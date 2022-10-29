Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 202: Yuki Tsukumo’s role in Tengen’s evolution

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 202 spoilers leaked this week gave readers a glimpse into Yuki Tsukumo’s conversation with Tengen, soon after which Kenjaku arrives at Jujutsu High. The raw scans show them discussing the past and the fate of Star Plasma Vessel - Riko Amanai.

While the spoilers revealed a startling truth about Yuki’s identity, it also raised a major question regarding her role in Tengen’s evolution. This article analyzes Yuki’s role in the series and her conversation with Tengen to determine if she was responsible for Tengen becoming Kenjaku’s target.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners.

What Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 202 reveals about the Star Plasma Vessel and Tengen’s evolution

To what degree was Yuki responsible for Riko Amanai’s death?

Tengen and Yuki meet again (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 202 raw scans reveal Yuki Tsukumo’s identity as a former Star Plasma Vessel, suggesting that she had refused to give up her body to merge with Tengen. The chapter shows her discussing the past with Tengen, demanding to know if there were any other Star Plasma Vessels after Riko, who Tengen could have merged with. Tengen replies that there were, but none with as much potential as her.

Yuki asks why the immortal sorcerer risked not merging despite knowing what Kenjaku intended, their answer enraging her. She asks how Tengen can impose such a heavy burden of karma upon children and use their history to rationalize their own decision to take such a risk. She further adds that had the Star religious organization protected the Star Plasma Vessels instead of ordering their assassination, Yuki could have joined their efforts.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 202 further reveals that Yuki can hear the voices of past Vessels who have merged with Tengen, although it is unclear if this power stems from her own position as a past Star Plasma Vessel. The series is also yet to explain if there was any specific reason why Yuki had not merged with Tengen as well, but it is obvious that she does not support the merging process itself.

The Schnoz @GutsFan69



This implies that the vessels maintain their sentience while merged, which is extremely screwed up. But this also reads as though Tengen has some remorse for them? I can’t tell but it seems like he doesn’t want to merge because this fate sucks for them JUJUTSU KAISEN 202This implies that the vessels maintain their sentience while merged, which is extremely screwed up. But this also reads as though Tengen has some remorse for them? I can’t tell but it seems like he doesn’t want to merge because this fate sucks for them #JJK202 JUJUTSU KAISEN 202This implies that the vessels maintain their sentience while merged, which is extremely screwed up. But this also reads as though Tengen has some remorse for them? I can’t tell but it seems like he doesn’t want to merge because this fate sucks for them #JJK202 https://t.co/lOKS7unXO0

This makes her accusations towards Tengen rather hypocritical since she berates them for taking the risk of evolving and becoming a threat to humankind. Gojo’s Past arc proves that Yuki is possibly in her thirties, being significantly older than Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto at the time of Riko Amanai’s assassination 12 years ago. This establishes that she was a Star Plasma Vessel well before Riko was chosen, and it was her refusal to merge that sealed Riko’s fate.

Yuki’s comment regarding the stance of the Star religious organization also raises the suspicion that she might have entered some contract or Binding Vow, preventing her from interfering with Tengen’s assimilation with a Star Plasma Vessel. While Yuki’s position may have been unique, her obvious guilt and anger suggest that she feels at least partly responsible for Riko Amanai’s death.

Why didn’t Tengen merge with another Vessel?

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 202 raw scans show Yuki asking Tengen why they risked not merging with another Vessel after Riko Amanai was assassinated. Tengen replies that rather than a risk, they had simply chosen to submit to reality since the assimilation would only stall their evolution temporarily. Tengen states that there is no guarantee that they will not become a threat to humanity if they evolve, but justifies the decision by using the failed merger with Riko Amanai.

Tengen explains that after failing to assimilate with a new vessel, their ego spread beyond their physical body, but they were able to maintain self-awareness using barrier techniques, something that they theorize is possible even after the end of their evolution. Tengen’s response to Yuki’s question in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 202 is equally hypocritical as Yuki’s own stance towards the merging process.

Through their explanation, Tengen attempts to shift the blame upon Yuki and other Star Plasma Vessels and further provokes Yuki by asking her what the voices of the past Vessels are saying. Yuki refuses to tell them what the Vessels are saying, citing it as her responsibility as a former Star Plasma Vessel. She adds that she does not intend to make things easier for Tengen since they will twist the words of the past Vessels to justify themselves.

Final thoughts

Tengen explains their current state of being (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 202 introduces a complicated philosophical question through the concept of Tengen’s assimilation with Star Plasma Vessels and their evolution. It pits the ethical issue of forcing a Vessel to give up not just their chance at a normal life but even their physical body for the greater good.

Tengen’s decision to not merge with another Vessel and risk Kenjaku using them to trigger the evolution of all non-sorcerers in Japan seems to dishonor the decision of past Vessels, letting their sacrifice be in vain.

