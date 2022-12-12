Jujutsu Kaisen: Every special-grade sorcerer and their cursed technique, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen manga has introduced a host of characters with unique personalities and some fascinating cursed techniques at their disposal. Each arc of the series has highlighted the individual development of major characters and their ability to use their techniques in innovative ways to secure a win even when at a disadvantage.

However, Kenjaku’s demonstration at the White House and his latest battle against Choso and Yuki once again remind the readers why special-grade sorcerers are in a class of their own. With the outcome of this clash still unknown, this article compiles a list of every known special-grade sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen and discusses what makes them so powerful.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

A list of every registered modern-era special-grade sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen and their innate cursed techniques

1) Satoru Gojo

Satoru Gojo secured the reputation for being “the strongest sorcerer alive” in Jujutsu Kaisen, single-handedly keeping the jujutsu society in check. It is no surprise that most higher-ups dislike him, and even with the havoc being wrecked by Kenjaku in Shibuya, most of them were elated with the news of Gojo being sealed within the Prison Realm.

Satoru is the first Gojo clan member to inherit both Limitless and the Six Eyes in the past 400 years. According to Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka Gege Akutami, the Limitless technique realizes the concept of “infinity” and brings it into existence in the physical world. Using the technique requires precise control over cursed energy, which Satoru is able to achieve due to his Six Eyes, making him the only sorcerer who can realize the true potential of the cursed technique.

Satoru’s immense reserves of cursed energy, proficiency with Reverse Cursed Technique, and intellect allowed him to fine-tune his inherited technique even further, creating not one but three associated extension techniques, along with a powerful Domain Expansion.

In its base state, known as Infinity, Limitless slows down anything approaching the user by infinitely dividing the space between the incoming object and its target, seemingly forming an invisible barrier around Satoru. The technique can also be reinforced with cursed energy to create an attack called Cursed Technique Lapse: Blue, which creates a vacuum in space and forces the world to correct itself and fill in the vacuum by pushing matter into the negative space.

By reversing the properties of his Blue technique, Satoru created the Cursed Technique Reversal: Red attack, creating a mighty repulsive force with twice the destructive ability of Blue. By amalgamating the Red and Blue attacks, Satoru also created Hollow Purple, which combines the effects of both extension techniques and erases the existence of any matter in its path.

Satoru’s Six Eyes allows him to keep Limitless activated at all times, negating any wastage of energy. The strongest special-grade sorcerer is also a skilled fighter, having achieved Black Flash in the past. Satoru’s domain, Unlimited Void, creates a metaphysical space where its target is forced to take in an unlimited amount of information and experience, restraining them in a limbo created by overwhelming their sensory system.

2) Suguru Geto

Suguru Geto ingesting curses (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

The Gojo’s Past arc of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga revealed that Suguru Geto was the only other special-grade sorcerer besides Gojo during their time as students at Tokyo Jujutsu High. Even as a student, Suguru was skilled at close-range combat, easily overpowering much more experienced curse users without utilizing his technique. Moreover, his Cursed Spirit Manipulation technique allowed him to absorb cursed spirits and summon them at will.

If there is a difference of at least two or more grades between the manipulator and the curse being absorbed, then the former can absorb the curse with no associated bindings or conditions. Since Suguru was a curse manipulator, his immense reservoir of cursed energy had a distinct residual, which is different from the cursed energy of other sorcerers.

Additionally, the technique allowed Suguru to extract the cursed technique of semi-grade-1 curses and above. However, according to Yuki’s theory in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 205, the extracted techniques no longer evolve after being removed from their original body and can only be used once.

Suguru also used the extension technique associated with Curse Manipulation, known as Maximum: Uzumaki, allowing him to combine a huge number of curses into a single attack. He used this attack against Yuta to conquer and absorb Rika Orimoto’s vengeful spirit. Ironically, it is Kenjaku who has been able to utilize the full potential of Suguru’s cursed technique, extracting Mahito’s Idle Transfiguration to kickstart the Culling Game.

3) Yuki Tsukumo

Yuki's cursed technique (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Yuki Tsukumo was first introduced as a special-grade sorcerer during the Gojo’s Past arc in Jujutsu Kaisen, but not much was known about her. Aoi Todo’s flashback revealed Yuki with her shikigami, implying that she was the mentor who had trained the grade-1 Kyoto Jujutsu High sorcerer. However, it is while fighting Kenjaku in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 205-206 that her true potential is revealed and her various skills are demonstrated.

Similar to every special-grade sorcerer on this list, Yuki excels in martial arts and hand-to-hand combat, easily overwhelming Kenjaku. The impact of her physical attacks was further accentuated by her cursed technique, Star Rage, which gives her virtual or imaginary mass. The effect of her technique also applies to her shikigami, Garuda, which she can convert into a cursed tool.

While Yuki has yet to unveil her domain in the series, her conversation with Tengen has confirmed that she can use Domain Expansion. Additionally, it is implied that she can use Reverse Cursed Technique, and her vast reserves of cursed energy allowed her to keep her cursed technique activated, even after being heavily injured.

4) Yuta Okkotsu

Yuta Okkotsu is considered the second most powerful sorcerer alive in Jujutsu Kaisen, right after Satoru Gojo. A descendant of Michizane Sugawara and a distant relative of the Gojo clan, Yuta is a prodigy who regained his special-grade rank just three months after his battle against Suguru Geto in Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

His heritage blessed him with an almost infinite supply of cursed energy, which he unlocked after inadvertently turning Rika Orimoto into a vengeful spirit. Interestingly, Yuta possesses more cursed energy than Satoru and has continuously trained himself to best utilize his vast reserves. The special-grade sorcerer is equally skilled in physical combat, and with the use of a blade, he even easily immobilized Choso and killed Yuji in Shibuya.

Yuta’s innate technique was finally revealed during the Sendai Colony arc of Jujutsu Kaisen, during his fight against the reincarnated sorcerers Ryu Ishigori and Takako Uro. His cursed technique, Mimicry, allows him to copy his opponents’ techniques and store them for extended periods of time by physically touching them. He could likely copy Rika as well, utilizing her as a cursed technique by using the ring she had given him to summon her at her full power for five minutes.

Moreover, Yuta uses her presence during other times as an external carrier for his arsenal of cursed tools. He can use Mimicry by having Rika touch his opponent since she is an extension of him. Yuta is also skilled at Reverse Cursed Technique, healing Yuji immediately after killing him during the Itadori Extermination arc in Jujutsu Kaisen. Besides that, he also healed himself and killed Kurourushi with the same technique in Sendai.

Currently the youngest special-grade sorcerer in the series, Yuta can also use Domain Expansion. However, the nature of his domain remains unknown since the three-way duel of domains in Sendai was cut short by the reappearance of Kurourushi 2.0.

Final thoughts

The special-grade sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen all possess some common attributes, such as large amounts of cursed energy, a powerful domain, mastery over both their cursed technique and hand-to-hand combat, and the ability to use the Reverse Cursed Technique.

However, each of them are still vastly different from the other, with varying levels of strength. The current list of registered special-grade sorcerers may also be joined by Megumi Fushiguro in the near future, who has the potential to surpass Satoru Gojo himself.

