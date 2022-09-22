11 characters who will shine in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

The official release date for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has been set for 2023.

The latest key visual makes it clear that the anime will adapt the Gojo’s Past arc in the first cour of the second season. Ideally, the Shibuya Incident arc will be animated in two parts, leaving the second to be adapted in the third season of the anime.

This article chronologically lists the important characters from Gojo’s Past and Shibuya Incident who will have major roles in Season 2.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners.

Satoru Gojo, Suguru Getou, and 9 other characters with major roles in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

1) Satoru Gojo

Gojo's Domain Expansion in Shibuya (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

The first arc to be animated in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is the Gojo’s Past arc, which is understandably heavily focused on Satoru Gojo.

The arc will take viewers back to Gojo’s days as a student at Tokyo Jujutsu High. It will delve into the mission to protect the Star Plasma Vessel Riko Amanai and escort her to Tengen. However, things go south when Toji arrives at the scene, and Gojo’s stand against the famed “Sorcerer Killer” awakens his true potential.

Gojo also features prominently at the beginning of the Shibuya Incident arc. He single-handedly takes on Jogo and Hanami using his Domain Expansion while in a metro station crowded with civilians.

Despite gaining control of the situation and exorcizing Hanami in the process, he hesitates long enough after seeing Pseudo-Getou for the cursed spirits to seal him inside the Prison Realm.

2) Suguru Geto

Suguru Geto as a student (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

The Gojo’s Past arc features Suguru Geto as Gojo’s classmate and his partner, who was also assigned the Riko Amanai mission. The aftermath of the mission is what begins his downward spiral, further aggravated by Yu Haibara’s death and the nauseating nature of his own Cursed Technique.

His disillusionment with non-jujutsu users is solidified by the horrific treatment that Nanako and Mimiko receive at the hands of prejudiced and ignorant villagers, finally pushing him over the edge. He begins calling all non-jujutsu users “monkeys,” desiring a world consisting only of those who can see curses.

This is the Geto that viewers get acquainted with in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, set a year prior to the anime’s current timeline.

3) Toji Fushiguro

A resurrected Toji appears at Shibuya (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Toji Fushiguro, formerly Toji Zenin, is the primary antagonist in the Gojo’s Past arc. He is certain to appear in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.

His fight against Gojo is sure to be one of the highlights of the first part of the upcoming season. It was the main catalyst that made Gojo realize the true extent of his power when combining his Six Eyes and Limitless.

During the fight, Toji’s relentless assault pushes Gojo past his limit. This forces Gojo to master Reverse Cursed Technique after Toji drives the Inverted Spear of Heaven into his throat.

Right before his death, Toji tells Gojo about his son Megumi’s sale into the Zenin clan in exchange for his own freedom. This is how Gojo finds the child and becomes a mentor to him.

A resurrected Toji also appears during the Shibuya Incident arc, helping Nanami, Maki, and Naobito Zenin defeat Dagon.

4) Riko Amanai

chooniel @getooru Riko Amanai the luckiest girl ever Riko Amanai the luckiest girl ever https://t.co/FrKLgiBcil

Riko Amanai’s assassination in the Gojo’s Past arc of Jujutsu Kaisen triggered Gojo’s obsession with becoming the strongest and kickstarted Geto’s descent into disillusionment.

Being the Star Plasma Vessel, Amanai is a marker for how the jujutsu society views human life as dispensable and secondary to Tengen’s immortality and protective barriers around Jujutsu High.

Amanai becomes especially close to both Gojo and Geto. This is why her sudden death, right after she begs Geto to let her stay with everyone a bit longer before merging with Tengen, comes as a major shock to both young sorcerers.

5) Kokichi Muta

Mahito heals Kokichi Muta (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Kokichi Muta becomes more relevant right before the Shibuya Incident. His significance in Jujutsu Kaisen will be revealed right after the timeline of Season 2 shifts back to the present.

Season 1 of the anime discussed the probability of a traitor within Jujutsu High. The individual had given the cursed spirits all the information necessary to infiltrate the school and steal several special-grade cursed objects.

Season 2 will disclose that it was Kokichi who made a Binding Vow with Mahito and Pseudo-Geto. He did it because he wanted Mahito to use Idle Transfiguration to fix his body and protect his friends at Kyoto Jujutsu High.

However, as the series will show, he plans much further and even creates Communicator Puppets running on the vestiges of his cursed energy after he dies fighting Mahito.

6) Mahito

Mahito quickly became a major antagonist in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 and will continue in the same vein in the next season of the anime. Nanami described him as a very recent cursed spirit with the potential and reckless instinct of a growing child.

While Mahito does not appear in the Gojo’s Past arc, he plays a major role during the lead-up to the Shibuya Incident while fulfilling his Binding Vow with Kokichi Muta.

Their confrontation escalates into a full-fledged battle, which Mahito wins by killing Kokichi. Mahito is also responsible for Nanami’s and Nobara’s (presumed) deaths and undergoes major transformations to become a formidable opponent during the arc.

