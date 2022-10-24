Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 202: Release date, where to read and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 202 will be released on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 12 AM (JST). Readers can access the chapter for free on the official Viz and Manga Plus websites for the series as well as on the official Shonen Jump app. Chapter 201 elaborated upon Kenjaku’s plan to rally foreign countries against Japanese sorcerers and signaled the beginning of a new chapter for the Culling Game.

These new developments suggest that the storyline of Jujutsu Kaisen might take a completely different direction from what had been theorized previously. The upcoming chapter 202 will likely give readers some clues as to how the plot will progress.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners.

Everything to know about the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 202

Global release date and time

Cyrus explains why the U.S. must cooperate with Kenjaku (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga releases new chapters on a weekly basis, with spoilers and raw scans appearing earlier during the week. While no spoilers for the latest chapter have been leaked yet, the official english translation of chapter 202 is scheduled to be available worldwide on licensed streaming platforms at the following times:

Pacific Time: 8AM PST (October 30, 2022)

Eastern Time: 11AM EST (October 30, 2022)

British Time: 4PM BST (October 30, 2022)

European Time: 5PM CEST (October 30, 2022)

Indian time: 8:30PM IST (October 30, 2022)

Philippine Time: 11PM PHT (October 30, 2022)

Japanese Standard Time: 12AM JST (October 31, 2022)

Australia Time: 12:30AM ACST (October 31, 2022)

Where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 202 will be available on the official Viz and Manga Plus websites for the series. Both websites allow readers to access the three latest chapters of the series for free. To access older chapters, readers need to sign up with a paid subscription.

Chapter 202 will also be available on the Shonen Jump+ mobile app, which requires a subscription for readers to access all chapters of the series at once.

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 202

Kenjaku rallies the U.S. (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 202 will likely pick up where the final panel of chapter 201 left off, featuring Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Hana Kurusu, and Fumihiko Takaba going up against the incoming armed forces in Tokyo No. 2 Colony. The situation might get significantly dangerous, since there is a possibility that Kenjaku will use Idle Transfiguration to reconfigure the soldiers’ brains and awaken their potential for jujutsu.

Chapter 202 might also provide some insight into how other key players in other colonies like Yuta Okkotsu, Kinji Hakara, and Maki will react to the influx of new players. Finally, the chapter will likely provide readers with an update on why the proposed rules were not implemented, discussing the pros and cons of granting players the ability to travel between colonies and to leave the game if they wished to.

A brief summary of chapter 201

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 201 focused exclusively on the discussions at the White House. Kenjaku tried to gain the U.S. president’s cooperation by establishing how jujutsu sorcerers could be the cleanest source of energy in the history of mankind, taking the place of traditional energy sources like fossil fuels.

The President and his advisors agreed to abduct sorcerers and use them as research samples to study cursed energy, realizing that other countries would jump on the bandwagon soon, if they hadn't already. Chapter 201 then moved on to the technicalities of the plan, with the U.S. Army lieutenant general, Gary K. Johnson, stating that a single battalion consisting of around 60 trained soldiers would be enough to capture the sorcerers.

When Kenjaku suggested that they mobilize at least 800 soldiers, Gary mocked his pessimistic outlook. The chapter ended with Kenjaku giving them a taste of how powerful jujutsu can be, single-handedly taking down 45 elite soldiers.

