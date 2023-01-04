Jujutsu Kaisen: When will Gojo be unsealed?

One of the strongest and most popular characters in the Jujutsu Kaisen series, Gojo Satoru was sealed away in the Prison Realm by an ancient sorcerer named Kenjaku in chapter 91 of the manga during the Shibuya Incident Arc.

In this arc, Gojo came face-to-face with his deceased friend Suguru Geto, whose body was being controlled by Kenjaku. Seeing his old friend, Gojo froze for a minute in confusion, allowing the sealing conditions to be fulfilled, resulting in his capture.

Gege Akutami's decision to seal away one of the most beloved characters in the series left fans distraught and they have been asking ever since, "When will Gojo be unsealed?"

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Is Gojo sealed forever in Jujutsu Kaisen? If not, how can be unsealed?

Gojo inside the Prison Realm (Image via Gege Akutami)

Gojo is currently sealed away in the Prison Realm with his allies Yuta, Itadori, and Megumi, who are trying their best to free him. It would, however, be a difficult task for them to achieve as after the Shibuya Incident Arc, Gojo was deemed to be an accomplice and was exiled permanently from the Jujutsu Society. Any attempt to remove his seal was considered a criminal act.

Thus, Itadori and the others turned to Master Tengen for help in chapter 145 in order to find a way to unseal him. Tengen, an all-knowing being, understood the impact of Gojo's sealing and decided to help them. He showed them the back end of the Prison Realm, which could be used to unseal the character.

Master Tengen revealing the back end of the Prison Realm (Image via Gege Akutami)

Tegen explained that there are various methods to open the back end of the Prison Realm. The front's bearer could open it at will or it could be forcefully broken open by Itadori and others. However, in the latter's case, Tengen mentioned two rare curse tools they could use in order to accomplish the task.

According to him, they would need either the Inverted Spear of Heaven that nullifies curses or the Black Rope, which has the ability to disrupt and cancel the effects of a curse technique.

However, he speculated that Gojo destroyed the Inverted Spear of Heaven 11 years ago after his fight with Toji and sealed it away abroad. He also mentioned that Gojo managed to destroy the Black Rope last year during his fight with Miguel, which we saw in the movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

The Inverted Spear of Heaven and the Black Rope (Image via Gege Akutami)

With all other paths being blocked, Master Tegen revealed the last resort they could use to break the back end of the Prison Realm. It was a sorcerer named Hana Kurusu, who was taking part in the Culling Game orchestrated by Kenjaku. She was said to have been around for a thousand years since the Golden Age of Shamans and called herself "Angel."

Her cursed technique allowed her to nullify any other cursed techniques. Thus, she is capable of breaking the back end of the Prison Realm just like other cursed objects could, making her critical in Gojo's unsealing. However, it is unknown whether she would be inclined to help Itadori and others unseal Gojo or not.

Hana Kurusu being introduced in the Jujutsu Kaisen Manga (Image via Gege Akutami)

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are eagerly waiting for Gojo's escape from the Prison Realm, however, it might take a while. With him being sealed away, Akutami increased the stakes and gave other characters a chance to grow and push past their limits. Central characters like Yuta, Itadori, Megumi, and Maki got to be in the spotlight in Gojo's absence while fighting against foes like Mahito, Mahoraga and Naoya Zenin.

Gojo, however, will be unsealed in the future as he still has an important role to play in the series and is anticipated to fight the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna at some point. He is also needed to guide Itadori and Megumi, helping them realize their full potential as Jujutsu Sorceres. So, fans can stay assured that Gojo will be unsealed in future chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen.

