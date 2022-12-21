Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 208: Release date, where to read, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 208 will be released on Sunday, December 25, 2022, worldwide at 12 am JST. Readers can access the chapter free of cost on the official Viz and Manga Plus websites for the series as well as on the official Shonen Jump app.

Chapter 207 showed Choso landing a sneak attack which took Kenjaku off-guard, allowing them to briefly overpower the villain. However, the body-hopping sorcerer changed the course of the battle at the last moment, titling the possibility of victory in his favor once again.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 208: Global release date and time

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga updates chapters every week, as spoilers and raw scans appear ahead of the new release. Although no spoilers have been leaked yet, the official English translation of chapter 208 is scheduled to be released worldwide at the following times:

Pacific Time: 8 am PST (December 25, 2022)

Eastern Time: 11 am EST (December 25, 2022)

British Time: 4 pm BST (December 25, 2022)

European Time: 5 pm CEST (December 18, 2022)

Indian time: 8.30 pm IST (December 25, 2022)

Philippine Time: 11 pm PHT (December 25, 2022)

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am JST (December 26, 2022)

Australia Time: 12.30 am ACST (December 26, 2022)

Where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 208 will be available on the official Viz and Manga Plus websites for the series. Both websites allow readers to access the three latest chapters of any series for free. To access older chapters, readers require a paid subscription.

Chapter 208 will be available on the Shonen Jump+ mobile app as well, where readers will need to sign up for a paid subscription to access all chapters of the series at once.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 208: Yuki to use Domain Expansion against Kenjaku?

Kenjaku gravely injures Yuki (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 207 ended on a shocking note with Kenjaku using a mini Uzumaki to rip a hole straight through Yuki Tsukumo’s stomach. However, the special-grade sorcerer used the Reverse Cursed Technique earlier in the chapter, which gives readers hope that this might not be the end for her.

But the amount of cursed energy it would require for Yuki to heal herself enough to be able to fight again will definitely weaken Star Rage, which might allow Kenjaku to dominate the fight in the upcoming chapter. With Yuki out of commission, Choso will be left to fight against his “father” alone and chapter 208 might very well show the Death Painting meeting his end.

The chapter might show Yuki finally using Domain Expansion against Kenjaku, which would drastically change the course of the battle. If both Choso and Yuki are defeated by the body-hopping sorcerer, Tengen might be forced to enter the battle themselves.

Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka Gege Akutami is known for inserting plot twists into the story when readers least expect it, so fans will have to wait until the release of chapter 208 to find out how the battle against Kenjaku will pan out.

A brief summary of chapter 207

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 207 began with Yuki’s shikigami Garuda wrapping itself around Kenjaku to weigh him down while Choso unleashed a sneak attack on the ancient sorcerer. The Death Painting aimed Piercing Blood straight at his “father’s” face, but the body-hopping sorcerer took out the stitches that held his head together, to deflect the attack and revealed the brain inside.

Kenjaku then tied it back mid-fight, parrying a continuous barrage of attacks from Yuki and Choso, even with Garuda wrapped around him. Choso urged Yuki to heal herself using the Reverse Cursed Technique, which unfortunately slowed down Star Rage just enough to allow Kenjaku to escape.

Yuki attacks Kenjaku (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Yuki began using Garuda like a whip, but within that time, the body-hopping sorcerer had replenished his cursed techniques. He used his Gravity to immobilize Choso, but the special-gade sorcerer figured out the radius and time limit of Kenjaku’s technique and attacked hoping that she would be able to escape using the imaginary weight of Star Rage.

However, the body-hopping sorcerer figured out Yuki’s weakness and Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 207 ended with Kenjaku blasting away Yuki’s face and then directing a mini Uzumaki straight at her stomach to create a huge hole through it.

Fans can know more about Jujutsu Kaisen when chapter 208 releases on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

