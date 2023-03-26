How important is Riko Amanai in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2? Explained

The trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 was released at this year's Anime Japan event, revealing that the upcoming season will premiere on July 6, 2023. Produced by MAPPA, season 2 will adapt the Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu and Shibuya Incident arcs.

The second season will air for two consecutive cours, introducing characters such as Toji Fushiguro and Riko Amanai. Being a Star Plasma Vessel, Riko will play an important role in season 2 with much of the story revolving around Gojo and Geto protecting her from threats and trying to bring her to Master Tegen.

The story in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will revolve heavily around Riko Amanai as she is the Star Plasma Vessel

The Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 trailer has taken over the internet, sending fans into a frenzy on Reddit and Twitter. The trailer introduces the much-awaited Toji Fushiguro along with other important characters such as Riko Amane. Season 2 will adapt two manga arcs, namely the Hidden Inventory / Premature Death arc and the Shibuya Incident arc.

The Hidden Inventory / Premature Death arc follows the story of Gojo Satoru during his time as a second-year student at Jujutsu High. During this time, he and his friend Suguru Geto will be tasked with escorting the Star Plasma Vessel, Riko Amanai, to Master Tengen. However, a group of sorcerers named Star Religious Group will try to assassinate the vessel, even hiring sorcerer killer Toji Fushigruo for the job.

Riko Amanai will play an important character in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. She is the designated Star Plasma Vessel that Master Tengen will look to merge with to prevent his body from evolving further, rewriting their body's information. This has to be done every five hundred years to prevent Tegen from evolving into a threat to humanity.

Thus, Riko's character is one of the most important in season 2 and will be seen being guarded by Gojo and Geto to keep her safe from the Star Religious Group. She will constantly be hunted as the group doesn't want the merger to take place.

The story in the Hidden Inventory / Premature Death arc will revolve around Riko and her importance to the Jujutsu world, all the while building up her relationship with others such as Gojo and Geto. This will lead to far-reaching consequences down the line, even affecting the path the two sorcerers end up taking.

Riko, throughout this arc, also got some character development. She goes from being committed to her role as the Star Plasma Vessel to wanting to live her life happily with others instead of merging with Tegen. Her time with Gojo, Geto, and others makes her want to live her life once again.

The Shibuya Incident arc in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will see Mahito and Pesudo Geto finally making their movie to seal Gojo Satoru with the help of other cursed spirits and curse users. The incident will take place on October 31, 2018. The new trailer released by MAPPA features scenes from the Hidden Inventory / Premature Death arc. This has hyped fans for the release of the Shibuya Incident arc visuals.

Poll : 0 votes