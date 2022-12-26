Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 208: Yuki uses her ultimate move, Kenjaku confronts Tengen

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 207 ended on a disastrous note, with Kenjaku using Geto’s Curse Manipulation to blast a mini Uzumaki straight through Yuki’s stomach. The special-grade’s ability to use the Reverse Cursed Technique gave fans hope that she would heal herself and keep fighting to protect Tengen from the enemy.

But the leaked spoilers dashed readers’ expectations and revealed that Kenjaku would secure his victory in this battle and finally confront the immortal sorcerer, whose cursed technique he has been targeting to execute the next step of his plan. With the official English translation released, this article breaks down and highlights the major events of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 208.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 208 depicts Yuki and Choso’s defeat in their battle against Kenjaku

Choso regrets his choices in life

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 208, titled Stars and Oil, Part 4, began where chapter 207 ended and showed a shocked Choso screaming as Kenjaku fatally injured Yuki. The chapter then abruptly shifted to a flashback of them sitting at a bar, probably courtesy of Tengen’s control over the architecture of his empty barrier. Both Yuki and Choso were dressed up in western formals, while Tengen was acting as the bartender.

Yuki asked Choso if he didn’t want to be there for Yuji, since the Death Painting had earlier stated that he was risking himself for his younger brother’s future. This prompted him to ask if she considered him to be human at all, thinking back to the time when Kenjaku and Mahito had first awakened them.

Choso's guilt (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Eso and Kechizu’s curse-like appearance meant that they would never be accepted by humans, leading Choso to decide that they would live as curses. Besides killing several people in Shibuya, the Death Painting also held himself responsible for the deaths of his younger siblings. Choso wept, stating that he had chosen the easy way out, mourning that, had he chosen to live as a human, he might have retained the right to stand by Yuji’s side.

Tengen appears

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 208 then returned to the present, showing Choso gearing up to unleash a spinning wheel of blood at the enemy. But before he could release the attack, Tengen forcibly removed him from the barrier. Yuki declared that this battlefield was where the Death Painting’s life as a curse ended and that he must live again, but this time as a human.

The special-grade sorcerer then fell to the ground, with her torso split in half. Tengen revealed themselves to Kenjaku for the first time, causing the body-hopping sorcerer to laugh. He commented on his old acquaintance’s appearance and stated that Tengen looked like Sukuna’s original form, asking if this is what the immortal sorcerer had wanted.

Yuki creates a black hole

Kenjaku realizes Yuki's ultimate attack (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Tengen responded to Kenjaku’s taunts by stating that all he needed to do was distract him, allowing the special-grade to grab the villain’s ankle. The body-hopping sorcerer told Yuki to die as a human, but he was unable to say anything more as a powerful force began pulling him towards the dying sorcerer.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 208 showed the special-grade sorcerer explaining that Kenjaku was correct in assuming that changes in the mass imbued by Star Rage did not affect Yuki, but that was only to a certain extent. Beyond that point, the increase in her mass and density was accompanied by a proportional decrease in volume.

Yuki creates a Black Hole (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Since the sorcerer could add an infinite amount of mass with her cursed technique, the end result was the creation of a black hole, which not only consumed Yuki’s own body but trapped all matter and even light in it. Right before disappearing, Yuki declared that gravity, mass, and time all needed to be wielded with extreme caution.

The black hole began destroying the Tombs of the Star Corridor, sucking debris from the floors, walls, and surrounding buildings into the vacuum. Even the ceiling of the tombs began crumbling, with natural light lighting up the underground chambers once the artificial black hole finally disappeared.

Kaori Itadori’s gravity technique

Kenjaku reveals Kaori Itadori's CT (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Despite the immense gravitational force exerted by the black hole, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 208 revealed Kenjaku climbing out from under the collapsed debris, unharmed. With his clothes ripped away by Yuki’s final attack, the body-hopping sorcerer conceded that he was impressed. Tengen asked if he had used the Reverse Cursed Technique on his Gravity Cursed Technique to survive the attack.

But Kenjaku made a shocking revelation, declaring that the true nature of the technique had not been gravity at all. He admitted that his third cursed technique originally belonged to Yuji’s mother, Kaori Itadori, with its true form being the Anti-Gravity System. The body-hopping sorcerer added that he had taken a risky gamble and used Lapse to reverse the effects of the technique, stabilizing the output and activation time by using his own body as a domain.

The villain stated that the black hole had the power to destroy the whole world, but Tengen’s barrier and Yuki’s own will had suppressed it. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 208 showed the immortal sorcerer’s apparition disappearing as Kenjaku located the latter’s actual body, encased within the trunk of a tree in the Star Corridor. The chapter ended with the villain bidding farewell to Tengen, calling him a friend.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 208 signaled the end of the current story arc, and anticipated the completion of Kenjaku’s long-awaited plan to trigger a mass evolution of Japanese non-sorcerers. The chapter incorporated several subtle hints about the connection between Kenjaku, Tengen, and Sukuna and shed some more light on the mystery surrounding Yuji’s parents.

The upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 209 will hopefully provide updates on the situation in the various colonies following the influx of new players in the Culling Game. With the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on break next, fans will have to wait until January 8, 2023, to find out what the series has in store for the future.

