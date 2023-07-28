Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4: Gojo returns from the dead to fight Toji after Geto loses the battle

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 marked the end of the Hidden Inventory sub-arc, and with it, the last appearance of an alive Toji Fushiguro. An action-packed episode, it featured the conclusion of the Star Plasma Vessel mission and the beginning of the fission between Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto.

In the previous episode, Toji Fushiguro tracked the group back to Jujutsu High after a visit to Okinawa. He ambushed and subsequently disposed of Satoru Gojo before going after Riko and Geto, who had gone to meet Tengen. He killed Amanai inside the Tomb of the Stars, which propelled Geto to fight him.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 is titled Hidden Inventory Part 4, featuring a battle between Geto and Toji as well as the return of Satoru Gojo. The episode saw Gojo come into his own as the strongest sorcerer of the modern era, finally putting an end to the saga of Toji Fushiguro, at least for now.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 shows Gojo mastering Cursed technique reversal in his battle against Toji

Geto against Toji in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4 began where the previous episode left off. Toji monologed that Tombs of the Star were shielded such that they did not need guards, but knowing where the entrance was allowed someone to break in. As someone with no Cursed Energy, Toji was the ideal person for the job, especially when the Summer Surge of Curses kept sorcerers busy.

He then shot bullets at Geto to force the boy to divert his Rainbow Dragon. Toji went on to explain that he was invisible only until he was holding Cursed Tools, which emanated Cursed Energy of their own. Hence, he used a Cursed Spirit to store his weapons and then had the spirit condense itself into a small ball.

He then swallowed the spirit and kept it inside his stomach, which acted as a shield against the Spirit’s Cursed Energy and made him undetectable. When needed, Toji regurgitated the Spirit and accessed all of his Cursed Tools.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4: Toji Fushiguro vs Suguru Geto

Toji easily wins iin Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4 (Image via MAPPA)

However, Geto was uninterested in knowing about the details of Toji’s Heavenly Restriction, which functioned similarly to a Cursed Technique in that part of its effectiveness depended on letting the opponent know about how it worked. He needed to know how Toji entered the Tombs when no Cursed residuals were left.

Toji reminded him that he tracked them via footprints and body odor, thanks to his unnaturally sharp senses. He further informed Geto that Kuroi might be dead, which prompted the boy to unleash his curses at the man. However, Toji used his 5 million Yen Cursed Sword to split the Rainbow Dragon in half, despite the Curse having the toughest skin out of all the Curses in Geto’s arsenal.

He was then faced with Kuchisake Onna, an imaginary spirit that trapped its target within an innate Domain until a question is answered. Despite it drawing his blood, Toji used the Inverted Spear of Heaven to defeat it. Suguru took this opportunity to exorcise the Storage Worm spirit (which manga-readers have lovingly dubbed “Wormie”) and add it to his repertoire.

Kuchisake Onna (Image via MAPPA)

However, he was refuted by the presence of the Inverted Spear of Heaven and the Worm’s loyalty to Toji. The latter then used the Cursed Tool to slice through Geto, but he took care not to kill the boy since killing him would unleash all of the Curses in his control. Toji reminded the empty chamber that they should remember how a bunch of high-grade sorcerers lost to a monkey, which was a slang term for a non-jujutsushiki.

However, during his monolog, he remembered Shiu Kong asking him about Megumi. He remembered a boy, and that the word “Megumi” meant “Blessing,” and Toji had been the one who gave the boy this name. At that moment, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 shifted to where Gojo was lying and showed that his fingers twitched.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4: The Time Vessel Association

Shigeru Sonoda of the Time Vessel Association (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 then moved to the headquarters of the Time Vessel Association, where Toji delivered Riko’s body. The representative of the Association, Shigeru Sonoda, thanked Toji and assured him of his payment. He revealed that the Association was born in the Nara Era from the conflict between the jujutsu world and the Japanese religious movement.

They had always worshipped Tengen but classified themselves as non-sorcerers because the jujutsu world cannot take any action against the non-jujutsushiki. However, the merger was a threat to their survival as it would taint their lord. As a result, they hired Toji knowing that his success could mean the potential end to all humankind.

