tends to hide behind blindfolds or dark opaque glasses, but it does show him taking the shades off when he is serious and there is a powerful enemy to deal with.

Hence, today’s article will take a closer look at some of the nuances surrounding Satoru and what makes him one of the most popular and enigmatic characters in the series.

Satoru’s unusual trait and why he chooses to wear a blindfold in Jujutsu Kaisen

To understand why Satoru chooses to wear a blindfold in the anime, fans will not have to look too deeply into some of the signifiers or go around reading every community speculation piece that Reddit will have to offer.

Fortunately, Gege Akutami, the creator himself, has addressed the audience's curiosity in the Jujutsu Kaisen official fanbook, where the mangaka sheds a lot of insight into what makes Gojo Satoru an enigma.

While the original statement from the mangaka is in Japanese, the Twitter handle, which goes by the name of Shiro, has taken it upon itself to translate the exchange into English and provide fans with a good deal of insight.

When asked “why he usually wears an eye mask,” Gege Akutami replied by stating that (note: this is a loose translation and might have minor inconsistencies):

“To put it bluntly, Six Eyes is the eyes that show cursed energy in so much detail. He can even see like a high-resolution thermography when wearing a blindfold. He can even recognize things that don't have cursed energy, such as buildings, through the residue and the flow of the cursed energy.”

Akutami further added:

“On the other hand, if he doesn't wear the blindfold, he will get tired easily, even though he is using the reverse cursed technique to keep his brain fresh. If ordinary people put on Gojo's sunglasses, they won't be able to see anything aside from pitch-blackness.”

For those unaware or who are a bit hazy about some of the character details that were shown in the anime series and the movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 so far, Satoru Gojo possesses the Six Eyes and limitless, which are his family’s inherited cursed techniques.

This is shown to be one of the most powerful abilities in the series, and constantly using his heightened sight leaves Satoru easily tired when he is not directly blocking his vision with something opaque.

By using a blindfold, or black sunglasses, the protagonist is able to deafen much of the ability’s power and intensity. Either way, Satoru is able to sense everything, even beyond the blindfold, as his powers make his sense and perceptions feel like something akin to thermography.

It’s also the reason why he takes off the blindfold and reveals his eyes when he is serious, as it was seen during the fight with the antagonist Jogo in Episode 7 of season 1 and during the Sister School Exchange Event arc in Episode 20.