7) Pseudo-Getou

👁‍🗨ayti @sugurugetowo - shoko says that the brain has unknown relations to cursed energy & kenjaku talked about finding different forms of CE before so they might know the secrets to these relations



it's possible that kenjaku experimented on themself to modify their CT use by isolating it within the+ - shoko says that the brain has unknown relations to cursed energy & kenjaku talked about finding different forms of CE before so they might know the secrets to these relationsit's possible that kenjaku experimented on themself to modify their CT use by isolating it within the+ https://t.co/JtpzEYuiK6

Manga readers are already aware that the Suguru Geto in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and Gojo’s Past arc is very different from the Geto we see in Season 1 of the anime. Pseudo-Geto is the one who will appear in the upcoming season when the Shibuya Incident arc gets animated.

The mastermind behind the cursed spirits’ plan to seal Gojo and resurrect Sukuna, Pseudo-Geto’s true objective remains unknown. However, he introduces one of the biggest plot twists in the entire manga storyline, revealing “Brain” who Tengen later refers to as Kenjaku.

Pseudo-Geto’s revelation stuns Gojo long enough for them to seal him. It also sheds light upon Yuji Itadori’s ancestry and the despised Kamo clan head who tortured a human woman to create the Death Painting Wombs.

8) Yuji Itadori

Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 (Image via Gege Akutami/Studio MAPPA)

It comes as no surprise that protagonist Yuji Itadori will be under the spotlight in the upcoming season of the anime.

Yuji does not come into the picture before eating Sukuna’s finger in the first episode of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1. Hence, he makes no appearance in either the prequel movie or the flashback arc describing Gojo’s past. However, his significance as Sukuna’s vessel propels him right into the chaos wrecked by the cursed spirits.

Yuji is forced to fight against Choso, who defeats him, and gets fed eleven fingers, which awakens Sukuna. However, his ordeal continues even after Sukuna’s rampage as he sees Nanami and Nobara dying at Mahito’s hands right before his eyes.

9) Choso

Choso in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via Gege Akutami/Studio MAPPA)

Viewers were first introduced to Choso at the very end of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1. He swore to avenge his brothers, who were killed by Yuji and Nobara during the Origin of Disobedience arc. In order to kill Yuji, he helped the cursed spirits with their plan to seal Gojo inside the Prison Realm.

Choso was first seen in action during the Shibuya Incident arc when he fought alongside Jogo and Hanami to hold Gojo long enough for Pseudo-Geto to activate the Prison Realm.

Choso also shone during his confrontation against Yuji, using his entire arsenal of abilities to kill the sorcerer who was responsible for Eso and Ekizu’s deaths.

Choso is more than just a powerful antagonist, but he also introduces the curious vision that prevented him from killing Yuji. By the end of the Shibuya Incident arc, he is convinced that Yuji is his younger brother, both having had one of their parents hijacked by the curse Kenjaku.

10) Nanami

Kento Nanami established himself as Yuji’s mentor in Jujutsu Kaisen, attempting to shield and protect him from the horrors that the job of being a jujutsu sorcerer comes with.

Nanami plays a major role during the chaos at Shibuya, splitting up from Megumi Fushiguro’s group to check on Ijichi and other managers upon hearing about Gojo being sealed. He saves Akari Nitta and Nobara Kugisaki from Shigemo’s sneaky assault, beating him up brutally for murdering the assistant managers posted outside the barrier.

Nanami then goes on to assist Naobito and Maki as they are sucked into Dagon’s domain. He meets his end at Mahito’s hand, unable to fight as a result of being horrifically burned during the fight.

11) Megumi Fushiguro

Megumi uses Domain Expansion in the anime (Image via Gege Akutami/Studio MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen deuteragonist Megumi Fushiguro will also have a significant role in Season 2 of the anime. He appears briefly during the Gojo’s Past arc as a child. Satoru Gojo tracks him down after his father’s death and prevents him from being sold into the Zenin clan.

Megumi is thrust further into the spotlight during the Shibuya Incident, working alongside Yuji and Takuma Ino to dismantle the barrier preventing more sorcerers from entering Shibuya.

He then manages to break into Dagon’s barrier with his Ten Shadows technique to assist Maki and others in bringing down Dagon. He later encounters Toji, who he doesn’t recognize, having not seen him since infancy.

Later on, a heavily injured Megumi is forced to take up arms against Shigemo. Convinced he would die anyway, Megumi decides to use Mahoraga to take the curse-user down with him.

Sukuna, having awakened, rescues him but also destroys a huge chunk of Shibuya in the process.

Senhakuu 💙🖤 @SeaKnight11 🤧🤧🤧. This arc is my all time favorite in this series. Cause toji, gojo, and getou highlights is here 🤧🤧 The new key visual of JJK season 2🤧🤧🤧. This arc is my all time favorite in this series. Cause toji, gojo, and getou highlights is here🤧🤧 The new key visual of JJK season 2 😭😭🤧🤧🤧. This arc is my all time favorite in this series. Cause toji, gojo, and getou highlights is here 😭😭🤧🤧 https://t.co/fmVGRw5mEU

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will introduce a considerable number of new characters, especially during the Shibuya Incident arc. While not as prominently under the spotlight, powerful sorcerers, curse users, and cursed spirits like Mei Mei, Jogo, Hanami, Yuki Tsukumo, and Uraume will be seen in action.

The King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna, has not been included in this list. It is debatable if Sukuna’s awakening will be included within the upcoming season or will be relegated to the third season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime.

