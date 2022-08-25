Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 195 raw scans: Maki returns, reincarnated sorcerers take over the fight, and Toji makes an appearance

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 194 ended with the appearance of two unknown men, presumably advocating “katana” and “sumo” as the best means of fighting, respectively. Fans guessed that they were two new Culling Game players who were inside the Sakurajima Colony. The raw scans for the upcoming chapter 195 confirm this theory and reveal some interesting facts. To the excitement of Jujutsu Kaisen fans, the infamous Toji Zenin also appears in one of the manga panels of chapter 195.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 195 spoilers predict a four-way showdown and a new power-up

The raw scans for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 195 appeared in random order, making it difficult to judge the proper order of the events. The scans contain flashbacks, somewhat explaining the backstories of the two new Culling Game players and establishing a coherent outline for the chapter.

Chapter 195 spoilers reveal the names of the katana-man to be Daidou Hagane from the Sakurajima Colony, Kagoshima, and the sumo-enthusiast to be Miyo Rokujyuushi from Miyazaki Prefecture.

ITACHI (alt) @Itachi_070105 #JJKSpoilers I'm not gonna share the leaked panels, but anyway, we get a small flashback to Nov 2nd, about the background of Katana guy and Sumo guy. Present, where Maki cuts Naoya's arm which was attacking Kamo.Katana guy notices the sword of Maki and shouts for it #JJK195 #JJKSpoilers I'm not gonna share the leaked panels, but anyway, we get a small flashback to Nov 2nd, about the background of Katana guy and Sumo guy. Present, where Maki cuts Naoya's arm which was attacking Kamo.Katana guy notices the sword of Maki and shouts for it #JJK195

The title page of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 195 opens with a bewildered-looking Daidou flabbergasted over the lack of swords in modern Japan, suggesting that he is, in fact, a reincarnated sorcerer who formed some pact with Kenjaku. He is especially enraged after picking up a sword and realizing it is a plastic toy sword for children.

In the next revealed panel, Miyo is similarly distraught, unable to find anyone willing to engage in a sumo duel with him. Upon hearing the sounds of a sumo match from a nearby house, he breaks in through the window and demands to know the match’s whereabouts. The person watching the tournament on television informs him that the match is being held in Tokyo’s Ryogoku arena.

The spoilers cut back to the current area of the conflict, i.e., the Sakurajima Colony arc where Noritoshi is in combat. Naoya attempts to attack him, but Maki intervenes, although having rested for only three minutes instead of five. Seeing Maki’s katana excites Daidou, and he clambers to get his hands on it.

The next spoiler reveals that Daidou manages to get hold of Maki’s sword, and everyone, including Naoya, immediately feels his sheer bloodlust, even though it is not bolstered by any cursed energy. He swings at Naoya, who dodges the attack, and Daidou ends up creating a gash on the ground.

Kamihavoc on Tiktok @kamihavoc_ #JJK195 Random Guy screams at Maki asking for her sword once he sees it. Maki hands Mai's sword over n just as he grabs it, everyone feels an immense pressure, tf is Gege doing I’m trying to see Maki go Crazy🤦🏽‍♂️ #JJK195 Random Guy screams at Maki asking for her sword once he sees it. Maki hands Mai's sword over n just as he grabs it, everyone feels an immense pressure, tf is Gege doing I’m trying to see Maki go Crazy🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/dl8icojIxP

The dialogue suggests that Mai’s cursed energy rebels against Daidou, accepting only Maki as the sword’s wielder, but the latter refuses to give up and slashes at Naoya again.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 195 then unveils a startling truth through Daidou, who asks Maki if there is something there, revealing that he cannot see curses. Naoya is shocked after seeing Daidou land a blow on him despite not being able to see cursed spirits.

His declaration impacts Maki that if he can see everything besides it, it means he can see it. She realizes that she is missing something essential, which separates her skills from Toji’s, despite sharing the same Heavenly Restriction.

The final leaked panel of chapter 195 shows a glimpse of Maki’s memory of Toji at Shibuya, followed by Miyo Rokujyuushi casting a simple domain in the form of a sumo wrestling ring. He yells, “Hakkyo!” which is a term referees use when both opponents are stalling and ask them to fight with more spirit.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 195 spoilers predict an unusual match-up, with Daidou going up against Naoya. However, it is debatable if the Culling Game player can keep up if Naoya decides to use his accelerated technique.

Daidou and Miyo are depicted as eccentric and unpredictable characters, so there is no way to tell if they will end up as allies or enemies. The chapter also gives readers hope that Noritoshi will survive this battle and builds up the anticipation for Maki getting a new power-up by realizing what made Toji so powerful.

