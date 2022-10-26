Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 202 spoilers: Yuki and Tengen discuss Star Plasma Vessels, Choso confronts Kenjaku

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 201 focused primarily upon Kenjaku’s negotiations with the U.S. after they agreed to capture Japanese sorcerers and use them as samples to study cursed energy. Kenjaku had introduced himself to them as Suguru Geto, even giving them a taste of jujutsu using Geto’s Cursed Technique.

Chapter 201 ended with Kenjaku suggesting that they discuss “sorcerer-hunting,” while Yuji, Megumi, Hana and Takaba were seen rushing out of their hideout in Tokyo No. 2 colony.

Unlike what was earlier anticipated, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 202 will not jump straight into fights between the sorcerers and the soldiers entering the Culling Game. Leaked spoilers have revealed certain startling facts about Yuki Tsukumo and Tengen, before giving fans a glimpse into the beginning of a confrontation between Choso and Kenjaku.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 202 spoilers reveal Yuki’s past and Kenjaku’s entrance inside Tengen’s barrier

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 202 leaked spoilers begin with Yuki Tsukumo and Tengen discussing the past, specifically Gojo and Geto’s failed mission to protect the Star Plasma Vessel, Riko Amanai. The discussion reveals that Yuki herself was a former Star Plasma Vessel, although she doesn’t like being considered one. Tengen insists that none of the other vessels possessed the same excellence that she does.

Yuki goes on to ask Tengen why they took the risk instead of assimilating, which Tengen counters by stating that they faced reality. They elaborate, asking that while an evolved Tengen would turn them into a threat to mankind, what she thinks of the Tengen who failed to assimilate with Amanai 12 years ago.

This angers Yuki, who curses Tengen for making young kids bear such heavy burdens, stating that if they were to go by the logic that it is fine to not assimilate, they should praise her for refusing to abide by her role as a Vessel. The raw scans suggest that she refers to Tengen as a “damned grandpa,” to which Tengen expresses their amusement by revealing that technically they are a grandma, but gender no longer matters to them.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 202 spoilers then show Yuki thinking about events in the past, stating that had the cult aimed to protect the Star Plasma Vessels rather than simply kill them off, she could have partnered up with Gojo and Geto. Tengen asks her if she can still hear the voices of past Vessels, asking what they are saying.

Yuki refuses to tell Tengen what ended up happening to the Vessels, since she believes Tengen would use it as a means to absolve themselves of the guilt of forcing Vessels to assimilate in the past.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 202 leaked spoilers move on to the confrontation between Choso and Kenjaku after the latter breaks into the Tomb of the Star Corridor. Kenjaku muses about the consequences of forcing Tengen to evolve, which would cause over a million non-sorcerers to transform.

He states that he can envision the rise of a cursed spirit bloated with the cursed energy of all the transformed non-sorcerers. He further wonders if he can absorb said cursed spirit into something like Geto’s Uzumaki technique, expressing his glee and comparing himself to a child holding crayons and facing a blank canvas.

The spoilers show Choso asking what Kenjaku will gain from doing this, who simply says that he finds it interesting. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 202 raw scans show that the chapter will end with the beginning of a fight between Chose and Kenjaku, as Choso makes the first move and attacks with his Cursed Technique.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 202 leaked spoilers reveal that Tengen possibly made a conscious choice not to assimilate with another Star Plasma Vessel after Riko Amanai’s death. Yuki Tsukumo’s conflicting emotions suggest a murky debate between individual justice and the greater good, since Kenjaku may not have been able to force Tengen’s evolution if they had chosen to assimilate.

Yuki and Tengen’s discussion gives rise to the suspicion that Kenjaku may have been the one orchestrating the cults as well, to kill Star Plasma Vessels and prevent Tengen from assimilating.

Poll : 0 votes