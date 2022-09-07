Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 197: Release date, where to read and what to expect

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 196 proved to be a much-needed breather for readers after a barrage of near-continuous battles showcased in the Culling Game.

Despite being heavily focused on sumo, the chapter had a deeper philosophical significance and functioned as a brief training montage for Maki, the primary protagonist of the ongoing Sakurajima story arc.

Everything to know about the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter 197

When will Chapter 197 be released?

Maki breaks out of Miyo's domain (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga usually releases new chapters on a weekly basis, with raw scans and spoilers for the chapter revealed earlier in the week. The official english translation of chapter 197 is scheduled to be available for streaming worldwide at the following times:

Chapter 197 will be available for streaming worldwide on the official Viz Shonen Jump website for Jujutsu Kaisen, as well as on the MANGA Plus by Shueisha website. VIZ and MANGA Plus allow readers to read the latest three chapters for free, and require a subscription for older chapters.

Chapter 197 will also be available on the Shonen Jump+ mobile app, which requires a subscription for readers to access all chapters of the series at once.

A brief summary of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 196

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 196 focused exclusively on the wrestling match between Maki and Miyo Rokujushi. Miyo was shown casting a Simple Domain at the end of chapter 195, and chapter 196 followed in the same vein, with Miyo inviting Maki to participate in sumo with him. The chapter detailed the mechanism of his unique barrier, which nullified all jujutsu techniques and could only be used for sumo.

Maki accepted his invitation, fulfilling the Binding Vow and enclosing them in a Simple Domain. Despite Maki’s superior strength, Miyo overpowered her, and acted as a mentor-figure to her. Maki admitted that she was trying to figure out what Daidou’s words meant and Miyo offered to explain through sumo, urging her to experience for herself the kind of freedom that came with being able to sense her opponent’s body like her own.

By the end of chapter 196, Maki managed to beat Miyo and break out of his barrier technique with a smile, declaring that she was in excellent condition to fight again.

What to expect in chapter 197?

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 196 ended on an optimistic note, with Maki’s attitude implying that her strength and combat ability has improved dramatically. While Daidou’s attack did hold Naoya at bay, he is still capable of fighting back. Chapter 196 showed that much of the injury Daidou inflicted on him had already healed and with Maki’s five minute timeout over, she will undoubtedly return to the fight.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 197 will likely dive into another battle between the Zenin cousins. But even with his high-speed attack and durable form as a cursed spirit, Maki has a greater chance of winning, especially after learning to see the invisible from Miyo.

Maki and Toji have been compared multiple times in the series and several times in the ongoing arc itself. It is possible that in chapter 197, Naoya will see Toji reflected in Maki’s movement, and will be forced to admit that Maki has become just as powerful.

