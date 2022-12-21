Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 208 spoilers: Yuki's tragic fate reveals groundbreaking facts about her relationship with Kenjaku 

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 207 ended on a massive cliffhanger, with Kenjaku using Suguru Geto’s Curse Manipulation to conjure up a small Uzumaki and blast a hole straight through Yuki’s stomach. Fans were hopeful that the special-grade sorcerer would use Reverse Cursed Technique to heal herself and survive this fight, although many readers were less sure of how Choso would fare.

But mangaka Gege Akutami dropped a bombshell on fans, completely offsetting fan theories about how the ongoing battle would conclude. The leaked spoilers of chapter 208 seal Yuki’s fate and reveal how Kenjaku outsmarted them all, leaving readers devastated but in awe of the villain’s strategy.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 208 spoilers confirm Yuki’s death, Kenjaku reveals the true nature of his third CT

According to the leaked spoilers, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 208 begins right where the previous chapter ended, with spoilers showing Kenjaku blasting a hole into Yuki’s stomach. He plans to keep attacking to not give her any time to recover and heal herself.

The raw scans show the chapter abruptly shifting to a flashback scene with Choso and Yuki dressed up fashionably and seated at a bar while Tengen appears as the bartender. The Death Painting regrets living as a curse and breaks down in tears while remembering his later brothers and Yuji.

The leaked spoilers show the flashback end and the scene returning to the present, where Choso sees Yuki get fatally wounded. He tries to attack Kenjaku with a Blood Disc to save the special grade but is forcibly removed from the barrier by Tengen.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 208 raw scans reveal that the mini Uzumaki does not kill Yuki Tsukumo, although she is split into two halves. Tengen confronts Kenjaku, and the villain senses that the immortal sorcerer is somehow similar to the King of Curses, Sukuna. The leaked spoilers show Yuki making one last attempt to kill the body-hopping sorcerer and unleashing a powerful extension technique associated with Star Rage.

The technique results in a Black Hole that traps even rays of light, letting nothing escape. But chapter 208 raw scans show an unharmed Kenjaku, with only his clothes ripped off. He reveals to Tengen that his “gravity” had, in reality, been a constant stream of Reverse Cursed Technique applied to Kaori Itadori’s innate “Anti-gravity” technique.

But using the cursed technique in its base form, the body-hopping sorcerer manages to offset the effect of Yuki’s Black Hole. The final leaked spoiler from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 208 shows Kenjaku finding Tengen’s real body curled up inside a tree, unconscious. The chapter ends with Kenjaku bidding farewell to the immortal sorcerer, calling them a friend.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 208 spoilers suggest that the chapter will mark the end of the ongoing arc. The final chapter to be released in 2022, chapter 208, not only depicts the death of one of the only four registered special-grade sorcerers in the series but also shows Kenjaku succeeding in capturing Tengen, which brings him another step closer to carrying out his plan.

The chapter also creates an interesting parallel between the ancient sorcerer and Satoru Gojo since the latter is the only other sorcerer who can use RCT on the base form of Limitless to create the Cursed Technique Reversal: Red attack.

The similarity between Tengen and Sukuna also seems to predict the reappearance of the King of Curses in the story since the current arc deals with the events of November 16, leaving two days in between unaccounted for after the influx of new Culling Game players on November 14.

