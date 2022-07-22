Jujutsu Kaisen: Every Ancient Sorcerer to fight in the Culling Games so far, ranked from weakest to strongest

One of the most interesting aspects of Jujutsu Kaisen’s various Culling Game arcs is the introduction of ancient fighters with highly unique powers. While many of them have returned to participate, only a select few can be specifically distinguished as true sorcerers.

These few are both powerful and tactful, and they even seem to be aware of properties discovered well after their waking lives. As a result, they happen to be among the most dangerous fighters seen in Jujutsu Kaisen yet, especially within the Culling Game arcs.

Here is every Ancient Sorcerer to fight in Jujutsu Kaisen’s Culling Games thus far, ranked from weakest to strongest.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Ancient Sorcerers are powerful but they have an evident hierarchy

6) Iori Hazenoki

cia @osaragiwrshppr I honestly wanna know more about Iori Hanezoki I honestly wanna know more about Iori Hanezoki https://t.co/sPg0JLnHKE

Kicking off the list is Iori Hazenoki, an associate of Reggie Star who is a sorcerer from an unknown time in the past. When he appeared in a Culling Game arc, he primarily fought Fumihiko Takaba, eventually losing to him after a prolonged fight.

While he’s respectably powerful, there’s little doubt that he’s the weakest Ancient Sorcerer to be introduced thus far in Jujutsu Kaisen’s Culling Game arcs. Someone may eventually take that title from him, but for now he ranks at the bottom.

5) Reggie Star

grome @lipsoulletter



why does reggie star remind me of boy haseul in the mv [jujutsu kaisen jjk spoiler]why does reggie star remind me of boy haseul in the mv [jujutsu kaisen jjk spoiler]why does reggie star remind me of boy haseul in the mv 😭 https://t.co/5hWxIGxkk4

Ranking Reggie Star above Hazenoki is an easy choice, given that the latter chooses to make himself subservient to the former. However, Reggie Star is still relatively weak amongst the Culling Games’ Ancient Sorcerers. He even lost to Megumi after a long struggle with the first-year student.

While still powerful, Megumi cannot match the strength of the likes of Yuta Okkotsu, Kinji Hakari, and others who occupy the top ranks of the next generation of contemporary sorcerers. As a result, despite an impressive Cursed Technique and remarkable tenacity, Reggie Star has to be the second weakest Ancient Sorcerer seen yet in Jujutsu Kaisen.

4) Dhruv Lakdawalla

Not much is known about Dhruv Lakdawalla since Yuta swiftly killed him after his introduction. Regardless, he’s said to be one of the most powerful Ancient Sorcerers in the universe. He was able to expand his life across two different incarnations, with one of his achievements being single-handedly conquering Japan in the Civil War of Wa.

He’s also said to have scored over 90 points in the Culling Game by himself, an impressive number which surpasses the scores of some of the higher-ranked sorcerers on the list. However, he is never seen fighting in Jujutsu Kaisen, so it is difficult to compare him to others on this list who have engaged in active combat.

3) Takako Uro

MaKyma 🔜 Crunchyroll Expo @kylmfmars If you don’t know who Takako Uro is, she’s from JJK and has one of the coolest designs and CT tbh If you don’t know who Takako Uro is, she’s from JJK and has one of the coolest designs and CT tbh https://t.co/ILooW0uTIl

Takako Uro was one of the Ancient Sorcerers who fought Yuta Okkotsu during his time in the Sendai Colony, and she is no doubt one of the three most powerful sorcerers introduced in Jujutsu Kaisen thus far. She was the captain of the Sun, Moon, and Stars assassination squad during her original life. Her skills clearly carried over to her reincarnated form, considering that she accumulated 70 points across 12 days.

She’s consistently mentioned in the same breath as other powerful Ancient Sorcerers such as Dhruv Lakdawalla and Ryu Ishigori. While her Cursed Technique is impressive, it is rather gimmicky since its effectiveness decreases as her opponent further understands it.

2) Ryu Ishigori

Ryu Ishigori’s main claim to fame as an Ancient Sorcerer is his having the highest Cursed Energy output in recorded history as of 400 years ago during his original life. His strength is further emphasized by his scoring 77 points in 12 days in one of the Culling Game’s fiercest colonies, the Sendai Colony.

His incredible Cursed Energy output is utilized via a Cursed Energy Discharge technique in which he can fire multiple beams of similar strength from his hair. This technique also makes him the only sorcerer capable of using the same level of power whether his Cursed Technique is activated or not.

Combined with the destructive power he possesses, he’s undoubtedly among the two strongest Ancient Sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen.

1) Hajime Kashimo

⚡️ @kashimodaily kashimo hajime, the 400 yr old sorcerer kashimo hajime, the 400 yr old sorcerer ⚡️ https://t.co/mhbTZ9c0nO

The strongest Ancient Sorcerer seen in Jujutsu Kaisen thus far has to be Hajime Kashimo. He recently fought Kinji Hakari, arguably the strongest active character in the entire series right now. As an elderly man during his own time, he’s seen leaving entire battlefields full of dismembered and mutilated corpses.

Kenjaku considered him inferior only to the likes of Sukuna when the two met during the former’s original life, which is a testament to his strength. Kashimo is also shown to be highly intelligent, understanding the concept of electrolysis perfectly despite dying hundreds of years prior to its discovery. Thus, he makes a strong case for the spot of the strongest Ancient Sorcerer introduced in the series.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far