Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Everything we know so far

With the level of success that Jujutsu Kaisen enjoyed in the first season, fans are waiting in anticipation for the second season of the anime adaptation. According to the stage event that was held for the prequel movie of the series, the panel announced that the second season was in the making and would be aired sometime in 2023.

In addition, fans will also be privy to information regarding the second season on September 18, 2022, at 5 pm JST. On this date, Jujutsu Kaisen will be streaming a TV special that will reveal relevant information with respect to season 2. This article will mention the expected release window along with what fans can expect in the upcoming season of this series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Release details, what to expect, and recap

Speculations on season 2 release details

The second season of the series will be released sometime in 2023. The TV Special, which is scheduled to air on September 18, 2022, will most likely reveal the release date of the series. There are three possible release windows in a year that every anime follows - Winter (January - March), Spring (April - September), and Fall (October - December.) The first season was released about 11 months after it was announced. This means the second season of the anime should be released sometime in the fall if the upcoming TV special announces the release date.

It has been confirmed that MAPPA will be animating the second season as well. The animation studio has a lot of work to do since it is also responsible for Chainsaw Man.

What can fans expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2?

So far, there are 14 story arcs in the manga, and the first season has adapted six of them, which accounted for a total of 64 chapters. Season 1 concluded with the adaptation of the Death Painting arc, which means the second season will begin with the adaptation of Gojo’s Past arc. This particular arc has about 14 chapters and revolves around the sorcerer’s life when he was a second-year student. At this point, Geto was his classmate, and the two were on a mission to escort the Star Plasma Vessel, which needed to reach Master Tengen.

However, the main focus of the second season will be the Shibuya Incident arc. This arc will focus on the curse users and curse spirits alliance that was formed by Geto and Mahito. They will attempt to seal Gojo Satoru forever. Fans can expect some impressive fights in this arc, and MAPPA’s top-tier animation will serve as the icing on the cake.

Synopsis of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1

Yuji Itadori is a young student who is a part of the Occult club in his school. He went to visit his grandfather in the hospital as his health was declining. One fine day, things take a turn for the worse when his seniors at the Occult club unwrap a high-level cursed item that puts their lives in danger. Fushiguro encounters Itadori, and the two rush to their school. They make it in time and save the students.

However, things quickly turn ugly when Fushiguro is hurt by one of the curse spirits. Itadori takes it upon himself to save the raven-haired sorcerer from the cursed spirits and consumes the cursed item, allowing Ryomen Sukuna, the King of Curses, to come to life. Following this, the main protagonist's journey as a sorcerer begins at the Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technique College, where he meets Gojo, Kugisaki, and many others.

