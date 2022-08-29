Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 195 turns tables on Naoya with appearance of Daidou and Miyo

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 194 ended on a precarious note, with Noritoshi taking on Naoya all by himself and losing badly, while Maki recovered from her earlier injuries. The chapter focused on Noritoshi’s thoughts as he steeled his resolve to continue fighting, even if it led to his death. But just as Naoya had cornered him, the fight was interrupted by the appearance of two new Culling Game players.

The leaked spoilers for chapter 195 gave readers some insight into the identities of these players and how their appearance would affect the outcome of the battle. With the official chapter now available, this article will break down and highlight the major events that transpired in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 195.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 195 summary and chapter highlights

Daidou Hagane and Miyo Rokujushi appear

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 195, titled “Sakurajima Colony, Part 5,” begins with one of the new Culling Game players wandering around Kagoshima in the Sakurajima Colony, lamenting the lack of katana swords everywhere. The eccentric player, introduced as Daidou Hagane, asks aloud if the katana is not the soul of the Japanese.

The next few panels show him wailing for a katana as he runs around the streets, at one point being chased by a cursed spirit that resembles a giant fish with human arms. He is overjoyed to find a katana in a store, only to be disappointed when it turns out to be a Demon Slayer-themed toy.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 195 moves on to show a similarly distraught Miyo Rokujushi asking two young boys, followed by a young man and two girls, to be his opponents in a sumo match. They decline. Subsequently, he sinks to the ground, wailing and asking why no one would fight him but then hears “Nokotta,” a sumo-wrestling term, being shouted nearby.

He bursts into an old woman’s house through the window, asking her where the sumo matches were being held. She calmly tells him that they are taking place in Tokyo’s Ryogoku arena. He is then shown wearing sunglasses and toting a cloth bag on a stick as he decides to make his way to Tokyo.

Unfortunately, he translates “Tokyo” literally to mean “the capital of the East” and assumes he has to go right, inadvertently ending up heading in the opposite direction.

Maki returns to the fight

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 195 then moves back to the battlefield, where Naoya and Noritoshi are interrupted mid-combat, with the latter wondering who these people are. Naoya states that he doesn’t care and proceeds to attack him immediately but has the attacking vines slashed off by Maki, who arrives at the last moment, preventing Noritoshi from getting fatally impaled.

Noritoshi exclaims that it hasn’t even been three minutes, and Maki simply says that she is impatient. He realizes that she hasn’t fully recovered and decides to try to get her out of the colony as quickly as possible. He tries to suggest the same to her, when they are once again interrupted by Daidou, who is ecstatic upon finally seeing a real sword.

Daidou goes after Naoya

Maki realizes that she needs an unknown variable in the battle to break out of their current statement and tosses the sword to Daidou, who grabs it. Everyone immediately feels a sudden and immense pressure emanating from Daidou. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 195 then informs the readers that Daidou is a reincarnated master swordsman, nameless but unparalleled in his skills.

It is also revealed that he is an anomaly player who cannot use cursed energy, and the aura that Maki and the others feel is Daidou’s pure lethality and bloodlust.

Daidou immediately swings the sword, and Naoya dodges it, but the force cracks his shell. Daidou analyzes the sword, musing that it is a good sword despite missing a maker’s inscription and a cross-guard. He also senses that the sword is bewitched and asks the weapon if it chooses its wielder and if it is trying to embarrass him. Maki notices Naoya attacking him and yells to warn him, enabling Daidou to dodge the attack, which smashes a nearby building.

Daidou’s ability shocks Maki

Daidou then makes a startling revelation in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 195, asking Maki if there is an “ayakashi,” or spirit, nearby. The latter is shocked to realize that he cannot see Naoya, to which Daidou declares that if he can see everything besides the cursed spirit, it is the same as seeing it. He swings the blade again, this time slicing right through Naoya’s shell, slicing him in half.

Maki is stunned to see the damage inflicted by Daidou and contemplates what he meant by seeing everything else. She thinks about the things she's unable to see and is reminded of Toji Zenin, who had the same Heavenly Restriction. Maki asks herself what the difference between them is.

Miyo casts a domain

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 195 ends with Miyo casting a simple domain, which resembles a sumo-wrestling ring. He says “Hakkeyoi,” which is a term referees use to signal the beginning of a fight or to encourage wrestlers to fight more enthusiastically.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 195 has been the most chaotic chapter in the ongoing story arc of the manga, loaded with both moments of comic relief and intense action. The Sakurajima arc focuses primarily on Maki, and her reaction to Daidou’s immense skill predicts further development of her character and her skill.

With the eccentric personalities of Daidou and Miyo combined, it is possible that by the end of this arc, Maki will be as powerful as Toji or might even surpass him.