Toji shocked to see Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 then revealed that Kuroi’s kidnapping was Toji’s doing, who had initially asked Kong to kill the woman. However, knowing that the high of a successful rescue would make their opponents more lax, Kong transported the hostage to Okinawa and let them have their fun.

After Toji and Kong parted ways, the former saw Satoru Gojo stand in front of the gates of the association. Gojo explained how he finally understood the concept of Reversed Cursed Technique at the brink of death and used it to heal himself. This was only possible because Toji did not use a Cursed Tool to stab Satoru’s forehead the final time.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4: Satoru Gojo vs Toji Fushiguro, round 2

Cursed Technique Reversal: Red (Image via MAPPA)

Finally understanding the principle of Cursed Energy Reversal, Gojo unleashed his Red attack, which only managed to give Toji a forehead wound. The Sorcerer Killer understood the three main principles of Gojo’s attacks – Limitless, Blue, and Red – and added The Chain of a Thousand Miles to his Inverted Spear in preparation.

Although he instinctually felt uneasy, he dismissed it. Meanwhile, Gojo realized that he wasn’t vengeful or angry about Amanai but was finally in complete control of his Technique, leading him to deliver his famous line:

"Throughout Heaven and Earth, I alone am the Honoured one."

Gojo mused that Inherited Cursed Techniques have the disadvantage of being known throughout the three Main Jujutsu families. Therefore, He pulled out the Hollow Purple, a technique unknown to even most people inside the Gojo Clan.

Toji being hit by Hollow Purple in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4 (Image via MAPPA)

Toji, meanwhile, understood that despite always being money-minded and self-serving, he had wanted to defeat Satoru to prove a point, both to the jujutsu world which found its zenith in the boy, and to the Zen’in family which derided the non-jujutsushiki. In deviating from his usual modus operandi, he gave in to arrogance, and that led him to this point, where Gojo’s Hollow Purple disintegrated half of his torso.

As he stood there, bleeding and dying, he remembered his first wife and the only person he had likely loved in his life and the child they had together. When Gojo asked if he had any last words, Toji told him that in a few years, his child would be sold to the Zen’in. He then departed this world, leaving his child to his killer along with these parting words:

“Do as you please.”

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4: The first crack in Geto’s psyche

The break between the two friends (Image via MAPPA)

In a post-credit scene, Geto rushed to the Time Vessel Association's compound a while later. He found Toji’s worm, who called him “mother” and asked for a “hug.” He then hurried into the inner sanctum, where Gojo emerged carrying Amanai’s body. The members of the Time Vessel Association clapped for the duo with entranced, worshipful smiles on their faces.

After they asked each other about their physical state, Gojo asked Geto if they should kill everyone present. Now would be a good time to do so since he wouldn’t feel anything about the act. Geto denied him by deducing that the main culprit has likely already escaped, thus there would be no meaning in killing these people. As Gojo asked if the meaning behind an action was really necessary, Geto reminded him, and himself, that:

“It’s important. Especially for sorcerers.”

Final thoughts

Gojo quoting his famous line in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4 (Image via MAPPA)

As many fans will remember, Gojo’s quote about himself is a direct echo of the narration regarding Sukuna. The original line itself, “天上天下唯我独尊 (tenjō tenge yuiga dokuson),” is taken from the Buddhist scriptures. By mangaka Akutami’s admission, he meant for Gojo to use these lines to project a sense of arrogance, a hubris only found in classical heroes.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 perfectly showcases this notion, not only for Gojo but also for Geto. The dichotomy between them is highlighted in every moment, and where Gojo seems to be the conquering hero reclaiming his throne, Geto begins his descent as a tragic hero. Toji Fushiguro, brief as his appearance had been in the lives of these two boys, destroyed their balance by taking Riko Amanai’s life.

Megumi and his mother in Toji's memory (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 also marks the appearance of Megumi in the flashback. There is both cruelty and desperation in Toji leaving his son to the boy who killed him, but he does so likely because Gojo is the strongest. In the next episode, alongside Suguru’s mental decline and deflection, viewers will also see what Gojo does with Toji’s parting words.

