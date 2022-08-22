Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 194 propels Noritoshi into battle against Naoya while two newcomers make their appearance

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 193 ended on a shocking note with Naoya’s accelerated attack and a gravely injured Maki. The ongoing Sakurajima arc of the manga focuses on Maki and the return of Naoya Zenin as a powerful cursed spirit, and fans were left speechless as Maki seemed to be vastly overpowered by her cousin.

Chapter 193 shows the fight further escalating and is proving to be mangaka Gege Akutami’s more action-packed chapters for this arc. This article breaks down and elaborates on the major events of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 194.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 194 summary and highlights

Naoya taunts Maki

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 194, titled Sakurajima Colony Part 4, begins with Naoya taunting his cousin Maki Zenin for being weak and comparing her to a child while calling himself an adult, implying that this fight is child’s play to him.

Maki counters by asking when he was ever an adult, prompting Naoya to suggest they ask the Maki’s deceased twin Mai about it.

This enrages Maki and Naoya tells her to understand her situation and realize that he has the upper hand. Right then, he is struck by Noritoshi Kamo’s arrows, who arrives at the scene and shields her against the cursed spirit.

Noritoshi arrives at the scene

Noritoshi uses Blood Manipulation to strike at Naoya, who is surprised to see the amount of blood the former is using, realizing it is his own blood. He wonders if he is using blood bags prepared in advance, since losing that amount of blood would kill him.

He quickly notices that Noritoshi is manipulating the blood in a way that he can push it back in his body after attacking Naoya. He comments that it must be exhausting to maintain the technique, adding that Noritoshi will die soon.

Maki and Noritoshi’s counterattack

Noritoshi tells Maki that they can’t afford to lose her at this point and tells her to escape from the colony while he diverts Naoya’s attention. This is a subtle throwback to chapter 190 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, where Nishimiya reveals that Maki can travel between colonies on account of having no cursed energy.

Maki refuses, stating that Noritoshi will die if she leaves, who counters, stating that they will both die if she stays. He takes stock of her injuries, noting that Naoya’s attack has damaged her internal organs and such injuries cannot be healed with a bit of rest. Maki says she’s fine and reveals that she can heal her injuries.

She calculates and states that she will need five minutes and Noritoshi decides to hold the fort until Maki is back in commission. He asks what their odds were and Maki says they have a 2:8 chance to win this fight, which he says is enough.

Maki tells him not to die, to which Noritoshi replies that he will try but it no longer matters if he lives or dies.

Naoya vs. Noritoshi

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 194 shows the fight between Naoya and Noritoshi begins in earnest, with the latter using his cursed technique to manipulate his blood into a grid-like formation to shield against Naoya.

He manages to land a hit but gets pushed back, as Naoya is mildly surprised to realize that Maki is no longer around. He comments that he cannot sense her presence at all, stating that she is like Toji in that way.

Noritoshi uses the momentary pause to analyze Naoya’s abilities, noticing that his armored shell seems to harden in proportion to his speed so he does not explode from the pressure.

He concludes that in return for this Binding Vow, Naoya’s shell isn’t normally as hard, making him susceptible to Noritoshi’s blood, which is poisonous to cursed spirits.

Before he can react, Naoya hits him with another high-speed attack, pushing him back even as he keeps charging forward. This causes him to cough up blood, and he takes an opportunity to spit it onto Naoya’s intake valve, which helps him use his accelerated technique.

He suspects that Naoya will expect him to not use too much blood to prevent extreme blood loss and catches him off-guard with another Piercing Blood attack, causing the latter to swear at him.

Noritoshi muses

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 194 shifts to Noritoshi’s memories as he wonders how his mother will feel about his current situation. He muses about her reaction to his failure to become the head of the Kamo clan and making the clan a place where she can be happy.

But it seems to be too late as he sees her with her new family and her child, walking between his smiling parents down a road strewn with gingko leaves.

He thinks that despite his regrets, he does not belong anywhere. But before he can say why, his thoughts come to an abrupt halt and Naoya asks if killing him is a consolation prize and proceeds to attack him again.

Noritoshi is pushed back but remains standing and thinks that if he is no longer needed, he will give his utmost so his companions can survive so that his death is not in vain.

Two new Culling Game players appear

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 194 shows Naoya gearing up for his next attack but the fight is abruptly interrupted by two other people. The chapter ends with two other Culling Game players appearing at the site, both weeping as one yells “Sumo” while the other yells back “Katana”, seemingly arguing passionately between themselves.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 194 ends on a disorienting note with two fights cutting into each other. Noritoshi still seems to be in danger of dying, but the appearance of the two characters might be the time he needs before he can tap out and have Maki step in for another round against Naoya.

Chapter 194 increases Noritoshi’s significance in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, while sneaking in some information regarding Naoya’s limitations and the abilities granted to Maki by her Heavenly Restriction. The continuous parallels between her and Toji explain why the latter was infamous for being extremely hard to kill.

